DATE NUMBER OF SHARES TOTAL NUMBER OF VOTING RIGHTS August 31, 2020 94,818,518 Number of theoretical voting rights *: 94,852,157 Number of exercisable voting rights**: 94,688,473

Total number of voting rights calculated on the basis of all shares to which voting rights are attached, including shares deprived of voting rights (treasury shares, etc.) (Article 223-11 of the AMF General Regulations).

** Total number of voting rights excluding shares deprived of voting rights (treasury shares, etc.).

