Financial highlights · Net Asset Value of GBP251.0 million (December 2019: GBP202.1 million); 185p per share (December 2019: 149p); a 24% increase for the first six months of 2020 · Net positive portfolio revaluation of GBP51.7 million[1] in the period · Gross Portfolio Value of GBP203.4 million (December 2019: GBP149.2 million) · GBP11.6 million of capital deployed into the portfolio during the period · GBP9.1 million of capital realised during the period · Cash of GBP44.0 million (December 2019: GBP54.6 million) · 20% IRR generated by the Gross Portfolio since inception in 2016 =-- [1] Including FX Operational and strategic progress: · Significantly reduced net operating costs by over 35%, to an annual run rate of approximately GBP5.0m by the end of 2021, (down from GBP8.0m in 2019) which represents less than 2% of current NAV (down from 4.0% in 2019). · Further strengthened the Arix platform with the establishment of a Scientific Advisory Board (SAB) comprised of leading researchers and industry executives dedicated to improving treatments for patients. · Naseem Amin appointed as Executive Chairman, bringing over 29 years of experience in the life sciences industry. Former roles include: CSO at Smith & Nephew, VP of Business and Clinical Development at Biogen and Genzyme. · Christian Schetter moved into a Managing Director role, bringing 22 years of operating experience to the senior team and a track record of building successful biotech companies through to product approval and/or acquisition by big pharma. · Jonathan Tobin appointed to Managing Director, recognising his commitment and contribution to advancing great science through Arix's portfolio of innovative biotech companies. · Further strengthened Arix senior team with the appointment of Noor Lalani to Public Investments Director, bringing over 15 years of capital markets and portfolio management expertise. Portfolio highlights · $391.5 million of proceeds raised by Arix portfolio companies in the year to date · Imara raised gross proceeds of $86.5 million in a Nasdaq IPO, in which Arix invested $3.0 million (GBP2.4 million) · Quench Bio completed a $35.0 million Series A financing, in which Arix committed $6.0 million (GBP4.6 million) · Autolus completed an $80.0 million follow-on financing from leading institutional investors · Amplyx completed a $53.0 million Series C extension, from new investors Pfizer and Adage Capital · Post-period end, VelosBio completed a $137.0 million Series B financing, in which Arix invested $4.0 million (GBP3.2 million) · Continued clinical progress in the portfolio: · Autolus (17% of NAV) reported positive data from its AUTO1 programme in adult Acute Lymphoblastic Leukaemia (adult ALL) and transitioned this programme into a pivotal trial. The company also reported encouraging data from its AUTO3 programme in diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL) · Imara (14% of NAV) reported encouraging initial Phase 2a data from its IMR-687 clinical study for patients with sickle cell disease (SCD) and initiated Phase 2b trials in SCD and beta-thalassemia · Harpoon (12% of NAV) reported positive interim Phase 1 data from its HPN424 programme in prostate cancer and announced the dosing of the first patient with HPN217 in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial focused on relapsed, refractory multiple myeloma (RRMM), which triggered a $50 million milestone payment from AbbVie · Aura (4% of NAV) presented further positive safety and efficacy data from the ongoing AU-011 Phase 1b/2 study for choroidal melanoma · Atox Bio (3% of NAV) completed its Phase 3 pivotal study for necrotizing soft tissue infections (NSTI) and is preparing to submit a New Drug Application (NDA) in Q3 2020, following a meeting with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) · Amplyx (2% of NAV) announced positive top line data following the completion of its Phase 2 clinical trial of fosmanogepix (APX001) as a first-line treatment for patients with invasive fungal infections caused by Candida. Additionally Amplyx announced that the first patient has been dosed in its Phase 2 clinical trial evaluating the efficacy and safety of MAU868 for the treatment of BK viremia in kidney transplant recipients Outlook - Key anticipated milestones Data generated from our clinical pipeline will be a key driver of value and whilst clinical development is not without risk, and the recruitment of clinical trials globally has been impacted by the coronavirus pandemic, we have a number of portfolio companies approaching key milestones over the next 18 months. In particular, we note the following anticipated value-driving milestones across our portfolio: · Autolus (17% of NAV) expects to present long term follow up Phase 1 data from its AUTO1 programme in adult ALL by the end of 2020, with pivotal data expected in H2 2021 and approval targeted for 2022. Autolus also expects to report updated Phase 1 data from AUTO3 in DLBCL by the end of 2020 and over the next 18 months the company expects to transition multiple next generation programmes into the clinic. · Imara (14% of NAV) expects to announce updated results from its IMR-687 Phase 2a clinical study in sickle cell disease (SCD) by the end of 2020 and report interim Phase 2b data in SCD and beta-thalassemia in 2021. · Harpoon (12% of NAV) expects to present interim data from its HPN536 Phase1/2a clinical trial for ovarian and pancreatic cancer and initiate the HPN328 Phase 1/2 clinical study in small cell lung cancer by the end of 2020. · Artios (8% of NAV) expects to file an Investigational New Drug (IND) application for its ATR inhibitor programme by the end of 2020, with Phase 1 initiation planned for H1 2021. · LogicBio (8% of NAV) expects to initiate a Phase 1/2 clinical study for LB-001 for the treatment of methylmalonic acidemia in the first half of 2021. · Aura (4% of NAV) expects to initiate a Phase 2 clinical trial evaluating suprachoroidal (SC) delivery of AU-011 in patients with choroidal melanoma, in the second half of 2020. Aura also expects to report Phase 2 data from the Phase 3 eligible patient cohort of its clinical trial evaluating intravitreal injection (IVT) administration of AU-011 in patients with choroidal melanoma in H1 2021. · Atox Bio (3% of NAV) expects to submit an NDA with the FDA by the end of 2020, for its NSTI drug reltecimod, under Accelerated Approval Pathway. · Amplyx (2% of NAV) expects to report interim Phase 2 data in Candida auris and invasive aspergillosis by the end of 2020 and plans to initiate a Phase 3 trial in invasive candidiasis by the end of 2021. Dr Naseem Amin, Executive Chairman of Arix Bioscience plc, commented: "This has been a pivotal period for Arix and our companies. We have refocused and streamlined the business, significantly reducing costs in order to maximise returns for our shareholders. Over the period our portfolio has continued to make strong progress, with a number of companies reaching important clinical milestones and completing additional financing rounds at higher valuations. The COVID-19 pandemic has presented an unprecedented challenge to the healthcare sector and economies worldwide. During this time, we have been working closely with our portfolio companies to help support them through this disruption and minimise any impact to ongoing clinical trials and scientific research. We have been fortunate in seeing minimal delays to clinical trials across the portfolio, in part due to the acute setting that many of these companies operate in. We syndicate all our deals with top tier biotech venture capital firms, and as such our portfolio companies are well financed and well positioned to navigate through any potential delays as a result of the pandemic. We enter the second half of 2020 with strong momentum in our portfolio and with multiple additional clinical data readouts expected. In addition to clinical milestones, there is potential for M&A, strategic partnerships and other financing events across the portfolio, which could significantly increase the value of our companies, and in turn our NAV. Whilst the development of important new medicines always carries risk, over the next three years we expect to see at least two additional IPOs across the portfolio and at least two exits. We are targeting an annual IRR of 15 to 25 per cent, generating a NAV of up to GBP500m by 2023. Through strong execution of our strategy we expect to generate significant returns for our investors over the medium to long term, through capital growth and the potential for distributions where returns exceed the capital needed for reinvestment. We have a highly seasoned leadership and ambitious team, supported by a high calibre Scientific Advisory Board and Board, and close relationships with pharmaceutical and academic partners. These

The Arix interim results presentation is available to view on our investor relations website at: https://arixbioscience.com/investor-relations/events-presentations [1] The Arix management team will host a Q&A conference call today, 8 September, at 12:30 pm BST/ 7:30am EST, to answer questions on the interim financial results and operational progress. About Arix Bioscience plc Arix Bioscience plc is a global venture capital company focused on investing in and building breakthrough biotech companies around cutting edge advances in life sciences. We collaborate with exceptional entrepreneurs and provide the capital, expertise and global networks to help accelerate their ideas into important new treatments for patients. As a listed company, we are able to bring this exciting growth phase of our industry to a broader range of investors. As a listed company, we are able to bring this exciting growth phase of our industry to a broader range of investors. www.arixbioscience.com [3] Arix Bioscience plc Half-Yearly Report and Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements Six months ended 30 June 2020 Executive Chairman Statement Overview Arix has made strong progress in the first half of 2020. Net Asset Value (NAV) increased by 24% over the first six months of 2020 to GBP251 million (185p per share), and we see significant momentum building across our portfolio. Since moving into the Executive Chairman role in April 2020, I have been working with the board and management team to refocus and strengthen the business, in order to drive value for our shareholders. We have made considerable progress in the past few months and I am confident that the business is now optimally positioned to maximise the significant potential across the portfolio and as such, returns for investors. Notably we have reduced net operating costs (excluding depreciation and amortisation) by over 35% to an annual run rate of approximately GBP5.0m in 2021, (down from GBP8.0m in 2019) which represents less than 2% of current NAV. We have expanded the expertise of the team and further enhanced our networks, with the addition of a Scientific Advisory Board, comprising leading researchers and industry executives. We have also completed a portfolio and strategy review, following which we have decided to focus on 11 companies (out of 16 in the Gross Portfolio) which we believe have the potential to deliver significant value for investors over the short to medium term. These 11 companies make up 97% of Gross Portfolio Value. We will continue to work closely with these companies, supporting our active investments through important clinical milestones. There is already significant value in these companies and with multiple clinical milestones expected over the next 18 months, we see significant growth potential across this portfolio in the near term. In addition to clinical milestones, there is potential for M&A, strategic partnerships and other financing events across the portfolio which could significantly increase the value of our companies, and in turn our NAV. Over the next three years we expect to see at least two additional IPO's, two or more exits and there is potential for three approved products across the portfolio by 2023. We are targeting an IRR of 15%-25%, generating a NAV of up to GBP500m by 2023. We remain focused on life sciences, investing in the most innovative companies addressing serious unmet medical need, unconstrained by geography, stage of development and therapeutic area. Going forward, we see 10-15 portfolio companies as the portfolio size that the management team can support. We expect two-thirds of our investments will be in clinical stage companies, with the remainder in seed and Series A investments. Overall, the portfolio made good progress in the first six months of 2020, with several companies reaching important clinical milestones and completing additional financing rounds, as detailed below. We invested GBP12 million into the Gross Portfolio in the period, including new investments in Imara, VelosBio and Quench Bio, as well previously tranched milestone investments into existing portfolio companies (Atox Bio, STipe Therapeutics and Aura Biosciences). In aggregate, our portfolio companies raised $392 million during the six-month period, putting them in a strong position to execute on their important clinical development programmes. As we continue to place a greater emphasis on realisations, we were pleased to sell down a further 15% of our holding in Harpoon during the period; we achieved a blended price of over $21 a share, near the stock's all-time highs, which generated cash proceeds of $8.1 million (GBP6.6 million). We have now realised GBP10.9 million from our investment in Harpoon, at an IRR of 49%, and still retain an 8.8% stake in the business, which was valued at GBP29.5 million at the period end. To date we have realised GBP13 million from the Gross Portfolio through active management of our public holdings, leveraging our deep understanding of the companies we have invested in to optimise the timing of our disposals. We expect to derive further value from the growth of our portfolio over the next 12-18 months, through either M&A, IPO and/or equity sale, which will provide fresh capital for us to re-invest in the next generation of the portfolio and offers the potential to return value to shareholders. The timing of any disposals is guided by our deep understanding of the risk adjusted value of our portfolio companies, which we have been invested in and worked closely with for several years. Portfolio Performance Portfolio companies continued to make good clinical and financial progress. Successful financing rounds with valuation uplifts were completed by Imara (+46%), VelosBio (+95%) and Quench Bio (+40%). In addition, the share prices of portfolio companies listed on the Nasdaq generally performed well during the period. Operationally, there was good progress in the portfolio, with notable highlights including positive data readouts from Autolus, Harpoon, Aura, Amplyx and Imara, along with new trial initiations from Autolus, Harpoon and Aura. Our portfolio companies are collectively running 19 clinical trials and conducting over 20 pre-clinical studies, providing Arix with multiple shots on goal for value creation. Key Portfolio Company Updates Clinical Companies Imara (17% of GPV, 14% of NAV) Imara is developing IMR-687 for the chronic treatment of sickle cell disease (SCD) and beta-thalassemia. The company made strong operational and clinical progress over the period, notably completing a successful Nasdaq IPO raising $86.5 million. Arix invested a further $3.0 million (GBP2.3 million) in the IPO, retaining a total stake of 9.0% in the business. At 30 June, Arix's stake was valued at GBP34.8m, reflecting a valuation increase of GBP19.6m in the period. Imara has also made strong clinical progress this year. During the period, the company reported positive Phase 2a interim safety and efficacy data for its lead product candidate, IMR-687, in patients with SCD. The data demonstrated that IMR-687 was well tolerated as a monotherapy and in combination with hydroxurea (HU), the current standard of care. Following these results, the company has initiated Phase 2b clinical trials in both SCD and beta-thalassemia. Additionally, the FDA granted IMR-687 Orphan, Fast Track and Rare Pediatric Disease designations in patients with beta-thalassemia. Post period end, the European Commission granted Orphan Drug designation for IMR-687 for patients with SCD. IMR-687 has previously been granted Orphan Drug, Fast Track and Rare Pediatric Disease designations from the FDA for patients with SCD. Finally, Imara is leveraging IMR-687's differentiated mechanism of action to begin preclinical studies exploring its potential for the treatment of heart failure with preserved ejection fraction, or HFpEF. The company expects to report top-line data from its ongoing Phase 2a clinical trial in SCD during the fourth quarter of 2020 and currently does not anticipate any delays due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Harpoon Therapeutics (15% of GPV, 12% of NAV) Harpoon is a clinical-stage immunotherapy company developing a novel class of T cell engagers that harness the power of the body's immune system to treat patients suffering from cancer and other diseases. The company continues to make good clinical progress with its TriTAC(R) T cell engager pipeline. During the period Harpoon presented encouraging interim Phase 1 data for its lead programme, HPN424, in patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer. Initial safety data showed that HPN424 is generally well tolerated, and early signals of clinical activity were suggested by multiple patients remaining on study for more than 24 weeks. During the period Harpoon also provided an update on its second programme, HPN536, currently being studied for the treatment of mesothelin-expressing tumours. Harpoon highlighted that the dose escalation portion of the study was progressing and, as of May 2020, included 15 ovarian and 10 pancreatic cancer patients. Adverse events were shown to be transient and manageable, and early pharmacokinetic data showed half-life extension supporting once-weekly dosing. In addition, the company announced the dosing of the first patient with HPN217

