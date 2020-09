DJ NOTICE TO SHAREHOLDERS of the sub-fund AMUNDI INDEX MSCI PACIFIC ex JAPAN

AMUNDI INDEX MSCI PACIFIC EX JAPAN (CP9G,CP9U) NOTICE TO SHAREHOLDERS of the sub-fund AMUNDI INDEX MSCI PACIFIC ex JAPAN 07-Sep-2020 / 17:00 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Amundi Index Solutions Société d'investissement à capital variable Registered office: 5, Allée Scheffer L-2520 Luxembourg R.C.S. de Luxembourg B206-810 (the « SICAV ») Luxembourg, 01/09/2020, NOTICE TO SHAREHOLDERS of the sub-fund AMUNDI INDEX MSCI PACIFIC ex JAPAN (the "Sub-Fund") Dear Shareholder, We inform you that the board of directors of the SICAV (the "Board") has decided to change the benchmark of the Sub-Fund "AMUNDI INDEX MSCI PACIFIC ex JAPAN" from "MSCI Pacific ex Japan" Index to "MSCI Pacific ex Japan SRI Filtered ex Fossil Fuels" Index. As a consequence, the main changes in your Sub-Fund are set out below. · The benchmark index of the Sub-Fund will change as follows: Before 01/12/2020 From 01/12/2020 Benchmark of the MSCI Pacific ex MSCI Pacific ex Sub-Fund Japan Japan SRI Filtered ex Fossil Fuels Bloomberg ticker: MSDEPXJN Bloomberg ticker: MXPJSXNE · The name of the Sub-Fund will be modified to "AMUNDI INDEX MSCI PACIFIC ex JAPAN SRI" in order to reflect the change of the benchmark index with effective date as of 01/12/2020. These changes will be reflected in the next visa-stamped prospectus. We would like to draw carefully your attention to the fact that if the abovementioned amendments do not suit you, you have the right to redeem your shares without redemption fees (except for the fees acquired by the Sub-Fund to prevent dilution of shareholders investment), during a thirty-day (30) period as from the date of the notice which is only notified on the Amundi Index Solutions website dedicated to shareholders notices as permitted by the prospectus, i.e. until 01/10/2020. Nevertheless, for UCITS ETF share classes, placing an order on the secondary market will trigger costs over which the Management Company has no influence. The latest prospectus of the SICAV and Key Investor Information Documents are available on request free of charge at its registered office. Yours faithfully, The Board ISIN: LU1602145036, LU1602145036 Category Code: MSCH TIDM: CP9G,CP9U LEI Code: 22210085PY3LW5RGLP55 Sequence No.: 83658 EQS News ID: 1128199 End of Announcement EQS News Service

September 07, 2020 12:00 ET (16:00 GMT)