

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - The Japanese stock market is rising on Tuesday in the absence of fresh cues from Wall Street, which was closed overnight for a holiday, and as European markets closed higher amid optimism about coronavirus vaccines. Investors shrugged off data that showed Japan's economy contracted more than initially estimated in the second quarter.



The benchmark Nikkei 225 Index is adding 99.24 points or 0.43 percent to 23,189.19, after rising to a high of 23,230.14 in early trades. Japanese stocks closed lower on Monday.



Market heavyweight SoftBank Group Corp is losing more than 2 percent after tumbling in the previous session, while Fast Retailing is advancing more than 1 percent.



The major exporters are mixed despite a weaker yen. Panasonic is advancing more than 1 percent, and Canon is adding 0.2 percent. while Mitsubishi Electric is declining 0.5 percent Sony is down 0.2 percent.



In the tech space, Tokyo Electron is declining almost 1 percent, while Advantest is rising 0.6 percent. In the financial sector, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial is lower by more than 1 percent and Mitsubishi UFJ Financial is losing 0.6 percent.



Among automakers, Honda is lower by more than 1 percent, while Toyota is adding 0.2 percent. In the oil sector, Japan Petroleum is lower by almost 1 percent and Inpex and Japan Petroleum are rising more than 1 percent each.



Among the other major gainers, Asahi Group Holdings, NTN Corp. and NSK are gaining almost 4 percent each, while Recruit Holdings and Minebea Mitsumi are rising almost 3 percent each.



Conversely, M3 is losing more than 3 percent and Z Holdings is lower by almost 3 percent.



In the currency market, the U.S. dollar is trading in the lower 106 yen-range on Tuesday.



The U.S. markets were closed on Monday for the Labor Day holiday.



European markets rallied sharply on Monday amid optimism about coronavirus vaccines and reports showing a significant improvement in Eurozone investor confidence in September. The U.K.'s FTSE 100 gained 2.4 percent, Germany's DAX surged up 2.0 percent and France's CAC 40 ended up 1.8 percent.



