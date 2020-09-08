Regulatory News:

GETLINK S.E. (Paris:GET):

Aug-20 Aug-19 Variation Jan-Aug

2020 Jan-Aug

2019 Variation Truck Shuttles Trucks 110,327 118,570 -7% 899,554 1,059,127 -15% Passenger Shuttles Passenger vehicles* 267,942 373,084 -28% 1,055,691 1,833,231 -42% * includes cars, motorcycles, vehicles with trailers, caravans, camper van and coaches.

With 110,327 trucks transported during August 2020, Le Shuttle Freight has maintained its resilience in the current economic circumstances, demonstrating the unrivalled nature of its service. Since the first of January 2020, almost 900,000 trucks have crossed the Channel on our Shuttles.

In August 2020, Le Shuttle carried 267,942 passenger vehicles. In a summer that was marked by the double impact of the lifting of quarantine measures on 7 July and then the re-imposition of quarantine on 15 August, Le Shuttle also performed remarkably. Friday 14 August was one of the busiest days of the year, with 11,600 vehicles and 30,000 passengers transported on Le Shuttle services. This success under the circumstances is the result of the incomparable competitive position of the Le Shuttle service, which offers a contactless journey from start to finish, together with the reactivity of the staff in adapting to the new situation. Since the start of January, Le Shuttle has carried almost 1,056,000 passenger vehicles across the Channel.

Publication of traffic figures for the month of September will be on Monday 05 October 2020 before markets open.

