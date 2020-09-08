The global prosthetic heart valves market size is expected to grow by USD 3.76 billion as per Technavio. This marks a significant market slow down compared to the 2019 growth estimates due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic in the first half of 2020. However, steady growth is expected to continue throughout the forecast period, and the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9%. Request Free Sample Report on COVID-19 Impacts

Read the 120-page report with TOC on "Prosthetic Heart Valves Market Analysis Report by Product (transcatheter heart valves, tissue heart valves, and mechanical heart valves) and Geography (Europe, North America, APAC, and ROW), and the Segment Forecasts, 2020-2024".

https://www.technavio.com/report/prosthetic-heart-valves-market-industry-analysis

The market is driven by the growing prevalence of heart-related disorders. In addition, the rising demand for MI procedures is anticipated to boost the growth of the Prosthetic Heart Valves Market.

The growing prevalence of heart-related disorders, such as cardio valvular diseases, and valvular and heart failure is expected to drive the growth of the prosthetic heart valves market. In addition, prosthetic valve thrombosis, mechanical hemolytic anemia, prosthetic valve endocarditis, and thromboembolism are some of the other complications indirectly contributing to market growth. Further, stroke, rhythm disorder, congenital heart disease, subclinical atherosclerosis, heart failure, and peripheral arterial disease are other major clinical complications that have increased the demand for cardiac prosthetic devices globally.

Major Five Prosthetic Heart Valves Companies:

Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories has business operations under four segments: established pharmaceutical products, nutritional products, diagnostic products, and medical devices. The company's key offerings include MITRACLIP TRANSCATHETER MITRAL VALVE REPAIR, which is specially designed to treat high-surgical-risk patients with significant degenerative mitral regurgitation.

Boston Scientific Corp.

Boston Scientific Corp. operates its business through four segments: MedSurg, rhythm and neuro, cardiovascular, and specialty pharmaceuticals. The company offers LOTUS Edge Valve SystemIt, which is a next-generation controlled mechanical expansion TAVR technology, designed to provide unmatched freedom from PVL, ensure precise delivery and deployment, and deliver predictable results.

Colibri Heart Valve LLC

Colibri Heart Valve LLC generates revenue through the development of disruptive, ready-to-use, structural heart technologies. The company offers Transcatheter Aortic Valve Implantation System, which is a low profile transcatheter aortic heart valve that uses dry tissue technology to allow for a pre-mounted, pre-crimped, and pre-loaded heart valve.

CryoLife Inc.

CryoLife Inc. has business operations under two segments: medical devices and preservation services. The company offers On-X Prosthetic heart valve, which is an aortic mechanical heart valve which can be used with less blood thinner.

Edwards Lifesciences Corp.

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. operates its business through various geographical segments such as United States, Europe, Japan, and ROW. The company offers Edwards SAPIEN 3 transcatheter heart valve, which is used for indicating relief of aortic stenosis in patients with symptomatic heart disease caused due to severe native calcific aortic stenosis.

Prosthetic Heart Valves Market Product Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2020-2024)

Transcatheter heart valves size and forecast 2019-2024

Tissue heart valves size and forecast 2019-2024

Mechanical heart valves size and forecast 2019-2024

Prosthetic Heart Valves Market Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2020-2024)

Europe size and forecast 2019-2024

North America size and forecast 2019-2024

APAC size and forecast 2019-2024

ROW size and forecast 2019-2024

