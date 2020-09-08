Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 08.09.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 646 internationalen Medien
Tarachi erweitert seine Explorationsgebiete um weitere extrem aussichtsreiche Konzessionen!! Sehen wir bald einen noch größeren Goldschatz?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 871004 ISIN: FI0009005961 Ticker-Symbol: ENUR 
Tradegate
07.09.20
18:53 Uhr
13,210 Euro
-0,020
-0,15 %
Branche
Holz/Papier
Aktienmarkt
OMX Helsinki 25
1-Jahres-Chart
STORA ENSO OYJ CL R Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
STORA ENSO OYJ CL R 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
13,17013,27508:57
13,16013,25508:57
PR Newswire
08.09.2020 | 08:15
81 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Stora Enso's Shareholders' Nomination Board composition

HELSINKI, Sept. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Stora Enso Shareholders' Nomination Board has been established to exist until otherwise decided. The Shareholders' Nomination Board annually prepares proposals for Stora Enso Oyj's Annual General Meeting concerning the election and remuneration of members of the Stora Enso Board of Directors and Board committees, as well as the appointments of the Chair and the Vice Chair of the Board of Directors. The Shareholders' Nomination Board consists of the Chair of Stora Enso's Board of Directors, the Vice Chair of the Board of Directors and two members appointed by the two largest shareholders (one each) as of 31 August each year.

Stora Enso's two largest shareholders on 31 August 2020 were Solidium Oy and FAM AB.

The Shareholders' Nomination Board has been appointed and consists of the same members as for the previous period: Jorma Eloranta (Chair of Stora Enso's Board of Directors), Hans Stråberg (Vice Chair of Stora Enso's Board of Directors), Harri Sailas (Chair of the Board of Directors of Solidium Oy), and Marcus Wallenberg (Chair of the Board of Directors of FAM AB).

The Shareholders' Nomination Board has elected Marcus Wallenberg as its Chair.

For further information, please contact:

Part of the bioeconomy, Stora Enso is a leading global provider of renewable solutions in packaging, biomaterials, wooden constructions and paper. We believe that everything that is made from fossil-based materials today can be made from a tree tomorrow. Stora Enso has some 25 000 employees in over 30 countries. Our sales in 2019 were EUR 10.1 billion. Stora Enso shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki (STEAV, STERV) and Nasdaq Stockholm (STE A, STE R). In addition, the shares are traded in the USA as ADRs (SEOAY). storaenso.com

STORA ENSO OYJ

For further information, please contact:

Ulrika Lilja
EVP, Communications
tel. +46 72 221 9228

Investor enquiries:
Ulla Paajanen SVP
Investor Relations
tel. +358 40 763 8767

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/stora-enso-oyj/r/stora-enso-s-shareholders--nomination-board-composition,c3190629

STORA ENSO-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2020 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.