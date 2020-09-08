DJ Travis Perkins: Successfully adapted to unprecedented markets

Travis Perkins (TPK) Travis Perkins: Successfully adapted to unprecedented markets 08-Sep-2020 / 07:00 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Travis Perkins plc Interim results for the six months ended 30 June 2020 Successfully adapted to unprecedented markets GBPm (unless otherwise stated) Note HY 2020 HY 2019 Change Revenue 2,781 3,484 (20.2)% Like-for-like revenue growth(1) (19.3)% 5.3% (24.6)ppt Adjusted operating profit(1) 20a 42 220 (80.9)% Adjusted earnings per share(1) 11b 1.4p 56.5p (97.5)% ROCE(1) 20f 6.4% 10.0% (3.6)ppt Covenant net debt(1) 15 22 414 (392) Dividend per share 12 - 15.5p Operating (loss) / profit (92) 62 Total (loss) / profit after tax (113) 12 Basic (loss) / earnings per share 11a (45.7)p 4.2p (1) Alternative performance measures are used to provide a guide to underlying performance. Details of calculations can be found in the notes listed Financial highlights · Fall in revenue of 20% demonstrated resilience despite the impact of the pandemic, with continuing recovery as lockdown measures eased · Adjusted operating profit of GBP42m reflecting shortfall from lower volumes partially offset by actions to reduce and control operating costs · Restructuring programme underway to reduce overheads in line with the anticipated volume outlook, delivering cost savings of GBP120m on an annualised basis · Net adjusting items of GBP129m, primarily relating to the restructuring programme · Strong focus on cash and working capital management driving reduction of covenant net debt of GBP322m from 31 December 2019 to GBP22m Strategic and operational progress · Rapidly adapted the business model to ensure safety and deliver outstanding customer service throughout the pandemic · Accelerated elements of the strategic plan across digital enablement, customer fulfilment, process simplification and branch network · Significant improvements in digital platforms across all segments underpinning market outperformance and supporting future growth · Demerger of Wickes paused until markets become more stable and predictable Nick Roberts, Chief Executive Officer, commented: "Throughout the pandemic, the health and safety of our colleagues and customers has been our primary concern. Customer interactions have changed significantly resulting in changes to the way we do business, from increased activity through digital channels through to alterations to our physical store formats in order to maintain safe working practices. Although our financial performance in the first half of 2020 was impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic, and we have had to undertake a restructuring programme in light of the challenging outlook for the Group's end markets, we have made significant strategic and operational progress against the four strategic priorities we outlined at our full year results in March 2020. Although considerable uncertainty around the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic remains, the actions we have taken to adapt and innovate in our businesses mean that the Group is well placed to continue to service our customers, support our colleagues, outperform our markets and generate value for our shareholders." Past performance of the shares of Travis Perkins plc cannot be relied upon as a guide to the future performance of the shares of Travis Perkins plc. Summary ******* The Group's performance in the first half of 2020 was significantly impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic. While financial performance was as a consequence materially below H1 2019, the Group has significantly strengthened its core and found new ways to deliver excellent service to both its trade and retail customers. Financial Performance The Group made an encouraging start to 2020 with revenue growth of 2.4% in the 11 weeks to 18 March. However, as the impact of the pandemic spread to the UK and the lockdown period was implemented, overall revenue in the half declined by 20% to GBP2,781m and by 19% on a like-for-like basis. Given the largely fixed cost base in the business, the revenue decline had a significant impact on Group profitability, resulting in an adjusted operating profit of GBP42m (H1 2019: GBP220m). In the first half, as a direct result of the challenging trading conditions, the Group recognised higher provisions in relation to holiday pay, slow moving stock, rebates, and timing of customer credit account settlement, up to GBP20m of which may be recovered if the recovery in trading continues through the second half of the year. Taking into account GBP129m of adjusting items (principally resulting from the business restructuring actions announced in June 2020), the Group delivered a statutory operating loss of GBP92m (H1 2019: operating profit of GBP62m). Adjusted earnings per share fell to 1.4p per share (2019: 56.5p per share). Basic EPS fell to a 45.7p per share loss, with the difference primarily driven by the costs of the restructuring programme. Cash generation throughout H1 2020 was extremely strong, reflecting the Group's focus on liquidity management throughout the Covid-19 crisis. Through strong and careful management of working capital, particularly the receipt of debtor balances from customers and utilisation of inventory across the Group, the Group's covenant net debt position fell by GBP322m in the half, to GBP22m. At 31 August 2020 the Group had GBP551m of cash on deposit, giving overall liquidity headroom of GBP951m. The Group has a supportive bank lending group and prudently negotiated a relaxation of covenant tests at both June and December 2020. Given the ongoing level of uncertainty in the UK economy and the Group's end markets, the Board is not announcing an interim dividend for 2020. Response to the COVID-19 pandemic Throughout the pandemic, the health and safety of our colleagues, customers and suppliers has been our primary concern. In the early weeks of lockdown, the Group concentrated on supporting essential services to keep the nation's critical infrastructure maintained and operational and to keep the UK's homes dry, warm and safe. well as government and trade bodies to set standards to maintain safe working practices and to support the recovery in construction. From late March 2020, at the onset of the lockdown period, the Group ran a "service-light" operating model, focusing on serving customers through remote, non-contact channels. Around a third of Merchanting branches were open, while Wickes and Toolstation leveraged their strong digital capabilities to operate the majority of their branch networks as fulfilment centres for digitally enabled transactions, either for direct delivery, or for click & collect within designated time slots. Through May and June, more of the Group's Merchant network returned to operation to support the early recovery of UK construction activity. In late May, Wickes and Toolstation began, under strict safety guidelines, to welcome customers back into stores, with a corresponding step up in DIY activity supporting the Group's overall performance. The Group's end markets have continued to recover, with particular strength in DIY markets, but a slower return to activity in new housebuilding and major commercial projects. In order to partially mitigate the impact of reduced volumes, the Group managed its cost base tightly in the period and appropriately used government assistance from the Coronavirus Job Retention Scheme and Business Rates Relief arrangements. In the first half of the year, the Group has benefited from around GBP45m of furlough support, with very few colleagues remaining on furlough beyond the end of June. The overall benefit of Business Rates Relief across the 12 months of the scheme is expected to be around GBP80m, with 75% to be realised in 2020, including around GBP20m in the first half of the year. In addition, a decision was taken, and announced internally on 7 April 2020, by the Board of Directors and the Group Leadership Team to reduce their salaries by 20% effective from 1 May for a period of three months. Business restructuring On 15 June 2020, and reflecting the challenging outlook for the Group's end markets, a programme of restructuring was announced, resulting in the planned closure of 165 branches, primarily across the trade merchant businesses. In the main, these branches were closed by the end of June with the remainder closed by the beginning of August. Combined with a streamlining of above-branch central support functions, the number of roles which will be reduced is around 2,500, equivalent to 9% of the workforce. In the Travis Perkins general merchant, branch closures targeted smaller, subscale branches where either there are difficulties in operating safe, social distancing practices, or where the scale of the branch means that profitability is difficult in a lower volume environment. Since December 2018 the Group has embarked on a strategy to reduce the number of branches, particularly around large UK conurbations, in order to operate from fewer, larger branches with greater breadth and depth of product range. This restructuring activity accelerates the closure of suboptimal branches in these areas. In the specialist merchants, customer activity is more weighted towards delivery of products to customers, either from branches or direct from suppliers. Fewer customer visits to branches reduces the requirement for 'nearby convenience', and branch networks have been rationalised to ensure an even spread of delivery capability across the UK, with right-sized branches in the right locations to service customers efficiently. In Plumbing & Heating, a number of lower performing branches were closed, together with a reduction in headcount across the business to reflect lower anticipated volumes in the short to medium term. These restructuring actions are expected to deliver operating cost savings of approximately GBP120m on an annualised basis, with the vast majority of actions completed by the end of August 2020. An adjusting item of GBP111m has been recognised in H1 2020 covering the cost of accessing these savings. The cash cost is likely to be around GBP85m, with approximately GBP35m to be paid in 2020. The remainder, associated with leasehold property, will be paid in future years, although this is expected to be largely offset by the sale of freehold sites closed as part of the restructuring. Strategic and operational progress At a Capital Markets event in December 2018, the Group laid out its plans for the years ahead, with two overarching strategic aims being (i) to focus on best serving trade customers, and (ii) to simplify the business to increase agility, speed up decision making and enable a leaner cost base. In March 2020, four key strategic priorities were identified towards achieving these goals: · Successful demerger of the Wickes business · Regeneration of the Travis Perkins general merchant · Acceleration of the expansion of the Toolstation business, in the UK and overseas · Deliver an organisational platform fit for the future. The regeneration of the Travis Perkins general merchant, growth of Toolstation, and development of an optimised organisational platform form the basis of "strengthening the core" of the Group's businesses, focusing on getting the fundamentals right to deliver outstanding customer service in a consistent and efficient way. Strengthening the core The Covid-19 pandemic has acted as a catalyst for changes across the operations of the Group, and has seen the Group move to accelerate some of the strategic actions set out at the full-year 2019 results in March. A number of strategic initiatives, previously planned to take place over a two year period, have been achieved in a matter of months as the Group has moved at pace to better position the businesses for the future. These advances can be grouped as follows: Digital enablement Customer interactions changed significantly through the lockdown period, and during the recovery phase. Forced to move to a more remote transaction structure, customers looked for digital solutions to interact, which drove an immediate focus on the Merchant businesses' digital transaction capabilities. Over the course of five weeks, the transactional web platform for the Travis Perkins general merchant was rebuilt, with significant improvements in information on product availability for collection or delivery, enabling a significant rise in web-based transactions. Further progress was also made in the trade businesses on digitising the customer relationship, from initial product research to account management, allowing customers to manage proof of delivery notices, invoices and credit account payments all through an online portal. A customer app is under trial allowing this to all take place through a smartphone. In Toolstation, the balance of trading also shifted, with click & collect transactions increasing from around 10% to around 90%. Branches adapted quickly, moving to a "timeslot drive-through model" which worked successfully with customers. The IT infrastructure of Toolstation was also re-platformed to be scalable and more resilient as the business grows. This pulled forward months of development, and has left the business in a considerably stronger position. Wickes demonstrated the success of its investments in recent years to fully embed its strong digital capabilities at the heart of its operations, with stores expanding their established roles as fulfilment centres driving click & collect sales up over 1,000%. Since reopening to customers, the online-in-store capability has given customers access to the full range of Wickes products, whether transacting in store or online. A move to virtual customer meetings was also made to support the reopening of the Kitchen & Bathroom showroom business. In addition to the delivery of digital solutions, the Group has begun to plan the phased, lower risk approach to IT upgrades, beginning with master data and core financial systems. Customer fulfilment The change in operations has also impacted colleagues in branch, with a higher proportion of orders being delivered, with TP experiencing an increase of around 10ppts, with two thirds of product being delivered, and a similar trend across the specialist merchants. In branch, a far greater degree of stock picking is being carried out by colleagues, and a colleague app is under test which will streamline branch processes to reduce workload, and provide greater data accuracy around stock. In Toolstation UK, one of the branch fulfilment warehouses was converted in a matter of days to be able also to pack parcels for direct customer delivery. Whilst the branch expansion programme was temporarily halted throughout the lockdown period it has now resumed in earnest, with 19 branches opened in July and August, and the business on course to achieve the planned 60 openings in 2020. Process simplification Across the Group the focus on cash and liquidity enabled conversations with suppliers around the netting of standard pricing rebates, moving away from gross settlement of invoices and corresponding rebate payments. Along with improving near term liquidity metrics, this also allows a clearer view of product costing to be shared with branch teams which is enabling branch colleagues to make better informed decisions around pricing. The Merchant businesses have further simplified pricing templates reducing the number of alternatives to provide greater consistency for customers, including more relevant shelf-edge pricing on lightside products, thus making it easier and simpler for branch colleagues to serve customers. Estate As mentioned above, as part of the restructuring programme, the merchant businesses have rationalised their branch estates to focus operations from right-sized branches in optimised locations to service customers efficiently. Strategic portfolio actions While the Group placed on hold the plans to dispose of the Plumbing & Heating business in September

2019 due to Brexit uncertainty, it took the opportunity to dispose of the low margin PF&P wholesale activity in January 2020. It remains the intention of the Board to sell the P&H business, whilst in the short term continuing to drive operational improvements to improve returns further and to optimise value for shareholders. On 20 March, the Group announced that it had placed the demerger of Wickes on hold in order to focus on managing through the pandemic and to maximise liquidity across the Group. The Board continues to believe the demerger of Wickes will allow both businesses to fulfil their potential and will pursue it when market conditions are more settled and will update the market in due course. Dividend At the end of March, the Board took the prudent decision to suspend the 2019 Final Ordinary dividend that was due to be paid to shareholders in May 2020. This action helped to protect the Group's near-term liquidity position through a period of extreme uncertainty and market volatility. While the Group's liquidity position remains strong, the Board acknowledges that a significant level of economic and market uncertainty remains in the short term. Therefore, in order to maintain the strong liquidity position, the Board deems it appropriate for dividend distributions to shareholders to remain suspended at this time. The Board recognises the importance of dividends to shareholders and so will keep this position under review, taking into consideration the trading environment in the Group's end markets and the on-going liquidity position. A further update will be provided as and when it is appropriate to do so. Outlook The long term fundamentals of the Group's end markets remain robust, with ongoing demand for new housing and underinvestment in the repair, maintenance and improvement of the existing UK housing stock, however, significant uncertainty remains in the UK economy in the near term. The Group welcomes Government stimulus for the UK construction sector as it recovers from the COVID-19 crisis, with commitments regarding infrastructure investment, green home improvement schemes and SDLT reductions. There has been a recent strong recovery in secondary housing transactions, but it is not yet clear whether this is a sustained trend or a release of pent up demand. Furthermore, it is likely that an increase in unemployment will have a detrimental impact on consumer confidence, and hence the Group remains cautious on the volume outlook for building materials in the near term. Group like-for-like sales trends in July and August have returned to close to prior year levels which is supported by domestic RMI and current strong trading in consumer DIY markets. The Group has demonstrated significant agility across all its activities in the first half of the year, taking actions to strengthen its core businesses and leaving it well placed to continue to outperform its markets and generate value for shareholders. Technical guidance The Group's technical guidance for 2020 is as follows: · Effective tax rate of 22% · Finance charges similar to 2019 · Capital expenditure in 2020 of around GBP70m to GBP80m · Property profits of around GBP10m Segmental performance ********************* Merchanting H1 2020 H1 2019 Change Total revenue GBP1,385m GBP1,869m (25.9)% Like-for-like growth (25.8)% 6.4% (32.2)ppt Adjusted operating profit* GBP35m GBP140m (75.0)% Adjusted operating margin 2.5% 7.5% (500)bps ROCE 9% 12% (3)ppt Branch network** 848 984 (136) *Segmental adjusted operating profit figures are presented excluding property profits **2019 branch network figures for comparison are taken at 31 December 2019 Trade merchanting sales were severely impacted by the lockdown period, with around a third of branches open during the end of March and April as the business pivoted to focus on essential projects only, including support to build the network of Nightingale Hospitals. Branches progressively re-opened from late-April onwards to support the steady recovery in construction end markets. The recovery has been strongest in domestic RMI markets, with the Travis Perkins general merchant recovering most quickly, and the specialist merchants, with a greater exposure to new housebuilding and commercial construction, lagging as customers ramp up more slowly. During the crisis, all of the Merchant businesses moved to call & collect models, with solutions quickly developed to also offer a click & collect service. This has proven successful across a full range of customers from large to small, with the solutions implemented set to be firmly established on an ongoing basis. Across the Merchanting segment gross margins have reduced modestly in the period, reflecting a reduction in annual volume rebate expectations from suppliers and the mix of business shifting more towards heavyside materials. The cost of operating both branch and distribution networks has also been proportionally higher because of the lower efficiency from running on a socially distanced basis. There has been a shift in sales in the first half, with a higher degree of delivered sales across all businesses. A shift to a greater proportion of heavyside sales in Travis Perkins was partially offset by a higher proportion of yard sales, at typically higher margins than direct sales, in Keyline. While operating costs in the Merchanting segment were reduced in the half by around GBP50m year-on-year, the high fixed cost nature of the merchant business model drove a significant reduction in operating margin. Lower absolute operating costs were supported by the use of the Coronavirus Job Retention Scheme to furlough staff during the lockdown period when two thirds of the network was closed as well as cost savings made across the supply chain, including the benefits of simplifying product supply from more local sources. In addition to the short-term Covid response actions, as part of the restructuring plans announced in June 2020, 140 Merchanting branches were closed by the end of June. These closures, together with the restructuring of sales and above-branch support teams are expected to generate around GBP90m of annualised cost savings. Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, the Merchant businesses have had a clear focus on cash, in particular the recovery of monies due from credit customers throughout the lockdown period. A successful collaboration between the credit, sales and branch teams to leverage the businesses' strong customer relationships, combined with careful management of inventory and close control of material purchases has driven an excellent cash performance across Merchanting in the half. Toolstation H1 2020 H1 2019 Change Total revenue GBP285m GBP208m 37.0% Like-for-like growth 12.9% 17.3% (4.4)ppt Adjusted operating profit* GBP1m GBP13m (92.3)% Adjusted operating margin 0.4% 6.3% (590)bps ROCE 4% 10% (6)ppt Branch network (UK)** 409 400 9 Branch network (Europe)** 74 66 8 Memo: Adjusted operating profit - UK GBP10m GBP13m (23.1)% *Segmental adjusted operating profit figures are presented excluding property profits **2019 branch network figures for comparison are taken at 31 December 2019 Toolstation revenues increased by 37% in the half, including the consolidation of Toolstation Europe following the acquisition in Q4 2019. Like-for-like growth in Toolstation UK of 12.9% was a strong performance considering the level of disruption from the lockdown in late March and April. In the UK, branches were closed on 24 March, before reopening as click & collect fulfilment centres. The multi-channel capability of the business was demonstrated as volumes grew, with 90% of transactions being carried out through the website and collected in branches or delivered to site. In order to cope with the significant increase in volume the website was rebuilt in a matter of days, before the wider IT infrastructure of the business was then replatformed over following weeks in order to be scalable and more resilient as the business grows. The pivot to digital trading required a significant increase in direct-to-customer deliveries, and to satisfy this demand the Redditch distribution centre was successfully repurposed from store replenishment to customer fulfilment. The costs involved in adapting and running the distribution network on a socially distanced basis, as well as the higher proportion of delivered sales and the costs to make the necessary improvements to the business's digital capabilities, increased the operating costs of the business in the first half of the year, offsetting the growth in gross profit generation in the UK in the first half of the year. Although the network expansion programme was paused between March and June as fitters could not access sites, nine new branches were opened in the first half. The opening programme restarted in July, with the UK business continuing to plan to open 60 new branches in 2020 in total. New format branches continue to be trialled, particularly following the success of the enforced "Drive Through" model of click & collect service developed during lockdown. In Europe, the lockdown impacted the business earlier than in the UK, but with the result of reopening also coming sooner. It is apparent that Toolstation's proposition, particularly its multichannel model and digital capability to service customers, combined with reliable stock availability, has proven popular with tradespeople in the Netherlands, Belgium and France, with significant sales growth in the half. Total sales in the Netherlands and Belgium grew by 79%, and by 56% on a LFL basis. In France, total sales grew by 74%, and by 61% on a LFL basis. Although the

branch network expansion is behind plan, eight new branches were opened in Europe in H1 with further openings in Benelux and France planned for the second half. As disclosed previously, the additional operating costs of the European business will lead to the consolidation of around a GBP20m loss for 2020, of which GBP9m was recognised in the first half of the year. Retail H1 2020 H1 2019 Change Total revenue GBP636m GBP695m (8.5)% Like-for-like growth (8.2)% 9.7% (17.9)ppt Adjusted operating profit* GBP32m GBP52m (38.5)% Adjusted operating margin 5.0% 7.5% (250)bps ROCE 6% 7% (1)ppt Store network - Wickes** 235 235 - Store network - Tile Giant** 93 94 (1) *Segmental adjusted operating profit figures are presented excluding property profits **2019 store network figures for comparison are taken at 31 December 2019 Total sales declined by 8.5% in the half, demonstrating a strong recovery throughout the course of Q2. From the end of March to mid-May, Wickes stores operated as fulfilment centres for click & collect orders, alongside direct to home deliveries from the distribution network. Stores reopened to customers in late May, driving an acceleration in DIY sales as the trend for consumers to carry out DIY projects continued strongly. In June, overall LFL growth was 22%, despite Kitchen & Bathroom sales not recovering fully, with core DIY sales up nearly 50%. The sales performance during this period reflected the strength of Wickes' digital capabilities, particularly the level of integration between digital platforms and stores. Online delivered sales grew by 115%, and click & collect deliveries up over 1000%. Sales growth was particularly strong in DIY categories, including gardening, and painting and decorating. Do-It-For-Me sales through the Kitchen & Bathroom showroom declined by around 40% on a LFL basis with showrooms closed for April and May, and installation activities paused until June. With the service now fully up and running, lead generation is running modestly ahead of 2019 levels, with installation recovering more quickly than previously expected. Gross margins were broadly flat year-on-year, with a mix shift towards DIY from K&B showroom sales offset by reduced promotional activity in the DIY categories through the busy spring bank holiday period. Margins on K&B sales also declined modestly with a greater take up of installation services by customers, particularly since the launch of the tiling and flooring services. Operating costs were modestly reduced in absolute terms in the half, with a benefit from the Business Rates Relief programme partially offset by the higher costs required to operate the supply chain and distribution network on a socially distanced basis. Against the lower volumes, the operating cost base drove a reduction in overall operating margin. The Board still intends to pursue the demerger of Wickes when market conditions are more settled and predictable, and will update the market in due course. Plumbing & Heating H1 2020 H1 2019* Change Total revenue GBP475m GBP713m (33.4)% Like-for-like growth (22.8)% (3.9)% (18.9)ppt Adjusted operating profit/(loss)** GBP(8)m GBP24m (133.3)% Adjusted operating margin (1.7)% 3.4% (510)bps ROCE 4% 12% (8)ppt Branch network*** 354 375 (21) *H1 2019 figures include GBP129m of revenue and GBP3m of operating profit from PF&P wholesale, which was sold in January 2020. H1 2020 figures include GBP28m of revenue and GBP0.7m of operating profit, plus the GBP1.8m profit on sale of the business. **Segmental adjusted operating profit figures are presented excluding property profits ***2019 branch network figures for comparison are taken at 31 December 2019 During lockdown, sales in the P&H segment reduced to around one-third of prior year levels, similar to the other trade focused businesses, and representing the ongoing support for essential maintenance being carried out on UK homes' plumbing and heating. The recovery in sales has generally been slower than for the general merchant business, driven by a slower recovery in new housebuilding, a more gradual return to activity in the social housing sector, and a careful return to operating in customers' homes by larger contractor installers. Smaller installer customers have returned to work more quickly, and the Bathroom showroom has performed well since branches reopened. Gross margins were stable year-on-year, with the impact of lower annual volume rebates offset by the shift in sales mix towards small installer customers and the business mix change following the sale of the PF&P wholesale business in January. Absolute overhead costs reduced by around GBP16m through Government furlough support and variable cost savings in the supply chain, although the significant drop in volumes drove an operating loss for the business of GBP8m in H1 2020. In line with the Group restructuring actions announced in June, 16 P&H branches were closed in June, alongside a streamlining of above branch activities. This is expected to generate around GBP25m of annualised cost savings. While it remains the intention to sell the P&H business, the Group took the opportunity to divest the low-margin wholesale business of PF&P in January 2020. The Board will continue to improve the remaining Plumbing and Heating business further whilst assessing opportunities to optimise value for shareholders. Central costs Unallocated central costs rose in H1 2020, partly owing to higher costs resulting from the separation of the Wickes and P&H businesses. In Wickes in particular, the infrastructure had been put in place for Wickes to operate as an independent business following the proposed demerger in April 2020, but with the demerger process paused there has been some cost duplication within the Group. In March 2020 the Group disclosed stranded costs relating to the separation of Wickes and P&H from the Group of around GBP15m per annum, anticipating that these would be mitigated over a two-year period. Mitigations will be accessed through progress on the phased IT modernisation programme to make costs more scalable rather than fixed in the future, as well as the successful demerger of the Wickes business. The streamlining of central support functions as part of the restructuring programme is well advanced, and is expected to generate annualised savings of around GBP5m. Property transactions The impact of the pandemic and resulting lockdown resulted in fewer property transactions being completed in the first half of 2020 than previously planned. The Group generated around GBP2m of property profits in the first half (H1 2019: GBP6m), and now expects to generate around GBP10m of property profits in 2020. Financial Performance ********************* Revenue analysis During the lockdown period, the greatest revenue impact was experienced across the Merchant businesses, where only around one third of branches remained open, with trading volumes down by around 80% on the prior year. Both the Retail and Toolstation segments traded more strongly during lockdown as their established digital capabilities, a switch to distanced operations through click & collect services and direct delivery enabled a greater degree of trading to continue as they satisfied strong demand for DIY products. From the end of April, large parts of the construction industry began to return to work, and the Group correspondingly opened more Merchant branches to satisfy the increasing demand for materials. This recovery continued throughout May and June, with the Group returning to a run-rate close to 2019 in July and August, supported by continued strong domestic RMI and DIY sales. Volume, price and mix analysis Total revenue Merchanting Toolstation Retail Plumbing Group & Heating Volume (25.5)% 14.4% (7.0)% (26.5)% (19.3)% Price and mix (0.3)% (1.4)% (1.1)% 3.7% 0.0% Like-for-like (25.8)% 12.9% (8.2)% (22.8)% (19.3)% revenue growth Network (0.7)% 23.5% (0.8)% (11.2)% (1.5)% expansion and acquisitions / disposals Trading days 0.6% 0.6% 0.5% 0.6% 0.6% Total revenue (25.9)% 37.0% (8.5)% (33.4)% (20.2)% growth Quarterly like-for-like revenue analysis Merchanting Toolstation Retail P&H Group Q1 LFL sales (8.7%) 9.1% 4.5% (1.9%) (3.8%) growth April (73.1%) (1.9%) (53.1%) (69.1%) (63.6%) May (37.4%) 23.8% (32.1%) (53.0%) (34.6%) June (17.6%) 27.6% 21.7% (23.4%) (6.7%) Q2 LFL sales (42.9%) 16.5% (19.8%) (48.4%) (34.8%) growth H1 LFL sales (25.8%) 12.9% (8.2%) (22.8%) (19.3%) growth At a Group level, price inflation was neutral in the first half of the year reflecting a benign input cost environment. There was one extra trading day in the period. Toolstation total sales include fully consolidated sales from Toolstation Europe, driving the significant step up in growth between LFL and total sales. Conversely, P&H total sales figures were impacted by the disposal of the PF&P Wholesale business in January 2020. Operating profit and margin The significant drop in revenue negatively impacted profitability with lower gross profit generated. Adjusted operating profit fell by 81% to GBP42m (2019: GBP220m). The Group took significant actions to control its cost base and has appropriately used government assistance, including accessing the Coronavirus Job Retention Scheme, with up to 15,000 colleagues furloughed in April,

and benefitting from the business rates relief scheme. GBPm HY 2020 HY 2019 Change* Merchanting 35 140 (75.0)% Toolstation 1 13 (92.3)% Retail 32 52 (38.5)% Plumbing & Heating (8) 24 (133.3)% Property 2 6 (66.7)% Unallocated costs (20) (15) 33.3% Adjusted operating profit 42 220 (80.9)% Amortisation of acquired intangible (5) (4) 25.0% assets Adjusting items (129) (154) (16.2)% Operating profit (92) 62 (248.4)% Adjusting items in H1 2020 are primarily related to the restructuring programme announced on 15 June 2020 at a cost of GBP111m. In addition, the Group recognised adjusting items of GBP13m in relation to Wickes store impairments and GBP9m in relation to costs to separate Wickes from the Group ahead of the planned demerger. Further details are provided in note 2. Adjusting items in H1 2019 primarily related to the impairment charge taken against the IT improvement programme, and the costs to separate the P&H business from the Group. In the first half of 2020, as a direct result of the challenging trading conditions, the Group recognised additional provisions in relation to holiday pay, slow moving stock, rebates, and timing of customer credit account settlement. Of this, up to GBP20m may be recovered in the second half of the year as colleagues utilise outstanding holiday before the year end, and stock and debtor provisions may reduce if the recovery in trading continues. Finance charge The net finance charge for the six months to 30 June 2020 was significantly lower than the first half of 2019, at GBP34.9m (H1 2019: GBP43.3m). There was a significant movement in the foreign exchange rates in the period, with the Group posting a gain on FX of GBP7m, compared with GBP0.5m for the same period in 2019. Interest costs were flat year-on-year, although 2019 also included the costs of refinancing the Group's revolving credit facility in January 2019. Interest recognised on lease liabilities was flat year-on-year, at GBP30m. Taxation The tax credit for the period to 30 June 2020, including the effect of adjusting items, is GBP13.2m, (2019: tax charge of GBP58m). This represents an effective tax rate (ETR) of 10.4% (2019: 32.1%). The tax charge for UK activities for the period before adjusting items is GBP2.3m (2019: GBP67m) giving an adjusted ETR of 22% (standard rate 19%, 2019 actual 19.2%). The adjusted ETR is higher than the standard rate due to the effect of expenses not deductible for tax purposes (such as depreciation of property) and the effects of a reduction in the deferred tax asset related to employee share schemes following a fall in the Group's share price in the period. The tax charge for the period, before adjusting items but including overseas activities, is GBP2.3m (2019: GBP67m) giving an adjusted ETR of 111.7% (2019: 19.7%). The increase in ETR is as a result of the non-recognition of losses incurred in these overseas activities. It is considered that these losses will not be utilised for the foreseeable future. It is expected that the ETR on UK activities, before adjusting items, for the full year will be in the region of 22%. This is higher than previous guidance due to the effect of the expected fall in profits for the year as a result of COVID 19, without a corresponding reduction in expenses incurred which are not deductible for tax purposes. An ETR of between 20.5% and 21% is expected for future periods. During the period the Group received a deferred cash benefit on tax payments of GBP107m. This was as a result of the Government's decision to allow deferral of VAT payments due on or before 30 June 2020 as a result of the COVID 19 crisis. This amount is required to be repaid to HMRC on or before 31 March 2021. Other than the deferral of VAT, the Group has not entered any other arrangements with HMRC and has continued to meet its tax liabilities as they fall due. Earnings per share The Group reported a statutory loss after tax of GBP(113)m (H1 2019: profit after tax of GBP12m) resulting in a basic loss per share of (45.7) pence (H1 2019: earnings per share of 4.2 pence). There is no significant difference between basic and diluted basic earnings per share. Adjusted profit after tax was GBP4m resulting in adjusted earnings per share (note 11b) of 1.4p (H1 2019: 56.5p). There is no significant difference between adjusted basic and adjusted diluted earnings per share. Cash flow and balance sheet Throughout the Covid-19 crisis, and in particular during the lockdown period, the Group has maintained a close focus on cash flow and its liquidity position. The actions taken by the Group have protected liquidity throughout, generating significant cash from working capital in the half and maintaining a strong balance sheet. Free cash flow (GBPm) H1 2020 H1 2019 Group adjusted operating profit excluding 40 214 property profits Depreciation of PPE and other non-cash movements 64 70 Change in working capital* 320 (134) Net interest paid (excluding lease interest) (5) (4) Interest on lease liabilities (30) (30) Tax paid (37) (30) Adjusted operating cash flow 352 86 Capital investments Capex excluding freehold transactions (47) (51) Proceeds from disposals excluding freehold 0 5 transactions Free cash flow before freehold transactions 305 40 *Change in working capital includes around GBP100m of deferred VAT payments, due to the HMRC in March 2021 The two main drivers of the significant improvement in free cash flow generation in 2020 compared with 2019 were the difference in adjusted operating profit, offset by a strong performance on working capital. The significant cash inflow from working capital was driven by a number of factors: · Inventory reduced by GBP154m as the business reduced purchase volume and worked to collaborate between businesses to share stock holdings where appropriate. The inventory held in closed branches has also been shared across the network. In Toolstation and Wickes, branches remained well stocked with good product availability, but the unprecedented demand for DIY products has left lower stock levels in some distribution facilities, and some restocking is likely in the second half of the year. · Receivables reduced by GBP393m, primarily driven by the reduction in trade receivable volumes in the second quarter of the year. Continued strong collections from customers from traded volume in Q1 saw the overall size of the customer credit book reduce throughout Q2. As the construction industry returns to work, this debtor book will increase through the second half of the year but will be broadly offset by the corresponding increase in trade payables. · Payables also reduced in the period, but to a lesser extent than the change in receivables. This has been influenced by a move to net settlement of invoices to suppliers, removing the timing difference of standard pricing rebates. The deferred VAT payment of around GBP100m, due in March 2021, is also included in non-trade payables. Capital investment As part of the Group's drive to conserve cash in the short term, capital expenditure was constrained in the first half of the year. (GBPm) H1 2020 H1 2019 Maintenance (22) (22) IT (3) (12) Growth capex (22) (17) Base capital expenditure (47) (51) Freehold property (12) (9) Gross capital expenditure (59) (60) Disposals 18 29 Net capital expenditure (41) (31) Overall base capital spend was broadly flat year-on-year because while capex commitments were curtailed during the Covid crisis, the cash phasing includes settlement of projects carried out in the final months of 2019 and early 2020. Maintenance capital expenditure was flat in H1 2020, primarily because of the timing of cash payments on vehicle purchases in late 2019. The Group has taken the opportunity to rephase vehicle replacements through the first half of the year, including the reallocation of vehicles previously aligned to branches which have now been closed. The reduced capital spend on IT programmes reflects the change in approach, moving from a large capitalised programme to a more phased approach based on the progressive improvement or replacement of existing modules, with a greater proportion of costs being expensed rather than capitalised. Growth capex investment was flat due to the phasing of cash payments for investments made in 2019. Growth projects were paused during the height of the crisis, mainly in Toolstation where no new branches could be opened between the end of March and June as fitters could not access sites to set the branches up. The network expansion programme is now back underway, with the target of 60 new branches in 2020. Uses of free cash flow H1 2020 H1 2019 Free cash flow (GBPm) 305 40 Investments in freehold property (12) (9) Disposal proceeds from freehold transactions 18 24 Acquisitions / disposals 50 (20) Dividends - (78) Pensions payments (6) (6) Sale / (purchase) of own shares 1 (14) Cash payments on adjusting items (26) (33)

Other (9) (21) Change in cash/cash equivalents 321 (117) Combined with the strong free cash flow generation in H1 2020, the overall cash position of the Group was further boosted by the suspension of the final 2019 dividend payment, due in May 2020. The Group sold GBP1m of its own shares (previously held for employee schemes) in the first six months of the year (H1 2019: purchased GBP14m). The Group received GBP50m on the disposal of the PF&P wholesale business in January. Cash payments on adjusting items were broadly flat year-on-year, with costs primarily focused on the separation of Wickes from the Group. The cash costs of the restructuring programme announced in June are likely to be around GBP85m, with around GBP35m in 2020. Net debt and funding The strong focus on cash and liquidity, and the resulting cash position of the Group, has driven a significant improvement in the net debt position. Medium Term H1 2020 H1 2019 Change Guidance / Covenant (June 2020)* Covenant net debt GBP22m GBP414m GBP(392)m Covenant net debt / 3.5x 0.04x 0.6x adjusted EBITDA Net debt under GBP1,441m GBP1,890m GBP(449)m IFRS16 Net debt / adjusted 2.5x 2.6x 2.7x (0.1)x EBITDA *Leverage covenant for June 2020 was relaxed from 3.0x to 3.5x. It has been waived for December 2020 Covenant net debt reduced by GBP392m to GBP22m from 30 June 2019, and by GBP322m since 31 December 2019. Lease obligations reduced modestly, so there was a corresponding significant improvement in IFRS16 net debt. Despite the significant step down in profitability of the Group, the reduction in IFRS16 net debt caused the rolling 12-month Net debt / adjusted EBITDA ratio to reduce year-on-year to 2.6x. In May 2020 the Group took the prudent step to agree with its lenders a relaxation of its financial covenants for the test dates at the end of June and December 2020: · The interest cover covenant has been waived for both June and December 2020 · The net leverage covenant has been relaxed to 3.5x for June 2020 · The net leverage covenant has been waived for December 2020 · A minimum liquidity headroom covenant has been established for September and December 2020 Funding As at 30 June 2020, the Group's committed funding of GBP950m comprised: · GBP250m guaranteed notes due September 2021, listed on the London Stock Exchange · GBP300m guaranteed notes due September 2023, listed on the London Stock Exchange · A revolving credit facility of GBP400m, refinanced in January 2019, which has been extended to run until 2025. As at 30 June 2020, the Group had undrawn committed facilities of GBP400m (2019: GBP400m) and deposited cash of GBP455m (2019: GBP52m), giving overall liquidity headroom of GBP855m. The Group's credit rating, issued by Standard and Poor's, was maintained at BB+ negative watch following its review in April 2020, with the risks from the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Group's end-markets broadly offset by the pausing of the Wickes demerger. Principal risks and uncertainties ********************************* The risk environment in which the Group operates does not remain static and has been significantly impacted by the global Covid-19 pandemic. This was considered an emerging risk in the Group's 2019 Annual Report & Accounts and, through the half year review of principal risks and uncertainties, it has been determined that Covid-19 represents a new principal risk for the Group. The current assessment of the risks faced in relation to Covid-19, and the key mitigating actions taken to date are set out below, followed by an update on the other principal risks faced by the Group. Covid-19 The Covid-19 pandemic has rapidly become a global crisis that has significantly impacted the Group's results and operations during 2020, as described earlier in this announcement, which should be read in conjunction with this section. It is not clear how long the pandemic will last, how much more extensive it may become or what further measures may be introduced by governments to mitigate the associated health, economic and wider societal impacts. The pandemic may lead to a significant and prolonged impact for the Group in respect of: · Operational disruption resulting from high levels of colleague absence, due to contracting the virus or attempts to contain an outbreak at any Group location. This could impact the Group's ability to operate its branch and distribution network, or provide the necessary functional support to the business, where these cannot be delivered remotely. · Pressure on colleagues to adapt to rapidly changing circumstances, ways of working and resourcing levels, which will continue to evolve both locally and nationally depending on the progression of the pandemic. · Disruption to the Group's supply chain, which operates across multiple territories. In addition to the proximate disruptive effects of the pandemic, the supply chain may also be impacted by business closures and consolidation activity. · Levels of consumer confidence in an uncertain economic environment, which may adversely impact demand for the Group's products and services. The Group's operations and distribution network may also be impacted by measures to contain further localised Covid-19 outbreaks in the UK or in the event of a further wave of the virus that requires a return to national lockdown. Failure to respond swiftly and appropriately to the many risks presented by Covid-19, which continue to evolve, could adversely impact the health and wellbeing of colleagues and customers as well as the financial condition and reputation of the Group. The Group acted quickly to respond to the challenges posed by Covid-19 with the safety and wellbeing of colleagues and customers the overriding priority for the Group in its ongoing response to the crisis. Tiered crisis response teams were mobilised before the UK lockdown to coordinate the actions taken to manage the impact of Covid-19 on colleagues, customers and operations. These teams continue to monitor the situation closely, with regular oversight from the Board, and update measures, advice and communications as required. Colleagues have been regularly consulted throughout the pandemic and are empowered to call out unsafe practices, such as refusing to complete a delivery if the environment at a delivery site is found to be unsafe. Under normal circumstances the Group's safety culture and practices are assessed as good but a number of incidents in recent months suggest that Covid-19 has been an influencing factor both in terms of the physical and mental impact to colleagues of adapting to changed ways of working, and as a necessary area of focus which may divert attention from more typical operational hazards. To reinforce that safety is everyone's responsibility, the Group ran an organisation-wide safety stand down briefing to provide colleagues with the time to reflect and consider the actions that can be undertaken individually and collectively to take responsibility for their own and each other's safety. The Group's other major response measures during this challenging period have included: · Rapid changes to branches and stores that included initial limited provision of products for 'essential services' only; the introduction of contactless click & collect or call & collect; and closure to browsing. Almost all of the network is now open and strict social distancing measures and enhanced hygiene routines are enforced. · Supporting all colleagues able to work from home to do so, which it is anticipated will continue for the foreseeable future. · The suspension of the 2019 final dividend payment and a reduction in Board and Executive pay by 20% for three months. · Active, detailed management of cost and cash flow, including a significant reduction in non-committed capital expenditure, reduction in business rates and deferral of VAT payments. · Monitoring product availability and investigating alternative sources of supply. · Regular communications to colleagues including a weekly pulse survey reported to leadership and the provision of extended wellbeing support. The Covid-19 pandemic, and the related risks and impacts, continue to evolve and cannot be determined with any certainty. We will therefore continue to monitor the situation and related guidance from the Government, focus relentlessly on safety and wellbeing, and evolve other mitigation activities and communications as needed. Other Principal Risks & Uncertainties With the exception of the Covid-19 risk outlined above, the Directors consider that the principal risks and uncertainties faced by the Group have been, and are expected to remain, consistent with those described on pages 40 to 51 of the 2019 Annual Report and Accounts. Details are provided for inherent risks relating to the changing customer and competitor landscape, supplier risks, Brexit, market conditions, capital allocation, change management, portfolio management, IT systems and infrastructure, cyber threat and data security, health and safety, talent management and legal compliance. The Directors consider the risk trend to be increasing in relation to market conditions, supplier risks and the changing customer and competitor landscape. The capital allocation risk trend is now considered static, with all other risk trends unchanged at this point. The Group's risks are regularly reviewed and reassessed through a process that considers both internal and external factors. There are no emerging risks considered significant enough to report

at this time. Emerging risks, which are known risks that are currently difficult to fully assess and/or quantify, are regularly considered and monitored by the Directors. Condensed consolidated income statement *************************************** GBPm Six months ended Six months ended Year 30 June 30 June ended 2020 2019 31 December (unaudited) (unaudited) 2019 (re-presented*) (audited) Revenue 2,780.6 3,484.3 6,955.7 Adjusted operating 42.0 219.8 441.5 profit (note 20) Adjusting items - (128.5) (153.9) (200.4) operating (note 2) Amortisation of (5.0) (4.3) (9.0) acquired intangible assets Operating (loss) / (91.5) 61.6 232.1 profit Adjusting items - - - 40.3 remeasurement of associate Share of (0.1) (2.5) (4.3) associates' results Net finance costs (34.9) (43.3) (87.3) (note 5) (Loss) / profit (126.5) 15.8 180.8 before tax Adjusting items - (6.4) - (27.1) deferred tax Tax on adjusting 21.9 27.6 36.2 items Other tax (2.3) (31.8) (67.1) Total tax (note 7) 13.2 (4.2) (58.0) (Loss) / profit (113.3) 11.6 122.8 for the period Attributable to: Owners of the (113.5) 10.5 121.1 Company Non-controlling 0.2 1.1 1.7 interests (113.3) 11.6 122.8 Earnings per ordinary share (note 11) Basic (45.7)p 4.2p 48.9p Diluted (45.7)p 4.2p 48.4p Total dividend declared per share (note 12) - 15.5p 33.0p *Figures for the six months ended 30 June 2019 have been re-presented to include the results of the Plumbing & Heating segment, which was previously presented as a discontinued operation. Condensed consolidated statement of comprehensive income ******************************************************** GBPm Six months Six months Year ended ended ended 30 June 30 June 2019 31 December 2020 2019 (unaudited) (unaudited) (re-presented) (audited) (Loss) / profit (113.3) 11.6 122.8 for the period Items that will not be reclassified subsequently to profit and loss: Actuarial gains 6.9 (39.9) (43.0) / (losses) on defined benefit pension schemes (note 8) Income taxes (4.7) 15.5 8.3 relating to other comprehensive income Items that may be reclassified subsequently to profit and loss: Foreign (2.6) - 3.2 exchange differences on retranslation of foreign operations Other (0.4) (24.4) (31.5) comprehensive loss for the period net of tax Total (113.7) (12.8) 91.3 comprehensive (loss) / income for the period Attributable to: Owners of the Company (113.9) (13.9) 91.3 Non-controlling interests 0.2 1.1 - (113.7) (12.8) 91.3 Condensed consolidated balance sheet ************************************ GBPm As at As at As at 30 June 30 June 31 December 2020 2019 2019 (unaudited) (unaudited) (audited) (restated - note 1) ASSETS Non-current assets Goodwill 1,359.5 1,222.7 1,359.1 Other intangible 321.6 318.5 332.6 assets Property, plant and 860.2 835.8 882.0 equipment Right-of-use assets 1,212.8 1,208.4 1,276.8 Interest in 1.8 46.6 1.9 associates Investments 6.7 5.8 6.7 Retirement benefit 66.2 48.5 57.5 asset (note 8) Total non-current 3,828.8 3,686.3 3,916.6 assets Current assets Inventories 786.7 687.3 937.8 Trade and other 849.2 992.3 1,239.7 receivables Tax assets 21.1 - - Derivative financial 0.4 - - instruments Cash and cash 528.5 139.3 207.9 equivalents Total current assets 2,185.9 1,818.9 2,385.4 Assets classified as - 762.3 138.0 held for sale (note 14) Total assets 6,014.7 6,267.5 6,440.0 Condensed consolidated balance sheet (continued) GBPm As at As at As at 30 June 30 June 31 December 2020 2019 2019 (unaudited) (unaudited) (audited) (restated - note 1) EQUITY AND LIABILITIES Capital and reserves Issued share capital 25.2 25.2 25.2 Share premium account 545.6 545.5 545.6 Merger reserve 326.5 326.5 326.5 Revaluation reserve 14.5 14.7 14.5 Own shares (47.1) (55.7) (50.8) Foreign exchange 0.6 - 3.2 reserve Other reserves (1.8) (4.5) (4.1) Retained earnings 1,612.4 1,645.2 1,722.6 Equity attributable to 2,475.9 2,496.9 2,582.7 the owners of the Company Non-controlling 4.6 5.1 4.4 interests Total equity 2,480.5 2,502.0 2,587.1 Non-current liabilities Interest bearing loans 579.3 583.2 583.3 and borrowings Lease liabilities 1,215.2 1,193.4 1,253.6 Derivative financial - 4.7 - instruments Deferred tax 54.7 33.8 62.7 liabilities Retirement benefit - - 4.9 liability Long-term provisions 14.7 - 8.0 Total non-current 1,863.9 1,815.1 1,912.5 liabilities Current liabilities Lease liabilities 175.0 139.8 158.7 Derivative financial 1.8 - 2.5 instruments Trade and other 1,385.9 1,230.5 1,613.9 payables Tax liabilities - 68.5 13.4 Short-term provisions 107.6 55.9 60.4 Total current 1,670.3 1,494.7 1,848.9 liabilities Liabilities classified - 455.7 91.5 as held for sale (note 14) Total liabilities 3,534.2 3,765.5 3,761.4 Total equity and 6,014.7 6,267.5 6,440.0 liabilities The interim condensed financial statements of Travis Perkins plc, registered number 824821, were approved by the Board of Directors on 7 September 2020 and signed on its behalf by: Nick Roberts Alan Williams Chief Executive Officer Chief Financial Officer Condensed consolidated statement of changes in equity ***************************************************** GBPm Issued Share Merger Revaluation Own Foreign Other Retained Total Non- Total share premi reserv reserve shares exchang earnings equity cont equity capita um e e before roll l accou non-con ing nt trollin inte g rest interes t At 31 December 25.2 545.6 326.5 14.5 (50.8) 3.2 (4.1) 1,722.6 2,582.7 4.4 2,587.1 2019 (audited) (Loss)/income - - - - - - - (113.5) (113.5) 0.2 (113.3) for the period Other - - - - - (2.6) - 2.2 (0.4) - (0.4) comprehensive loss for the period net of tax Total - - - - - (2.6) - (111.3) (113.9) 0.2 (113.7) comprehensive (Loss)/income for the period Purchase of - - - - 1.0 - - - 1.0 - 1.0 own shares Option on - - - - - - 2.3 (2.3) - - - non-controllin g interest

Own shares - - - - 2.7 - - (2.7) - - - movement Equity-settled - - - - - - - 6.1 6.1 - 6.1 share-based payments, net of tax At 30 June 25.2 545.6 326.5 14.5 (47.1) 0.6 (1.8) 1,612.4 2,475.9 4.6 2,480.5 2020 (unaudited) GBPm Issued Share Merger Revaluation Own Other Retained Total Non- Total share premi reserv reserve shares earnings equity contr equity capita um e before ollin l accou non-co g nt ntroll inter ing est intere st At 1 January 25.2 545.4 326.5 14.7 (47.8) (5.6) 1,847.5 2,705. 11.8 2,717. 2019 (as 9 7 previously stated) (audited) Impact of - - - - - - (95.9) (95.9) - (95.9) change in accounting policy (as previously stated) At 1 January 25.2 545.4 326.5 14.7 (47.8) (5.6) 1,751.6 2,610. 11.8 2,621. 2019 (as 0 8 previously stated) Impact of - - - - - - (10.2) (10.2) - (10.2) restatement - note 1 At 1 January 25.2 545.4 326.5 14.7 (47.8) (5.6) 1,741.4 2,599. 11.8 2,611. 2019 (restated 8 6 - note 1) Profit for the - - - - - - 10.5 10.5 1.1 11.6 period Other - - - - - - (24.4) (24.4) - (24.4) comprehensive (Loss)/income for the period net of tax Total - - - - - (13.9) (13.9) 1.1 (12.8) comprehensive income for the period Dividends - - - - - - (78.4) (78.4) - (78.4) Dividend - - - - - - (0.1) (0.1) - (0.1) equivalent payments Issue of share - 0.1 - - - - - 0.1 - 0.1 capital Purchase of - - - - (14.0) - - (14.0) - (14.0) own shares Option of - - - - - 0.8 - 0.8 - 0.8 non-controllin g interest Acquisition of - - - - - - (12.0) (12.0) (7.8) (19.8) non-controllin g interest Tax on share - - - - - - 0.1 0.1 - 0.1 based payments Foreign - - - - - 0.3 - 0.3 - 0.3 exchange Own shares - - - - 6.1 - (6.1) - - - movement Equity-settled - - - - - - 14.2 14.2 - 14.2 share-based payments, net of tax At 30 June 25.2 545.5 326.5 14.7 (55.7) (4.5) 1,645.2 2,497. 5.1 2,502. 2019 0 0 (unaudited) (restated - note 1) Condensed consolidated statement of changes in equity (continued) ***************************************************************** GBPm Share Share Merger Revaluation Own Foreign Other Retained Total Non- Total capital premi reserv reserve shares exchang earnings equity contr equity um e e before ollin reserve non-con g trollin inter g est interes t At 1 25.2 545.4 326.5 14.7 (47.8) - (5.6) 1,847.5 2,705.9 11.8 2,717.7 January 2019 (audited) Impact of - - - - - - - (106.1) (106.1) - (106.1) change in accounting policy Adjusted 25.2 545.4 326.5 14.7 (47.8) - (5.6) 1,741.4 2,599.8 11.8 2,611.6 balance at 1 January 2019 Profit for - - - - - - - 121.1 121.1 1.7 122.8 the year Other - - - - - 3.2 - (34.7) (31.5) - (31.5) comprehensi ve income for the year net of tax Total - - - - - 3.2 - 86.4 89.6 1.7 91.3 comprehensi ve (loss) / income for the year Dividends - - - - - - - (116.2) (116.2) - (116.2) paid Dividend - - - - - - - (0.1) (0.1) - (0.1) equivalent payments Issue of - 0.2 - - - - - - 0.2 - 0.2 share capital Purchase of - - - - (7.7) - - - (7.7) - (7.7) own shares Adjustments - - - (0.2) - - - 0.2 - - - in respect of revalued fixed assets Arising on - - - - - - - (11.9) (11.9) (9.1) (21.0) acquisition Equity-settled - - - - - - 27.5 27.5 - 27.5 share-based payments, net of tax Option on - - - - - - 1.5 - 1.5 - 1.5 non-control ling interest Own shares - - - - 4.7 - - (4.7) - - - movement At 31 25.2 545.6 326.5 14.5 (50.8) 3.2 (4.1) 1,722.6 2,582.7 4.4 2,587.1 December 2019 (audited) Condensed consolidated cash flow statement ****************************************** GBPm Six months ended Six months ended Year ended 30 June 2020 30 June 2019 31 December 2019 (unaudited) (unaudited) (audited) Cash flows from operating activities Adjusted 42.0 219.8 441.5 operating profit Adjustments for: Depreciation of 48.3 48.0 97.5 property, plant and equipment Depreciation of 85.1 84.0 176.5 right-of-use assets Amortisation and 8.2 8.5 23.5 impairment of intangible assets Share-based 6.8 14.2 19.9 payments Foreign exchange 4.5 - 4.1 Other non-cash (9.9) 0.1 4.2 movements Gains on (1.8) - - disposal of subsidiaries Gains on (1.9) (6.0) (20.6) disposal of property, plant and equipment Purchase of (2.2) - (9.2) toolhire assets Adjusted 179.1 368.6 737.4 operating cash flows Decrease / 153.9 (50.7) (104.2) (increase) in inventories Decrease / 393.0 (105.0) 12.5 (increase) in receivables (Decrease) / (226.5) 21.5 (36.5) increase in payables Payments in (26.2) (32.5) (90.0) respect of adjusting items Pension payments (6.2) (6.3) (9.9) in excess of charge Cash generated 467.1 195.6 509.1 from operations Interest paid (5.1) (4.6) (27.0) Interest on (29.7) (30.1) (57.0) lease liabilities Debt arrangement (0.5) - (2.9) fees Income taxes (37.5) (30.1) (52.9) paid Net cash inflow 394.3 130.8 369.4 from operating activities Cash flows from investing activities Interest 0.8 0.4 0.8 received Proceeds on 18.0 28.8 82.0 disposal of property, plant and equipment Development of (2.5) (12.2) (8.4) software Purchases of (53.9) (48.2) (125.2) property, plant and equipment Interests in - (14.9) (20.6) associates Acquisition of - - (23.0) businesses Disposal of 50.1 - - business Net cash outflow 12.5 (46.1) (94.4) from investing activities Cash flows from financing activities Proceeds from - 0.1 0.2 the issue of share capital Sale / 1.2 (14.0) (7.7) (purchase) of own shares Repayment of (83.9) (85.3) (175.6) lease liabilities / finance lease liabilities Drawdown on bank 400.0 - - facilities Repayment of (400.0) - - borrowings Decrease in (3.5) (3.4) (3.4) loans and liabilities to pension scheme Dividends paid - (78.4) (116.2) (note 12)

