Ducato X Uniswap Event

HONG KONG, CHINA / ACCESSWIRE / September 8, 2020 / Uniswap top DeFi aggregator have become an important figure in the crypto space in a very short period of time, such that traders do not mind paying the exorbitant fee executing transactions on the Ethereumblockchain when carrying out swaps and have recently surpassed the 24hr volume of coinbase one of blockchain top crypto exchange platform and the hype of uniswap exchanger and DeFi excitement seems to be a never dying one.

Uniswap is an Ethereum-based protocol designed to facilitate automatic digital asset swaps between ETH and ERC20 tokens. All of its activities are Onchain meaning users can make use of the platform when they have Erc20 wallet installed such as Fortnite and metamask. Uniswap can be thought of as a Decentralized Finance(DeFi) project due to its leverage of its decentralized protocol in removing middle-men involved in the financial process of digital asset swaps.

Ducato and Delio

Delio is a South Korea's leading Crypto Finance company with a 4.5 Million member pool and KRW 480 Billion annual lending capacity. Based on its patented innovative remote collateral setting technology, the company provides cryptocurrency lending services through 'Delio Cloud' to Bithumb, a Korean domestic virtual asset exchange. In addition, it provides various digital asset utilization services such as deposit and cloud mining.

DucatorepositonsDeFi

Most current DeFi platforms in existence are purely decentralized platforms limiting the potentials for deep liquidity and wide spread of asset collections. With DucatoDeFi will be repositioned and reimagined as DeFi and CeFi comes together.

Ducato launches DeFi hybrid protocol designated as DeFi 2.0 which combines both decentralized and centralized financial services, by combining both protocol the platform can dip into the traditional market having the potential of servicing the DeFi market with deep liquidity consequently providing the much needed room for a wide range of assets to be used as collateral.

The decentralized nature of the platform allows for users of the platform to carry out transactions in a more secure, transparent and automated platform utilizing the Ducato smart contract technology.

The centralized nature will allow for more aesthetics, improved user experience and interface which will aid new users who are not thoroughly familiar with the workings of the blockchain platform.

Ducato achieves it'sCeFi involvement into the DeFi market by tapping into Delio, its official family company, Ducato will harness the liquidity provision of Delio which specializes in financial services of known businesses and projects globally would also utilize DucatoDeFi hybrid services.

DUCATO Uniswap event

DUCATO Token Swap event will take place from 7th Sep 17:00 to 11th Sep 11:00 (GMT+8). The exchange will give away 10% additional DUCATO tokens as a bonus for all event participants. Only the participants who hold more than 100 tokens that have been swapped on Uniswap as of 11:00 on 11th September (GMT +8) will receive tokens. Token distribution will happen before the 30th of September.

The event is first-come first-served basis, therefore the tokens can be exhausted earlier than the end of the event. The event is subjected to change or end early at the discretion of the company. The exchange will closely monitor participants for violations of fair play and in the event any participant is found to join the event in an unjust way it may lead to the cancelation of Token distribution.

Follow the official telegram handle to receive the latest news updates of the Ducato Token Swap event. Please visit the Ducato official website to learn more about the project.

