Travis Perkins (TPK) Travis Perkins: Successfully adapted to unprecedented markets 08-Sep-2020 / 07:00 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Travis Perkins plc Interim results for the six months ended 30 June 2020 Successfully adapted to unprecedented markets GBPm (unless otherwise stated) Note HY 2020 HY 2019 Change Revenue 2,781 3,484 (20.2)% Like-for-like revenue growth(1) (19.3)% 5.3% (24.6)ppt Adjusted operating profit(1) 20a 42 220 (80.9)% Adjusted earnings per share(1) 11b 1.4p 56.5p (97.5)% ROCE(1) 20f 6.4% 10.0% (3.6)ppt Covenant net debt(1) 15 22 414 (392) Dividend per share 12 - 15.5p Operating (loss) / profit (92) 62 Total (loss) / profit after tax (113) 12 Basic (loss) / earnings per share 11a (45.7)p 4.2p (1) Alternative performance measures are used to provide a guide to underlying performance. Details of calculations can be found in the notes listed Financial highlights · Fall in revenue of 20% demonstrated resilience despite the impact of the pandemic, with continuing recovery as lockdown measures eased · Adjusted operating profit of GBP42m reflecting shortfall from lower volumes partially offset by actions to reduce and control operating costs · Restructuring programme underway to reduce overheads in line with the anticipated volume outlook, delivering cost savings of GBP120m on an annualised basis · Net adjusting items of GBP129m, primarily relating to the restructuring programme · Strong focus on cash and working capital management driving reduction of covenant net debt of GBP322m from 31 December 2019 to GBP22m Strategic and operational progress · Rapidly adapted the business model to ensure safety and deliver outstanding customer service throughout the pandemic · Accelerated elements of the strategic plan across digital enablement, customer fulfilment, process simplification and branch network · Significant improvements in digital platforms across all segments underpinning market outperformance and supporting future growth · Demerger of Wickes paused until markets become more stable and predictable Nick Roberts, Chief Executive Officer, commented: "Throughout the pandemic, the health and safety of our colleagues and customers has been our primary concern. Customer interactions have changed significantly resulting in changes to the way we do business, from increased activity through digital channels through to alterations to our physical store formats in order to maintain safe working practices. Although our financial performance in the first half of 2020 was impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic, and we have had to undertake a restructuring programme in light of the challenging outlook for the Group's end markets, we have made significant strategic and operational progress against the four strategic priorities we outlined at our full year results in March 2020. Although considerable uncertainty around the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic remains, the actions we have taken to adapt and innovate in our businesses mean that the Group is well placed to continue to service our customers, support our colleagues, outperform our markets and generate value for our shareholders." Cautionary Statement: This announcement contains "forward-looking statements" with respect to Travis Perkins' financial condition, results of operations and business and details of plans and objectives in respect to these items. Past performance of the shares of Travis Perkins plc cannot be relied upon as a guide to the future performance of the shares of Travis Perkins plc. Summary ******* The Group's performance in the first half of 2020 was significantly impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic. While financial performance was as a consequence materially below H1 2019, the Group has significantly strengthened its core and found new ways to deliver excellent service to both its trade and retail customers. Financial Performance The Group made an encouraging start to 2020 with revenue growth of 2.4% in the 11 weeks to 18 March. However, as the impact of the pandemic spread to the UK and the lockdown period was implemented, overall revenue in the half declined by 20% to GBP2,781m and by 19% on a like-for-like basis. Given the largely fixed cost base in the business, the revenue decline had a significant impact on Group profitability, resulting in an adjusted operating profit of GBP42m (H1 2019: GBP220m). In the first half, as a direct result of the challenging trading conditions, the Group recognised higher provisions in relation to holiday pay, slow moving stock, rebates, and timing of customer credit account settlement, up to GBP20m of which may be recovered if the recovery in trading continues through the second half of the year. Taking into account GBP129m of adjusting items (principally resulting from the business restructuring actions announced in June 2020), the Group delivered a statutory operating loss of GBP92m (H1 2019: operating profit of GBP62m). Adjusted earnings per share fell to 1.4p per share (2019: 56.5p per share). Basic EPS fell to a 45.7p per share loss, with the difference primarily driven by the costs of the restructuring programme. Cash generation throughout H1 2020 was extremely strong, reflecting the Group's focus on liquidity management throughout the Covid-19 crisis. Through strong and careful management of working capital, particularly the receipt of debtor balances from customers and utilisation of inventory across the Group, the Group's covenant net debt position fell by GBP322m in the half, to GBP22m. At 31 August 2020 the Group had GBP551m of cash on deposit, giving overall liquidity headroom of GBP951m. The Group has a supportive bank lending group and prudently negotiated a relaxation of covenant tests at both June and December 2020. Given the ongoing level of uncertainty in the UK economy and the Group's end markets, the Board is not announcing an interim dividend for 2020. Response to the COVID-19 pandemic Throughout the pandemic, the health and safety of our colleagues, customers and suppliers has been our primary concern. In the early weeks of lockdown, the Group concentrated on supporting essential services to keep the nation's critical infrastructure maintained and operational and to keep the UK's homes dry, warm and safe. 