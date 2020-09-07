DJ NOTICE TO SHAREHOLDERS of the sub-fund « AMUNDI FTSE 100» (LU1437025023 /LU1437025296)

AMUNDI FTSE 100 (FT1K) NOTICE TO SHAREHOLDERS of the sub-fund « AMUNDI FTSE 100» (LU1437025023 /LU1437025296) 07-Sep-2020 / 17:00 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Amundi Index Solutions Société d'investissement à capital variable Registered office: 5, Allée Scheffer L-2520 Luxembourg R.C.S. de Luxembourg B206-810 (the « SICAV ») Luxembourg, 01/09/2020 NOTICE TO SHAREHOLDERS of the sub-fund « AMUNDI FTSE 100» (LU1437025023 /LU1437025296) (the « Sub-Fund») Dear Shareholder, We inform you that the board of directors of the SICAV (the "Board") has decided to change the benchmark, the name and the replication method of the Sub- Fund « AMUNDI FTSE 100» as from October 16th 2020. It has also been decided to reduce the annual fees from 0.25% to 0.18% as from October 16th 2020. As a consequence, the main changes in your Sub-Fund are set out below. Before October 16th, From October 16th, 2020 2020 Benchmark of the FTSE 100 Index MSCI UK IMI SRI Sub-Fund Filtered Ex Fossil Fuels Index Bloomberg ticker: TUKXG Bloomberg ticker: MXGBISNG Name of the AMUNDI FTSE 100 AMUNDI MSCI UK IMI SRI Sub-Fund Management "Index-tracking" "Index-tracking" process management using the management using the "indirect replication" "direct replication" methodology which methodology, under entails investing into which the Sub-Fund financial derivatives portfolio will be instruments delivering invested in financial the performance of the securities FTSE 100 Index in representing the MSCI exchange for the UK IMI SRI Filtered Ex performance of the Fossil Fuels Index assets held by the (the « Index »), index sub-fund. constituents in a proportion extremely close to their proportion in the index. Name of the Share AMUNDI FTSE 100 UCITS AMUNDI MSCI UK IMI SRI Classes ETF - EUR (C) UCITS ETF DR - EUR (C) AMUNDI FTSE 100 UCITS AMUNDI MSCI UK IMI SRI ETF - GBP (C) UCITS ETF DR - GBP (C) Timing of Requests received and Requests received and transactions accepted by 17:00 CET accepted by 14:00 CET on a Business day will on a Business day will ordinarily be ordinarily be processed on the NAV processed on the NAV of the first business of the first business day (including the day (including the business day when the business day when the relevant requests are relevant requests are received). received) that is also a full bank business day in United Kingdom market. Annual fees Annual fees: 0.25% Annual fees: 0.18% These changes will be reflected in the next visa-stamped prospectus. We would like to draw carefully your attention to the fact that if the abovementioned amendments do not suit you, you have the right to redeem your shares without redemption fees (except for the fees acquired by the Sub-Fund to prevent dilution of shareholders investment), during a thirty-day (30) period as from the date of the notice which is only notified on the Amundi Index Solutions website dedicated to shareholders notices as permitted by the prospectus, i.e. until 01/10/2020. Nevertheless, for UCITS ETF share classes, placing an order on the secondary market will trigger costs over which the Management Company has no influence. The latest prospectus of the SICAV and Key Investor Information Documents are available on request free of charge at its registered office. Yours faithfully, The Board ISIN: LU1437025296 Category Code: MSCH TIDM: FT1K LEI Code: 222100W4JS565M7W3C88 Sequence No.: 83637 EQS News ID: 1128209 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 07, 2020 12:00 ET (16:00 GMT)