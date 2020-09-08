JNA Awards 2020 Ceremony goes virtual

Awards presentation among highlights of Jewellery & Gem Digital World

HONG KONG, Sept. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The highly anticipated list of Recipients of the JNA Awards 2020 will be revealed to a global audience, in a virtual awards ceremony, to celebrate excellence in the jewellery and gemstone industry, on the first day of Jewellery & Gem Digital World (J&G Digital World), at 8pm (Hong Kong time) on 27 October.

This year, the JNA Awards celebration will span weeks instead of being limited to one evening. A series of webinars and events featuring Honourees and Sponsor Partners, who are the movers and shakers of the global trade, will be held starting from September, culminating with sessions during J&G Digital World's live days. The virtual event is scheduled for 27 - 29 October.

The JNA Awards webinars will focus on retail strategies for the new normal, the role of innovation in an organisation's "return and recovery" journey and sustainability as a business strategy. The webinars will form part of the Jewellery & Gem Knowledge Community (J&G Knowledge Community) programme, which is a key feature of Informa Markets Jewellery.

Commenting on the JNA Awards' virtual ceremony, David Bondi, Senior Vice President of Informa Markets in Asia, said, "It is indeed exciting to celebrate the achievements of the industry with a global audience. At Informa Markets Jewellery, we provide an effective platform for the trade regardless of circumstances by leveraging team synergy. This business culture is also reflected in the jewellery community, which stands together to face the challenges and capture new opportunities ahead."

Letitia Chow, Chairperson of the JNA Awards and Director of Business Development -- Jewellery Group at Informa Markets Jewellery, commented, "JNA Awards Honourees have always demonstrated great perseverance, innovation and adaptability. These characteristics are even more distinct this year given the current environment, and we are thrilled to recognise them in a format that allows industry stakeholders from anywhere in the world to join the celebrations without boundaries."

Organised by Informa Markets Jewellery since 2012, the JNA Awards promotes the industry's sustainable advancement by honouring individuals and companies that have demonstrated excellence, innovation and best business practices, regardless of the size and scale of their operations, fields of expertise and the geographical regions they serve.

JNA Awards 2020 is supported by Headline Partners Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group, Shanghai Diamond Exchange and DANAT, together with Honoured Partners KGK Group and Guangdong Land (Shenzhen) Limited.

