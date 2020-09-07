DJ NOTICE TO SHAREHOLDERS of the sub-funds AMUNDI INDEX MSCI WORLD SRI AMUNDI INDEX MSCI EUROPE SRI AMUNDI INDEX MSCI USA SRI AMUNDI INDEX MSCI EMERGING MARKETS SRI AMUNDI INDEX MSCI EMU SRI

AMUNDI INDEX MSCI EMERGING MARKETS SRI (MSRG,MSRU,MSDU,MSDG) NOTICE TO SHAREHOLDERS of the sub-funds AMUNDI INDEX MSCI WORLD SRI AMUNDI INDEX MSCI EUROPE SRI AMUNDI INDEX MSCI USA SRI AMUNDI INDEX MSCI EMERGING MARKETS SRI AMUNDI INDEX MSCI EMU SRI 07-Sep-2020 / 17:00 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Amundi Index Solutions Société d'investissement à capital variable Registered office: 5, Allée Scheffer L-2520 Luxembourg R.C.S. de Luxembourg B206-810 (the « SICAV ») Luxembourg, 01/09/2020, NOTICE TO SHAREHOLDERS of the sub-funds AMUNDI INDEX MSCI WORLD SRI AMUNDI INDEX MSCI EUROPE SRI AMUNDI INDEX MSCI USA SRI AMUNDI INDEX MSCI EMERGING MARKETS SRI AMUNDI INDEX MSCI EMU SRI (the "Sub-Funds") Dear Shareholder, We inform you that the board of directors of the SICAV (the "Board") has decided to change the benchmarks of the following Sub-Funds: · "AMUNDI INDEX MSCI WORLD SRI": from "MSCI World SRI 5% Issuer Capped" Index to "MSCI World SRI Filtered ex Fossil Fuels" Index. · "AMUNDI INDEX MSCI EUROPE SRI" from "MSCI Europe SRI 5% Issuer Capped" Index to "MSCI Europe SRI Filtered ex Fossil Fuels" Index · "AMUNDI INDEX MSCI USA SRI" from "MSCI USA SRI 5% Issuer Capped" Index to "MSCI USA SRI Filtered ex Fossil Fuels" Index · "AMUNDI INDEX MSCI EMERGING MARKETS SRI" from "MSCI Emerging Markets SRI 5% Issuer Capped" Index to "MSCI EM (Emerging Markets) SRI Filtered ex Fossil Fuels" Index · "AMUNDI INDEX MSCI EMU SRI" from "MSCI EMU SRI 5% Issuer Capped" Index to "MSCI EMU SRI Filtered ex Fossil Fuels" Index As a consequence, the main changes in your Sub-Funds are set out below. · The benchmark indexes of each Sub-Fund will change as follows: Sub-Fund name Benchmark of the Benchmark of the Sub-Fund Sub-Fund before 01/12/2020 from 01/12/2020 AMUNDI INDEX MSCI MSCI World SRI 5% MSCI World SRI WORLD SRI Issuer Capped Filtered ex Fossil Fuels Bloomberg ticker: M1CXUBM Bloomberg ticker: MXWOSXNU AMUNDI INDEX MSCI MSCI Europe SRI 5% MSCI Europe SRI EUROPE SRI Issuer Capped Filtered ex Fossil Fuels Bloomberg ticker: NE725715 Bloomberg ticker: MXEUSXNE AMUNDI INDEX MSCI MSCI USA SRI 5% MSCI USA SRI Filtered USA SRI Issuer Capped ex Fossil Fuels Bloomberg ticker: Bloomberg ticker: M1CXUBP MXUSSXNU AMUNDI INDEX MSCI MSCI Emerging Markets MSCI EM (Emerging EMERGING MARKETS SRI SRI 5% Issuer Capped Markets) SRI Filtered ex Fossil Fuels Bloomberg ticker: M1EMSI5R Bloomberg ticker: MXEFSXNU AMUNDI INDEX MSCI MSCI EMU SRI 5% MSCI EMU SRI Filtered EMU SRI Issuer Capped ex Fossil Fuels Bloomberg ticker: Bloomberg ticker: M7EMSI5C MXEMSXNE These changes will be reflected in the next visa-stamped prospectus. We would like to draw carefully your attention to the fact that if the abovementioned amendments do not suit you, you have the right to redeem your shares without redemption fees (except for the fees acquired by the Sub-Fund to prevent dilution of shareholders investment), during a thirty-day (30) period as from the date of the notice which is only notified on the Amundi Index Solutions website dedicated to shareholders notices as permitted by the prospectus, i.e. until 01/10/2020. Nevertheless, for UCITS ETF share classes, placing an order on the secondary market will trigger costs over which the Management Company has no influence. The latest prospectus of the SICAV and Key Investor Information Documents are available on request free of charge at its registered office. Yours faithfully, The Board ISIN: LU1861138961, LU1861138961, LU2059756754, LU2059756754, Category Code: MSCH TIDM: MSRG,MSRU,MSDU,MSDG LEI Code: 549300GISPIIUMKTYR80 Sequence No.: 83642 EQS News ID: 1128309 End of Announcement EQS News Service

