(Article L. 233 8 II of the French commercial code article 223-16 of the General Regulations of the AMF)
Regulatory News:
Groupe SEB (Paris:SK):
- Issuer
Corporate name: SEB S.A.
Registered office: 112 Chemin du Moulin Carron CS 90175 69134 Ecully cedex France
Stockmarket: Euronext Paris A
ISIN: FR0000121709
- Numbers of shares and voting rights
31 juillet 2020
31 août 2020
Shares in Euronext
50 307 064
50 307 064
Theoretical voting rights (1)
77 170 492
77 141 191
Effective voting rights
77 029 094
76 999 793
(1) Including voting rights attached to shares for which the right is revoked (own controlled shares, …)
- A statutory clause imposes an obligation to declare any crossing thresholds in addition to those provided by law, to any person who comes to hold, directly or indirectly, as defined by Articles L. 233-7 and L. 233-9 of the French Commercial Code, 2.5% of the share capital or voting rights, or any multiple of that percentage.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200907005344/en/
Contacts:
Groupe SEB
SEB-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de