Cycle Pharmaceuticals, a privately-owned, global, patient-dedicated biotechnology company focused on developing and delivering medicines for rare diseases, has been featured as one of the Sunday Times 10 Tech Track Ones to Watch 2020.

The Sunday Times launched the Tech Track 100 list 20 years ago to recognise Britain's fastest-growing private technology companies. The Tech Track 10 Ones to Watch showcases companies that do not yet meet the criteria of the main Tech Track 100 league table, but which have achieved strong sales growth, are forecasting strong sales growth, and have innovative technologies.

The Sunday Times Tech Track 100 supplement including the 10 Ones to Watch was published on Sunday 6th September 2020, within the business section of the Sunday Times. The digital edition can be downloaded from: www.fasttrack.co.uk.

Earlier this week, Cycle announced a $25m debt financing from Deutsche Bank AG.

About Cycle Pharmaceuticals

Cycle Pharmaceuticals was founded in 2012 with the sole aim of delivering best-in-class drug treatments and services to the under-served rare disease patient community. We focus on rare metabolic and neurological genetic conditions. Cycle is headquartered in Cambridge, UK and has offices in Boston, Mass. (USA). For more information, please visit www.cyclepharma.com and follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn Facebook and Instagram.

