

CUPERTINO (dpa-AFX) - Apple is set to open its outlet 'Apple Marina Bay', the world's first floating retail store, on Thursday at Marina Bay Sands, Singapore.



Appearing as a sphere floating on the iridescent Marina Bay, the store offers uninterrupted 360-degree panoramic views of the city and its spectacular skyline.



Apple already has a store in Singapore on Orchard Road and another one at Singapore Changi Airport.



The store's design includes many of the company's latest features, encompassing a Forum, underwater Boardroom. The Forum is centered around a Video Wall, which will serve as the stage for Today at Apple sessions featuring Singapore's artists, musicians, and creators, Apple said in a statement.



Entrepreneurs and developers interested in receiving training and advice can meet with Apple team members in the company's first underwater Boardroom, located on the lower level of the store, the company said.



According to the company, the new store will open with thorough health and safety measures seen across all Apple Store locations for both employees and visitors, including a mask requirement, temperature checks, and social distancing.



Apple Marina Bay Sands will be staffed with 148 employees who collectively speak over 23 languages.



Last month, Apple became the first U.S. company to reach a $2 trillion market value.



