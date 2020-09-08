DJ Travis Perkins: Successfully adapted to unprecedented markets

Travis Perkins (TPK) Travis Perkins: Successfully adapted to unprecedented markets 08-Sep-2020 / 07:00 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Travis Perkins plc Interim results for the six months ended 30 June 2020 Successfully adapted to unprecedented markets GBPm (unless otherwise stated) Note HY 2020 HY 2019 Change Revenue 2,781 3,484 (20.2)% Like-for-like revenue growth(1) (19.3)% 5.3% (24.6)ppt Adjusted operating profit(1) 20a 42 220 (80.9)% Adjusted earnings per share(1) 11b 1.4p 56.5p (97.5)% ROCE(1) 20f 6.4% 10.0% (3.6)ppt Covenant net debt(1) 15 22 414 (392) Dividend per share 12 - 15.5p Operating (loss) / profit (92) 62 Total (loss) / profit after tax (113) 12 Basic (loss) / earnings per share 11a (45.7)p 4.2p (1) Alternative performance measures are used to provide a guide to underlying performance. Details of calculations can be found in the notes listed Financial highlights · Fall in revenue of 20% demonstrated resilience despite the impact of the pandemic, with continuing recovery as lockdown measures eased · Adjusted operating profit of GBP42m reflecting shortfall from lower volumes partially offset by actions to reduce and control operating costs · Restructuring programme underway to reduce overheads in line with the anticipated volume outlook, delivering cost savings of GBP120m on an annualised basis · Net adjusting items of GBP129m, primarily relating to the restructuring programme · Strong focus on cash and working capital management driving reduction of covenant net debt of GBP322m from 31 December 2019 to GBP22m Strategic and operational progress · Rapidly adapted the business model to ensure safety and deliver outstanding customer service throughout the pandemic · Accelerated elements of the strategic plan across digital enablement, customer fulfilment, process simplification and branch network · Significant improvements in digital platforms across all segments underpinning market outperformance and supporting future growth · Demerger of Wickes paused until markets become more stable and predictable Nick Roberts, Chief Executive Officer, commented: "Throughout the pandemic, the health and safety of our colleagues and customers has been our primary concern. Customer interactions have changed significantly resulting in changes to the way we do business, from increased activity through digital channels through to alterations to our physical store formats in order to maintain safe working practices. Although our financial performance in the first half of 2020 was impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic, and we have had to undertake a restructuring programme in light of the challenging outlook for the Group's end markets, we have made significant strategic and operational progress against the four strategic priorities we outlined at our full year results in March 2020. Although considerable uncertainty around the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic remains, the actions we have taken to adapt and innovate in our businesses mean that the Group is well placed to continue to service our customers, support our colleagues, outperform our markets and generate value for our shareholders." Enquiries: Travis Perkins Powerscourt Graeme Barnes Justin Griffiths / James White +44 (0) 7469 401819 +44 (0) 207 2501446 graeme.barnes@travisperkins.co.uk travisperkins@powerscourt-group.com Heinrich Richter +44 (0) 7392 125417 heinrich.richter2@travisperkins.co.uk Interim results presentation: Management are hosting a virtual results presentation at 9.30am. Please register at the following link: https://www.investis-live.com/travis-perkins/5f437c906fbfa21200605076/ylsc [1] American depositary receipts Travis Perkins American depositary receipts are traded in the US on the OTC Pink market: (OTC Pink: TPRKY). Cautionary Statement: This announcement contains "forward-looking statements" with respect to Travis Perkins' financial condition, results of operations and business and details of plans and objectives in respect to these items. Forward-looking statements are sometimes, but not always, identified by their use of a date in the future or such words as "anticipates", "aims", "due", "could", "may", "will", "should", "expects", "believes", "seeks", "intends", "plans", "potential", "reasonably possible", "targets", "goal" or "estimates", and words of similar meaning. By their very nature forward-looking statements are inherently unpredictable, speculative and involve risk and uncertainty because they relate to events and depend on circumstances that will occur in the future. There are a number of factors that could cause actual results and developments to differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. These factors include, but are not limited to, the Principal Risks and Uncertainties disclosed in the Group's Annual Report and as updated in this statement, changes in the economies and markets in which the Group operates; changes in the legislative, regulatory and competition frameworks in which the Group operates; changes in the capital markets from which the Group raises finance; the impact of legal or other proceedings against or which affect the Group; and changes in interest and exchange rates. All forward-looking statements, made in this announcement or made subsequently, which are attributable to Travis Perkins or any other member of the Group or persons acting on their behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by the factors referred to above. No assurances can be given that the forward-looking statements in this document will be realised. Subject to compliance with applicable law and regulations, Travis Perkins does not intend to update these forward-looking statements and does not undertake any obligation to do so. Nothing in this document should be regarded as a profits forecast. Without prejudice to the above: (a) neither Travis Perkins plc nor any other member of the Group, nor persons acting on their behalf shall otherwise have any liability whatsoever for loss howsoever arising, directly or indirectly, from the use of the information contained within this announcement; and (b) neither Travis Perkins plc nor any other member of the Group, nor persons acting on their behalf makes any representation or warranty, express or implied, as to the accuracy or completeness of the information contained within this announcement. This announcement is current as of 8 September 2020, the date on which it is given. This announcement has not been and will not be updated to reflect any changes since that date. Past performance of the shares of Travis Perkins plc cannot be relied upon as a guide to the future performance of the shares of Travis Perkins plc. Summary ******* The Group's performance in the first half of 2020 was significantly impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic. While financial performance was as a consequence materially below H1 2019, the Group has significantly strengthened its core and found new ways to deliver excellent service to both its trade and retail customers. Financial Performance The Group made an encouraging start to 2020 with revenue growth of 2.4% in the 11 weeks to 18 March. However, as the impact of the pandemic spread to the UK and the lockdown period was implemented, overall revenue in the half declined by 20% to GBP2,781m and by 19% on a like-for-like basis. Given the largely fixed cost base in the business, the revenue decline had a significant impact on Group profitability, resulting in an adjusted operating profit of GBP42m (H1 2019: GBP220m). In the first half, as a direct result of the challenging trading conditions, the Group recognised higher provisions in relation to holiday pay, slow moving stock, rebates, and timing of customer credit account settlement, up to GBP20m of which may be recovered if the recovery in trading continues through the second half of the year. Taking into account GBP129m of adjusting items (principally resulting from the business restructuring actions announced in June 2020), the Group delivered a statutory operating loss of GBP92m (H1 2019: operating profit of GBP62m). Adjusted earnings per share fell to 1.4p per share (2019: 56.5p per share). Basic EPS fell to a 45.7p per share loss, with the difference primarily driven by the costs of the restructuring programme. Cash generation throughout H1 2020 was extremely strong, reflecting the Group's focus on liquidity management throughout the Covid-19 crisis. Through strong and careful management of working capital, particularly the receipt of debtor balances from customers and utilisation of inventory across the Group, the Group's covenant net debt position fell by GBP322m in the half, to GBP22m. At 31 August 2020 the Group had GBP551m of cash on deposit, giving overall liquidity headroom of GBP951m. The Group has a supportive bank lending group and prudently negotiated a relaxation of covenant tests at both June and December 2020. Given the ongoing level of uncertainty in the UK economy and the Group's end markets, the Board is not announcing an interim dividend for 2020. Response to the COVID-19 pandemic Throughout the pandemic, the health and safety of our colleagues, customers and suppliers has been our primary concern. In the early weeks of lockdown, the Group concentrated on supporting essential services to keep the nation's critical infrastructure maintained and operational and to keep the UK's homes dry, warm and safe. The Group has continued to work with its customers and suppliers as

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

September 08, 2020 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

DJ Travis Perkins: Successfully adapted to -2-

well as government and trade bodies to set standards to maintain safe working practices and to support the recovery in construction. From late March 2020, at the onset of the lockdown period, the Group ran a "service-light" operating model, focusing on serving customers through remote, non-contact channels. Around a third of Merchanting branches were open, while Wickes and Toolstation leveraged their strong digital capabilities to operate the majority of their branch networks as fulfilment centres for digitally enabled transactions, either for direct delivery, or for click & collect within designated time slots. Through May and June, more of the Group's Merchant network returned to operation to support the early recovery of UK construction activity. In late May, Wickes and Toolstation began, under strict safety guidelines, to welcome customers back into stores, with a corresponding step up in DIY activity supporting the Group's overall performance. The Group's end markets have continued to recover, with particular strength in DIY markets, but a slower return to activity in new housebuilding and major commercial projects. In order to partially mitigate the impact of reduced volumes, the Group managed its cost base tightly in the period and appropriately used government assistance from the Coronavirus Job Retention Scheme and Business Rates Relief arrangements. In the first half of the year, the Group has benefited from around GBP45m of furlough support, with very few colleagues remaining on furlough beyond the end of June. The overall benefit of Business Rates Relief across the 12 months of the scheme is expected to be around GBP80m, with 75% to be realised in 2020, including around GBP20m in the first half of the year. In addition, a decision was taken, and announced internally on 7 April 2020, by the Board of Directors and the Group Leadership Team to reduce their salaries by 20% effective from 1 May for a period of three months. Business restructuring On 15 June 2020, and reflecting the challenging outlook for the Group's end markets, a programme of restructuring was announced, resulting in the planned closure of 165 branches, primarily across the trade merchant businesses. In the main, these branches were closed by the end of June with the remainder closed by the beginning of August. Combined with a streamlining of above-branch central support functions, the number of roles which will be reduced is around 2,500, equivalent to 9% of the workforce. In the Travis Perkins general merchant, branch closures targeted smaller, subscale branches where either there are difficulties in operating safe, social distancing practices, or where the scale of the branch means that profitability is difficult in a lower volume environment. Since December 2018 the Group has embarked on a strategy to reduce the number of branches, particularly around large UK conurbations, in order to operate from fewer, larger branches with greater breadth and depth of product range. This restructuring activity accelerates the closure of suboptimal branches in these areas. In the specialist merchants, customer activity is more weighted towards delivery of products to customers, either from branches or direct from suppliers. Fewer customer visits to branches reduces the requirement for 'nearby convenience', and branch networks have been rationalised to ensure an even spread of delivery capability across the UK, with right-sized branches in the right locations to service customers efficiently. In Plumbing & Heating, a number of lower performing branches were closed, together with a reduction in headcount across the business to reflect lower anticipated volumes in the short to medium term. These restructuring actions are expected to deliver operating cost savings of approximately GBP120m on an annualised basis, with the vast majority of actions completed by the end of August 2020. An adjusting item of GBP111m has been recognised in H1 2020 covering the cost of accessing these savings. The cash cost is likely to be around GBP85m, with approximately GBP35m to be paid in 2020. The remainder, associated with leasehold property, will be paid in future years, although this is expected to be largely offset by the sale of freehold sites closed as part of the restructuring. Strategic and operational progress At a Capital Markets event in December 2018, the Group laid out its plans for the years ahead, with two overarching strategic aims being (i) to focus on best serving trade customers, and (ii) to simplify the business to increase agility, speed up decision making and enable a leaner cost base. In March 2020, four key strategic priorities were identified towards achieving these goals: · Successful demerger of the Wickes business · Regeneration of the Travis Perkins general merchant · Acceleration of the expansion of the Toolstation business, in the UK and overseas · Deliver an organisational platform fit for the future. The regeneration of the Travis Perkins general merchant, growth of Toolstation, and development of an optimised organisational platform form the basis of "strengthening the core" of the Group's businesses, focusing on getting the fundamentals right to deliver outstanding customer service in a consistent and efficient way. Strengthening the core The Covid-19 pandemic has acted as a catalyst for changes across the operations of the Group, and has seen the Group move to accelerate some of the strategic actions set out at the full-year 2019 results in March. A number of strategic initiatives, previously planned to take place over a two year period, have been achieved in a matter of months as the Group has moved at pace to better position the businesses for the future. These advances can be grouped as follows: Digital enablement Customer interactions changed significantly through the lockdown period, and during the recovery phase. Forced to move to a more remote transaction structure, customers looked for digital solutions to interact, which drove an immediate focus on the Merchant businesses' digital transaction capabilities. Over the course of five weeks, the transactional web platform for the Travis Perkins general merchant was rebuilt, with significant improvements in information on product availability for collection or delivery, enabling a significant rise in web-based transactions. Further progress was also made in the trade businesses on digitising the customer relationship, from initial product research to account management, allowing customers to manage proof of delivery notices, invoices and credit account payments all through an online portal. A customer app is under trial allowing this to all take place through a smartphone. In Toolstation, the balance of trading also shifted, with click & collect transactions increasing from around 10% to around 90%. Branches adapted quickly, moving to a "timeslot drive-through model" which worked successfully with customers. The IT infrastructure of Toolstation was also re-platformed to be scalable and more resilient as the business grows. This pulled forward months of development, and has left the business in a considerably stronger position. Wickes demonstrated the success of its investments in recent years to fully embed its strong digital capabilities at the heart of its operations, with stores expanding their established roles as fulfilment centres driving click & collect sales up over 1,000%. Since reopening to customers, the online-in-store capability has given customers access to the full range of Wickes products, whether transacting in store or online. A move to virtual customer meetings was also made to support the reopening of the Kitchen & Bathroom showroom business. In addition to the delivery of digital solutions, the Group has begun to plan the phased, lower risk approach to IT upgrades, beginning with master data and core financial systems. Customer fulfilment The change in operations has also impacted colleagues in branch, with a higher proportion of orders being delivered, with TP experiencing an increase of around 10ppts, with two thirds of product being delivered, and a similar trend across the specialist merchants. In branch, a far greater degree of stock picking is being carried out by colleagues, and a colleague app is under test which will streamline branch processes to reduce workload, and provide greater data accuracy around stock. In Toolstation UK, one of the branch fulfilment warehouses was converted in a matter of days to be able also to pack parcels for direct customer delivery. Whilst the branch expansion programme was temporarily halted throughout the lockdown period it has now resumed in earnest, with 19 branches opened in July and August, and the business on course to achieve the planned 60 openings in 2020. Process simplification Across the Group the focus on cash and liquidity enabled conversations with suppliers around the netting of standard pricing rebates, moving away from gross settlement of invoices and corresponding rebate payments. Along with improving near term liquidity metrics, this also allows a clearer view of product costing to be shared with branch teams which is enabling branch colleagues to make better informed decisions around pricing. The Merchant businesses have further simplified pricing templates reducing the number of alternatives to provide greater consistency for customers, including more relevant shelf-edge pricing on lightside products, thus making it easier and simpler for branch colleagues to serve customers. Estate As mentioned above, as part of the restructuring programme, the merchant businesses have rationalised their branch estates to focus operations from right-sized branches in optimised locations to service customers efficiently. Strategic portfolio actions While the Group placed on hold the plans to dispose of the Plumbing & Heating business in September

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

September 08, 2020 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

DJ Travis Perkins: Successfully adapted to -3-

2019 due to Brexit uncertainty, it took the opportunity to dispose of the low margin PF&P wholesale activity in January 2020. It remains the intention of the Board to sell the P&H business, whilst in the short term continuing to drive operational improvements to improve returns further and to optimise value for shareholders. On 20 March, the Group announced that it had placed the demerger of Wickes on hold in order to focus on managing through the pandemic and to maximise liquidity across the Group. The Board continues to believe the demerger of Wickes will allow both businesses to fulfil their potential and will pursue it when market conditions are more settled and will update the market in due course. Dividend At the end of March, the Board took the prudent decision to suspend the 2019 Final Ordinary dividend that was due to be paid to shareholders in May 2020. This action helped to protect the Group's near-term liquidity position through a period of extreme uncertainty and market volatility. While the Group's liquidity position remains strong, the Board acknowledges that a significant level of economic and market uncertainty remains in the short term. Therefore, in order to maintain the strong liquidity position, the Board deems it appropriate for dividend distributions to shareholders to remain suspended at this time. The Board recognises the importance of dividends to shareholders and so will keep this position under review, taking into consideration the trading environment in the Group's end markets and the on-going liquidity position. A further update will be provided as and when it is appropriate to do so. Outlook The long term fundamentals of the Group's end markets remain robust, with ongoing demand for new housing and underinvestment in the repair, maintenance and improvement of the existing UK housing stock, however, significant uncertainty remains in the UK economy in the near term. The Group welcomes Government stimulus for the UK construction sector as it recovers from the COVID-19 crisis, with commitments regarding infrastructure investment, green home improvement schemes and SDLT reductions. There has been a recent strong recovery in secondary housing transactions, but it is not yet clear whether this is a sustained trend or a release of pent up demand. Furthermore, it is likely that an increase in unemployment will have a detrimental impact on consumer confidence, and hence the Group remains cautious on the volume outlook for building materials in the near term. Group like-for-like sales trends in July and August have returned to close to prior year levels which is supported by domestic RMI and current strong trading in consumer DIY markets. The Group has demonstrated significant agility across all its activities in the first half of the year, taking actions to strengthen its core businesses and leaving it well placed to continue to outperform its markets and generate value for shareholders. Technical guidance The Group's technical guidance for 2020 is as follows: · Effective tax rate of 22% · Finance charges similar to 2019 · Capital expenditure in 2020 of around GBP70m to GBP80m · Property profits of around GBP10m Segmental performance ********************* Merchanting H1 2020 H1 2019 Change Total revenue GBP1,385m GBP1,869m (25.9)% Like-for-like growth (25.8)% 6.4% (32.2)ppt Adjusted operating profit* GBP35m GBP140m (75.0)% Adjusted operating margin 2.5% 7.5% (500)bps ROCE 9% 12% (3)ppt Branch network** 848 984 (136) *Segmental adjusted operating profit figures are presented excluding property profits **2019 branch network figures for comparison are taken at 31 December 2019 Trade merchanting sales were severely impacted by the lockdown period, with around a third of branches open during the end of March and April as the business pivoted to focus on essential projects only, including support to build the network of Nightingale Hospitals. Branches progressively re-opened from late-April onwards to support the steady recovery in construction end markets. The recovery has been strongest in domestic RMI markets, with the Travis Perkins general merchant recovering most quickly, and the specialist merchants, with a greater exposure to new housebuilding and commercial construction, lagging as customers ramp up more slowly. During the crisis, all of the Merchant businesses moved to call & collect models, with solutions quickly developed to also offer a click & collect service. This has proven successful across a full range of customers from large to small, with the solutions implemented set to be firmly established on an ongoing basis. Across the Merchanting segment gross margins have reduced modestly in the period, reflecting a reduction in annual volume rebate expectations from suppliers and the mix of business shifting more towards heavyside materials. The cost of operating both branch and distribution networks has also been proportionally higher because of the lower efficiency from running on a socially distanced basis. There has been a shift in sales in the first half, with a higher degree of delivered sales across all businesses. A shift to a greater proportion of heavyside sales in Travis Perkins was partially offset by a higher proportion of yard sales, at typically higher margins than direct sales, in Keyline. While operating costs in the Merchanting segment were reduced in the half by around GBP50m year-on-year, the high fixed cost nature of the merchant business model drove a significant reduction in operating margin. Lower absolute operating costs were supported by the use of the Coronavirus Job Retention Scheme to furlough staff during the lockdown period when two thirds of the network was closed as well as cost savings made across the supply chain, including the benefits of simplifying product supply from more local sources. In addition to the short-term Covid response actions, as part of the restructuring plans announced in June 2020, 140 Merchanting branches were closed by the end of June. These closures, together with the restructuring of sales and above-branch support teams are expected to generate around GBP90m of annualised cost savings. Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, the Merchant businesses have had a clear focus on cash, in particular the recovery of monies due from credit customers throughout the lockdown period. A successful collaboration between the credit, sales and branch teams to leverage the businesses' strong customer relationships, combined with careful management of inventory and close control of material purchases has driven an excellent cash performance across Merchanting in the half. Toolstation H1 2020 H1 2019 Change Total revenue GBP285m GBP208m 37.0% Like-for-like growth 12.9% 17.3% (4.4)ppt Adjusted operating profit* GBP1m GBP13m (92.3)% Adjusted operating margin 0.4% 6.3% (590)bps ROCE 4% 10% (6)ppt Branch network (UK)** 409 400 9 Branch network (Europe)** 74 66 8 Memo: Adjusted operating profit - UK GBP10m GBP13m (23.1)% *Segmental adjusted operating profit figures are presented excluding property profits **2019 branch network figures for comparison are taken at 31 December 2019 Toolstation revenues increased by 37% in the half, including the consolidation of Toolstation Europe following the acquisition in Q4 2019. Like-for-like growth in Toolstation UK of 12.9% was a strong performance considering the level of disruption from the lockdown in late March and April. In the UK, branches were closed on 24 March, before reopening as click & collect fulfilment centres. The multi-channel capability of the business was demonstrated as volumes grew, with 90% of transactions being carried out through the website and collected in branches or delivered to site. In order to cope with the significant increase in volume the website was rebuilt in a matter of days, before the wider IT infrastructure of the business was then replatformed over following weeks in order to be scalable and more resilient as the business grows. The pivot to digital trading required a significant increase in direct-to-customer deliveries, and to satisfy this demand the Redditch distribution centre was successfully repurposed from store replenishment to customer fulfilment. The costs involved in adapting and running the distribution network on a socially distanced basis, as well as the higher proportion of delivered sales and the costs to make the necessary improvements to the business's digital capabilities, increased the operating costs of the business in the first half of the year, offsetting the growth in gross profit generation in the UK in the first half of the year. Although the network expansion programme was paused between March and June as fitters could not access sites, nine new branches were opened in the first half. The opening programme restarted in July, with the UK business continuing to plan to open 60 new branches in 2020 in total. New format branches continue to be trialled, particularly following the success of the enforced "Drive Through" model of click & collect service developed during lockdown. In Europe, the lockdown impacted the business earlier than in the UK, but with the result of reopening also coming sooner. It is apparent that Toolstation's proposition, particularly its multichannel model and digital capability to service customers, combined with reliable stock availability, has proven popular with tradespeople in the Netherlands, Belgium and France, with significant sales growth in the half. Total sales in the Netherlands and Belgium grew by 79%, and by 56% on a LFL basis. In France, total sales grew by 74%, and by 61% on a LFL basis. Although the

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

September 08, 2020 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)