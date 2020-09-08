

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Amid severe weather conditions, Pacific Gas and Electric Co. or PG&E (PCG) said it has begun the process of power de-energization of numerous electrical lines as part of a Public Safety Power Shutoff or PSPS.



The PSPS event will affect customers in portions of 22 counties in the northern Sierra foothills, northern Sacramento Valley, and elevated North Bay terrain.



The action is based on forecasts of widespread, severely dry conditions and strong, gusty winds that create critical fire weather with high ignition risk. These conditions are expected to continue through Wednesday morning.



The power shutoff is expected to impact approximately 172,000 customers in portions of 22 counties and 7 tribal communities.



PG&E said it will be able to use temporary generation and islanding to enable about 69,000 customers and several medical facilities to stay energized.



Once the high winds subside, PG&E will inspect the de-energized lines to ensure they were not damaged during the wind event, and then restore power.



