Montag, 07.09.2020
WKN: 868730 ISIN: NL0000334118 Ticker-Symbol: AVS 
07.09.20
14:52 Uhr
120,30 Euro
+1,45
+1,22 %
Branche
Halbleiter
Aktienmarkt
AEX
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
07.09.2020 | 17:53
ASM International NV: ASMI Share Buyback Update August 31 - September 4, 2020

Almere, The Netherlands
September 7, 2020, 5:45 p.m. CET

ASM International N.V. (Euronext Amsterdam: ASM) reports the following transactions, conducted under ASMI's current share buyback program.

DateRepurchased sharesAverage priceRepurchased value
August 31, 20209,100€ 126.17€ 1,148,180
September 1, 20203,000€ 127.32€ 381,950
September 2, 2020---
September 3, 202040,000€ 128.44€ 5,137,769
September 4, 202020,000€ 118.06€ 2,361,171
Total72,100€ 125.23€ 9,029,070

These repurchases were made as part of the €100 million share buyback program announced on June 2, 2020. Of the total program, 26.3% has been repurchased. For further details including individual transaction information please visit: www.asm.com/investors/share-information/share-buyback.

About ASM International

ASM International NV, headquartered in Almere, the Netherlands, its subsidiaries and participations design and manufacture equipment and materials used to produce semiconductor devices. ASM International, its subsidiaries and participations provide production solutions for wafer processing.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements: All matters discussed in this press release, except for any historical data, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. These include, but are not limited to, economic conditions and trends in the semiconductor industry generally and the timing of the industry cycles specifically, currency fluctuations, corporate transactions, financing and liquidity matters, the success of restructurings, the timing of significant orders, market acceptance of new products, competitive factors, litigation involving intellectual property, shareholders or other issues, commercial and economic disruption due to natural disasters, terrorist activity, armed conflict or political instability,changes in import/export regulations, epidemics and other risks indicated in the Company's reports and financial statements. The Company assumes no obligation nor intends to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect future developments or circumstances.

This press release contains inside information within the meaning of Article 7(1) of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.

CONTACT

Investor and media contact:
Victor Bareño
T: +31 88 100 8500
E: victor.bareno@asm.com

Attachment

  • 20200907- Share Buyback Update August 31 - September 4 2020 (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/f75166ae-7a1c-4f1b-a70f-45cd228bb57c)
© 2020 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
