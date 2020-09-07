Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 07.09.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 646 internationalen Medien
Aktie explodiert bereits...Kommt jetzt der NEWS-HAMMER bei dieser Goldaktie?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 868942 ISIN: US1380981084 Ticker-Symbol: CI2 
Frankfurt
07.09.20
08:05 Uhr
43,800 Euro
-0,400
-0,90 %
Branche
Gesundheitswesen
Aktienmarkt
S&P MidCap 400
1-Jahres-Chart
CANTEL MEDICAL CORP Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CANTEL MEDICAL CORP 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
44,00044,80019:25
44,00044,60018:54
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
CANTEL MEDICAL
CANTEL MEDICAL CORP Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
CANTEL MEDICAL CORP43,800-0,90 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.