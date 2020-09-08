The global physiotherapy market is expected to grow by USD 3.21 billion as per Technavio. This marks a significant market slow down compared to the 2019 growth estimates due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic in the first half of 2020. However, steady growth is expected to continue throughout the forecast period, and the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3%. Request Free Sample Report on COVID-19 Impacts

The market is driven by the growing number of healthcare providers. In addition, the rising older population is anticipated to boost the growth of the physiotherapy market.

The rising prevalence of chronic conditions, medical emergencies, epidemics, and short-term and long-term disabilities coupled with the growing population has increased the demand for healthcare services. To meet the increased demand, healthcare service providers are making significant investments to enhance their capabilities in terms of service, equipment, and products. This is creating high growth opportunities for the manufacturers and suppliers of various healthcare products including physiotherapy products. These factors are positively influencing the growth of the global physiotherapy market.

Major Five Physiotherapy Companies:

Accord Medical Products Pvt. Ltd.

Accord Medical Products Pvt. Ltd. operates its business through the Unified segment. The company offers a wide range of physiotherapy products such as electrotherapy equipment, hydrotherapy tanks, shoulder, arm, and hand exercise equipment, etc.

BTL Group

BTL Group operates its business through the Unified segment. The company offers a wide range of physiotherapy products such as focused shockwave, super inductive system, targeted radiofrequency therapy, and others.

Colfax Corp.

Colfax Corp. operates its business through segments such as Fabrication technology and Medical technology. The company offers a wide range of physiotherapy products that include hot and cold therapy products that are majorly used for the treatment of musculoskeletal problems. The other physiotherapy products include electric muscle stimulators, therapeutic shoes, and inserts.

Dynatronics Corp.

Dynatronics Corp. operates its business through the Unified segment. The company offers a wide range of physiotherapy products such as hand therapy products, treatment tables, rehabilitation equipment, exercise products, hydrotherapy products, hot and cold therapy products, and other products for healthcare practices.

EMS Physio Ltd.

EMS Physio Ltd. operates its business through segments such as Electrotherapy and Rehabilitation. The company offers a wide range of physiotherapy equipment and products, such as electrotherapy units, shortwave therapy and shockwave therapy products, ultrasound machines, exercise equipment, and others.

Physiotherapy Market Treatment Process Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2020-2024)

Therapies

Equipment

Others

Physiotherapy Market Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2020-2024)

North America

Europe

Asia

ROW

