Aptorum Group Limited (Nasdaq: APM, Euronext Paris: APM) ("Aptorum Group"), a biopharmaceutical company focused on novel therapeutics including the development of next-generation therapeutics targeting antimicrobial resistance, today announced it joined the Biotech companies in Europe combating Antimicrobial Resistance Alliance based in Europe (the "BEAM Alliance") as full member.

The BEAM Alliance is a network of approximately 70 small and medium-sized European companies involved in developing innovative products and kits to tackle antimicrobial resistance ("AMR"), including small molecule antibiotics, biologics, products with a prophylaxis indication, microbiome-based and phage-based therapies, immune targeting therapies, anti-biofilm agents, and medical devices, including in-vitro diagnostics.

"We are pleased to join the BEAM Alliance and strengthen our European network with the AMR community. The aims of the alliance and the pharmaceutical community are particularly synergistic with one of our core focus in infectious disease research, culminating the development of our ALS-4 and ALS-2/3 programs, to address global antimicrobial resistance against deadly bacteria such as methicillin-resistant staphylococcus aureus ("MRSA") and others. Being a part of the BEAM Alliance will further facilitate the exchange of information and potential establishment of collaborating partners within this AMR field and we look forward to contributing our efforts for global preparedness against AMR," said Mr. Darren Lui, President and Executive Director of Aptorum Group.

About Aptorum Group Limited

Aptorum Group Limited (Nasdaq: APM, Euronext Paris: APM) is a pharmaceutical company dedicated to the discovery, development and commercializing of therapeutic assets to treat diseases with unmet medical needs, particularly infectious diseases and cancers (including orphan oncology indications). The pipeline of Aptorum is also enriched through the establishment of drug discovery platforms that enable the discovery of new therapeutics assets through, e.g. systematic screening of existing approved drug molecules, and microbiome-based research platform for treatments of metabolic diseases. In addition to the above main focus, we are also pursuing therapeutic and diagnostic projects in neurology, gastroenterology, metabolic disorders, women's health and other disease areas. We also have projects focused on surgical robotics and natural supplement for women undergoing menopause and experiencing related symptoms.

For more information about Aptorum Group, please visit www.aptorumgroup.com.

For further general presentation, please visit: https://ir.aptorumgroup.com/static-files/ca36cc65-6f23-4105-895e-f5f234ecca1e

About the BEAM Alliance

BEAM represents European biopharmaceutical companies involved in developing innovative products to tackle antimicrobial resistance. BEAM collaborates with the existing community of stakeholders dedicated to implementing tangible strategies. BEAM gives its members a unique voice to propose and support policies and incentives in antimicrobial research and development in Europe. BEAM recommends bold incentives that warrant action by policymakers to stimulate much-needed innovation.

For more information about BEAM Alliance, please visit https://beam-alliance.eu/

