AMUNDI INDEX US CORP SRI (UCRP) NOTICE TO SHAREHOLDERS of the sub-fund AMUNDI INDEX US CORP SRI 07-Sep-2020 / 17:00 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Amundi Index Solutions Société d'investissement à capital variable Registered office: 5, Allée Scheffer L-2520 Luxembourg R.C.S. de Luxembourg B206-810 (the « SICAV ») Luxembourg, 01/09//2020, NOTICE TO SHAREHOLDERS of the sub-fund AMUNDI INDEX US CORP SRI (the "Sub-Fund") Dear Shareholder, We inform you that the board of directors of the SICAV (the "Board") has decided to change the benchmark of the Sub-Fund "AMUNDI INDEX US CORP SRI" from "Bloomberg Barclays MSCI US Corporate SRI" Index to "Bloomberg Barclays MSCI US Corporate ESG Sustainability SRI" Index. As a consequence, the main changes in your Sub-Fund are set out below. · The benchmark index of the Sub-Fund will change as follows: Before 01/10/2020 From 01/10/2020 Benchmark of the Bloomberg Barclays Bloomberg Barclays Sub-Fund MSCI US Corporate MSCI US Corporate SRI Index ESG Sustainability SRI Index Bloomberg ticker: RUCMTRUU Bloomberg ticker: I35571US These changes will be reflected in the next visa-stamped prospectus. We would like to draw carefully your attention to the fact that if the abovementioned amendments do not suit you, you have the right to redeem your shares without redemption fees (except for the fees acquired by the Sub-Fund to prevent dilution of shareholders investment), during a thirty-day (30) period as from the date of the notice which is only notified on the Amundi Index Solutions website dedicated to shareholders notices as permitted by the prospectus, i.e. until 01/10/2020. Nevertheless, for UCITS ETF share classes, placing an order on the secondary market will trigger costs over which the Management Company has no influence. The latest prospectus of the SICAV and Key Investor Information Documents are available on request free of charge at its registered office. Yours faithfully, The Board ISIN: LU1806495575 Category Code: MSCH TIDM: UCRP LEI Code: 549300JEQE3CM0S0ZJ51 Sequence No.: 83639 EQS News ID: 1128289 End of Announcement EQS News Service

