Travis Perkins (TPK) Travis Perkins: Successfully adapted to unprecedented markets 08-Sep-2020 / 07:00 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Travis Perkins plc Interim results for the six months ended 30 June 2020 Successfully adapted to unprecedented markets GBPm (unless otherwise stated) Note HY 2020 HY 2019 Change Revenue 2,781 3,484 (20.2)% Like-for-like revenue growth(1) (19.3)% 5.3% (24.6)ppt Adjusted operating profit(1) 20a 42 220 (80.9)% Adjusted earnings per share(1) 11b 1.4p 56.5p (97.5)% ROCE(1) 20f 6.4% 10.0% (3.6)ppt Covenant net debt(1) 15 22 414 (392) Dividend per share 12 - 15.5p Operating (loss) / profit (92) 62 Total (loss) / profit after tax (113) 12 Basic (loss) / earnings per share 11a (45.7)p 4.2p (1) Alternative performance measures are used to provide a guide to underlying performance. Details of calculations can be found in the notes listed Financial highlights · Fall in revenue of 20% demonstrated resilience despite the impact of the pandemic, with continuing recovery as lockdown measures eased · Adjusted operating profit of GBP42m reflecting shortfall from lower volumes partially offset by actions to reduce and control operating costs · Restructuring programme underway to reduce overheads in line with the anticipated volume outlook, delivering cost savings of GBP120m on an annualised basis · Net adjusting items of GBP129m, primarily relating to the restructuring programme · Strong focus on cash and working capital management driving reduction of covenant net debt of GBP322m from 31 December 2019 to GBP22m Strategic and operational progress · Rapidly adapted the business model to ensure safety and deliver outstanding customer service throughout the pandemic · Accelerated elements of the strategic plan across digital enablement, customer fulfilment, process simplification and branch network · Significant improvements in digital platforms across all segments underpinning market outperformance and supporting future growth · Demerger of Wickes paused until markets become more stable and predictable Nick Roberts, Chief Executive Officer, commented: "Throughout the pandemic, the health and safety of our colleagues and customers has been our primary concern. Customer interactions have changed significantly resulting in changes to the way we do business, from increased activity through digital channels through to alterations to our physical store formats in order to maintain safe working practices. Although our financial performance in the first half of 2020 was impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic, and we have had to undertake a restructuring programme in light of the challenging outlook for the Group's end markets, we have made significant strategic and operational progress against the four strategic priorities we outlined at our full year results in March 2020. Although considerable uncertainty around the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic remains, the actions we have taken to adapt and innovate in our businesses mean that the Group is well placed to continue to service our customers, support our colleagues, outperform our markets and generate value for our shareholders." Enquiries: Travis Perkins Powerscourt Graeme Barnes Justin Griffiths / James White +44 (0) 7469 401819 +44 (0) 207 2501446 graeme.barnes@travisperkins.co.uk travisperkins@powerscourt-group.com Heinrich Richter +44 (0) 7392 125417 heinrich.richter2@travisperkins.co.uk Interim results presentation: Management are hosting a virtual results presentation at 9.30am. Past performance of the shares of Travis Perkins plc cannot be relied upon as a guide to the future performance of the shares of Travis Perkins plc. Summary ******* The Group's performance in the first half of 2020 was significantly impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic. While financial performance was as a consequence materially below H1 2019, the Group has significantly strengthened its core and found new ways to deliver excellent service to both its trade and retail customers. Financial Performance The Group made an encouraging start to 2020 with revenue growth of 2.4% in the 11 weeks to 18 March. However, as the impact of the pandemic spread to the UK and the lockdown period was implemented, overall revenue in the half declined by 20% to GBP2,781m and by 19% on a like-for-like basis. Given the largely fixed cost base in the business, the revenue decline had a significant impact on Group profitability, resulting in an adjusted operating profit of GBP42m (H1 2019: GBP220m). In the first half, as a direct result of the challenging trading conditions, the Group recognised higher provisions in relation to holiday pay, slow moving stock, rebates, and timing of customer credit account settlement, up to GBP20m of which may be recovered if the recovery in trading continues through the second half of the year. Taking into account GBP129m of adjusting items (principally resulting from the business restructuring actions announced in June 2020), the Group delivered a statutory operating loss of GBP92m (H1 2019: operating profit of GBP62m). Adjusted earnings per share fell to 1.4p per share (2019: 56.5p per share). Basic EPS fell to a 45.7p per share loss, with the difference primarily driven by the costs of the restructuring programme. Cash generation throughout H1 2020 was extremely strong, reflecting the Group's focus on liquidity management throughout the Covid-19 crisis. Through strong and careful management of working capital, particularly the receipt of debtor balances from customers and utilisation of inventory across the Group, the Group's covenant net debt position fell by GBP322m in the half, to GBP22m. At 31 August 2020 the Group had GBP551m of cash on deposit, giving overall liquidity headroom of GBP951m. The Group has a supportive bank lending group and prudently negotiated a relaxation of covenant tests at both June and December 2020. Given the ongoing level of uncertainty in the UK economy and the Group's end markets, the Board is not announcing an interim dividend for 2020. Response to the COVID-19 pandemic Throughout the pandemic, the health and safety of our colleagues, customers and suppliers has been our primary concern. In the early weeks of lockdown, the Group concentrated on supporting essential services to keep the nation's critical infrastructure maintained and operational and to keep the UK's homes dry, warm and safe. The Group has continued to work with its customers and suppliers as

well as government and trade bodies to set standards to maintain safe working practices and to support the recovery in construction. From late March 2020, at the onset of the lockdown period, the Group ran a "service-light" operating model, focusing on serving customers through remote, non-contact channels. Around a third of Merchanting branches were open, while Wickes and Toolstation leveraged their strong digital capabilities to operate the majority of their branch networks as fulfilment centres for digitally enabled transactions, either for direct delivery, or for click & collect within designated time slots. Through May and June, more of the Group's Merchant network returned to operation to support the early recovery of UK construction activity. In late May, Wickes and Toolstation began, under strict safety guidelines, to welcome customers back into stores, with a corresponding step up in DIY activity supporting the Group's overall performance. The Group's end markets have continued to recover, with particular strength in DIY markets, but a slower return to activity in new housebuilding and major commercial projects. In order to partially mitigate the impact of reduced volumes, the Group managed its cost base tightly in the period and appropriately used government assistance from the Coronavirus Job Retention Scheme and Business Rates Relief arrangements. In the first half of the year, the Group has benefited from around GBP45m of furlough support, with very few colleagues remaining on furlough beyond the end of June. The overall benefit of Business Rates Relief across the 12 months of the scheme is expected to be around GBP80m, with 75% to be realised in 2020, including around GBP20m in the first half of the year. In addition, a decision was taken, and announced internally on 7 April 2020, by the Board of Directors and the Group Leadership Team to reduce their salaries by 20% effective from 1 May for a period of three months. Business restructuring On 15 June 2020, and reflecting the challenging outlook for the Group's end markets, a programme of restructuring was announced, resulting in the planned closure of 165 branches, primarily across the trade merchant businesses. In the main, these branches were closed by the end of June with the remainder closed by the beginning of August. Combined with a streamlining of above-branch central support functions, the number of roles which will be reduced is around 2,500, equivalent to 9% of the workforce. In the Travis Perkins general merchant, branch closures targeted smaller, subscale branches where either there are difficulties in operating safe, social distancing practices, or where the scale of the branch means that profitability is difficult in a lower volume environment. Since December 2018 the Group has embarked on a strategy to reduce the number of branches, particularly around large UK conurbations, in order to operate from fewer, larger branches with greater breadth and depth of product range. This restructuring activity accelerates the closure of suboptimal branches in these areas. In the specialist merchants, customer activity is more weighted towards delivery of products to customers, either from branches or direct from suppliers. Fewer customer visits to branches reduces the requirement for 'nearby convenience', and branch networks have been rationalised to ensure an even spread of delivery capability across the UK, with right-sized branches in the right locations to service customers efficiently. In Plumbing & Heating, a number of lower performing branches were closed, together with a reduction in headcount across the business to reflect lower anticipated volumes in the short to medium term. These restructuring actions are expected to deliver operating cost savings of approximately GBP120m on an annualised basis, with the vast majority of actions completed by the end of August 2020. An adjusting item of GBP111m has been recognised in H1 2020 covering the cost of accessing these savings. The cash cost is likely to be around GBP85m, with approximately GBP35m to be paid in 2020. The remainder, associated with leasehold property, will be paid in future years, although this is expected to be largely offset by the sale of freehold sites closed as part of the restructuring. Strategic and operational progress At a Capital Markets event in December 2018, the Group laid out its plans for the years ahead, with two overarching strategic aims being (i) to focus on best serving trade customers, and (ii) to simplify the business to increase agility, speed up decision making and enable a leaner cost base. In March 2020, four key strategic priorities were identified towards achieving these goals: · Successful demerger of the Wickes business · Regeneration of the Travis Perkins general merchant · Acceleration of the expansion of the Toolstation business, in the UK and overseas · Deliver an organisational platform fit for the future. The regeneration of the Travis Perkins general merchant, growth of Toolstation, and development of an optimised organisational platform form the basis of "strengthening the core" of the Group's businesses, focusing on getting the fundamentals right to deliver outstanding customer service in a consistent and efficient way. Strengthening the core The Covid-19 pandemic has acted as a catalyst for changes across the operations of the Group, and has seen the Group move to accelerate some of the strategic actions set out at the full-year 2019 results in March. A number of strategic initiatives, previously planned to take place over a two year period, have been achieved in a matter of months as the Group has moved at pace to better position the businesses for the future. These advances can be grouped as follows: Digital enablement Customer interactions changed significantly through the lockdown period, and during the recovery phase. Forced to move to a more remote transaction structure, customers looked for digital solutions to interact, which drove an immediate focus on the Merchant businesses' digital transaction capabilities. Over the course of five weeks, the transactional web platform for the Travis Perkins general merchant was rebuilt, with significant improvements in information on product availability for collection or delivery, enabling a significant rise in web-based transactions. Further progress was also made in the trade businesses on digitising the customer relationship, from initial product research to account management, allowing customers to manage proof of delivery notices, invoices and credit account payments all through an online portal. A customer app is under trial allowing this to all take place through a smartphone. In Toolstation, the balance of trading also shifted, with click & collect transactions increasing from around 10% to around 90%. Branches adapted quickly, moving to a "timeslot drive-through model" which worked successfully with customers. The IT infrastructure of Toolstation was also re-platformed to be scalable and more resilient as the business grows. This pulled forward months of development, and has left the business in a considerably stronger position. Wickes demonstrated the success of its investments in recent years to fully embed its strong digital capabilities at the heart of its operations, with stores expanding their established roles as fulfilment centres driving click & collect sales up over 1,000%. Since reopening to customers, the online-in-store capability has given customers access to the full range of Wickes products, whether transacting in store or online. A move to virtual customer meetings was also made to support the reopening of the Kitchen & Bathroom showroom business. In addition to the delivery of digital solutions, the Group has begun to plan the phased, lower risk approach to IT upgrades, beginning with master data and core financial systems. Customer fulfilment The change in operations has also impacted colleagues in branch, with a higher proportion of orders being delivered, with TP experiencing an increase of around 10ppts, with two thirds of product being delivered, and a similar trend across the specialist merchants. In branch, a far greater degree of stock picking is being carried out by colleagues, and a colleague app is under test which will streamline branch processes to reduce workload, and provide greater data accuracy around stock. In Toolstation UK, one of the branch fulfilment warehouses was converted in a matter of days to be able also to pack parcels for direct customer delivery. Whilst the branch expansion programme was temporarily halted throughout the lockdown period it has now resumed in earnest, with 19 branches opened in July and August, and the business on course to achieve the planned 60 openings in 2020. Process simplification Across the Group the focus on cash and liquidity enabled conversations with suppliers around the netting of standard pricing rebates, moving away from gross settlement of invoices and corresponding rebate payments. Along with improving near term liquidity metrics, this also allows a clearer view of product costing to be shared with branch teams which is enabling branch colleagues to make better informed decisions around pricing. The Merchant businesses have further simplified pricing templates reducing the number of alternatives to provide greater consistency for customers, including more relevant shelf-edge pricing on lightside products, thus making it easier and simpler for branch colleagues to serve customers. Estate As mentioned above, as part of the restructuring programme, the merchant businesses have rationalised their branch estates to focus operations from right-sized branches in optimised locations to service customers efficiently. Strategic portfolio actions While the Group placed on hold the plans to dispose of the Plumbing & Heating business in September

2019 due to Brexit uncertainty, it took the opportunity to dispose of the low margin PF&P wholesale activity in January 2020. It remains the intention of the Board to sell the P&H business, whilst in the short term continuing to drive operational improvements to improve returns further and to optimise value for shareholders. On 20 March, the Group announced that it had placed the demerger of Wickes on hold in order to focus on managing through the pandemic and to maximise liquidity across the Group. The Board continues to believe the demerger of Wickes will allow both businesses to fulfil their potential and will pursue it when market conditions are more settled and will update the market in due course. Dividend At the end of March, the Board took the prudent decision to suspend the 2019 Final Ordinary dividend that was due to be paid to shareholders in May 2020. This action helped to protect the Group's near-term liquidity position through a period of extreme uncertainty and market volatility. While the Group's liquidity position remains strong, the Board acknowledges that a significant level of economic and market uncertainty remains in the short term. Therefore, in order to maintain the strong liquidity position, the Board deems it appropriate for dividend distributions to shareholders to remain suspended at this time. The Board recognises the importance of dividends to shareholders and so will keep this position under review, taking into consideration the trading environment in the Group's end markets and the on-going liquidity position. A further update will be provided as and when it is appropriate to do so. Outlook The long term fundamentals of the Group's end markets remain robust, with ongoing demand for new housing and underinvestment in the repair, maintenance and improvement of the existing UK housing stock, however, significant uncertainty remains in the UK economy in the near term. The Group welcomes Government stimulus for the UK construction sector as it recovers from the COVID-19 crisis, with commitments regarding infrastructure investment, green home improvement schemes and SDLT reductions. There has been a recent strong recovery in secondary housing transactions, but it is not yet clear whether this is a sustained trend or a release of pent up demand. Furthermore, it is likely that an increase in unemployment will have a detrimental impact on consumer confidence, and hence the Group remains cautious on the volume outlook for building materials in the near term. Group like-for-like sales trends in July and August have returned to close to prior year levels which is supported by domestic RMI and current strong trading in consumer DIY markets. The Group has demonstrated significant agility across all its activities in the first half of the year, taking actions to strengthen its core businesses and leaving it well placed to continue to outperform its markets and generate value for shareholders. Technical guidance The Group's technical guidance for 2020 is as follows: · Effective tax rate of 22% · Finance charges similar to 2019 · Capital expenditure in 2020 of around GBP70m to GBP80m · Property profits of around GBP10m Segmental performance ********************* Merchanting H1 2020 H1 2019 Change Total revenue GBP1,385m GBP1,869m (25.9)% Like-for-like growth (25.8)% 6.4% (32.2)ppt Adjusted operating profit* GBP35m GBP140m (75.0)% Adjusted operating margin 2.5% 7.5% (500)bps ROCE 9% 12% (3)ppt Branch network** 848 984 (136) *Segmental adjusted operating profit figures are presented excluding property profits **2019 branch network figures for comparison are taken at 31 December 2019 Trade merchanting sales were severely impacted by the lockdown period, with around a third of branches open during the end of March and April as the business pivoted to focus on essential projects only, including support to build the network of Nightingale Hospitals. Branches progressively re-opened from late-April onwards to support the steady recovery in construction end markets. The recovery has been strongest in domestic RMI markets, with the Travis Perkins general merchant recovering most quickly, and the specialist merchants, with a greater exposure to new housebuilding and commercial construction, lagging as customers ramp up more slowly. During the crisis, all of the Merchant businesses moved to call & collect models, with solutions quickly developed to also offer a click & collect service. This has proven successful across a full range of customers from large to small, with the solutions implemented set to be firmly established on an ongoing basis. Across the Merchanting segment gross margins have reduced modestly in the period, reflecting a reduction in annual volume rebate expectations from suppliers and the mix of business shifting more towards heavyside materials. The cost of operating both branch and distribution networks has also been proportionally higher because of the lower efficiency from running on a socially distanced basis. There has been a shift in sales in the first half, with a higher degree of delivered sales across all businesses. A shift to a greater proportion of heavyside sales in Travis Perkins was partially offset by a higher proportion of yard sales, at typically higher margins than direct sales, in Keyline. While operating costs in the Merchanting segment were reduced in the half by around GBP50m year-on-year, the high fixed cost nature of the merchant business model drove a significant reduction in operating margin. Lower absolute operating costs were supported by the use of the Coronavirus Job Retention Scheme to furlough staff during the lockdown period when two thirds of the network was closed as well as cost savings made across the supply chain, including the benefits of simplifying product supply from more local sources. In addition to the short-term Covid response actions, as part of the restructuring plans announced in June 2020, 140 Merchanting branches were closed by the end of June. These closures, together with the restructuring of sales and above-branch support teams are expected to generate around GBP90m of annualised cost savings. Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, the Merchant businesses have had a clear focus on cash, in particular the recovery of monies due from credit customers throughout the lockdown period. A successful collaboration between the credit, sales and branch teams to leverage the businesses' strong customer relationships, combined with careful management of inventory and close control of material purchases has driven an excellent cash performance across Merchanting in the half. Toolstation H1 2020 H1 2019 Change Total revenue GBP285m GBP208m 37.0% Like-for-like growth 12.9% 17.3% (4.4)ppt Adjusted operating profit* GBP1m GBP13m (92.3)% Adjusted operating margin 0.4% 6.3% (590)bps ROCE 4% 10% (6)ppt Branch network (UK)** 409 400 9 Branch network (Europe)** 74 66 8 Memo: Adjusted operating profit - UK GBP10m GBP13m (23.1)% *Segmental adjusted operating profit figures are presented excluding property profits **2019 branch network figures for comparison are taken at 31 December 2019 Toolstation revenues increased by 37% in the half, including the consolidation of Toolstation Europe following the acquisition in Q4 2019. Like-for-like growth in Toolstation UK of 12.9% was a strong performance considering the level of disruption from the lockdown in late March and April. In the UK, branches were closed on 24 March, before reopening as click & collect fulfilment centres. The multi-channel capability of the business was demonstrated as volumes grew, with 90% of transactions being carried out through the website and collected in branches or delivered to site. In order to cope with the significant increase in volume the website was rebuilt in a matter of days, before the wider IT infrastructure of the business was then replatformed over following weeks in order to be scalable and more resilient as the business grows. The pivot to digital trading required a significant increase in direct-to-customer deliveries, and to satisfy this demand the Redditch distribution centre was successfully repurposed from store replenishment to customer fulfilment. The costs involved in adapting and running the distribution network on a socially distanced basis, as well as the higher proportion of delivered sales and the costs to make the necessary improvements to the business's digital capabilities, increased the operating costs of the business in the first half of the year, offsetting the growth in gross profit generation in the UK in the first half of the year. Although the network expansion programme was paused between March and June as fitters could not access sites, nine new branches were opened in the first half. The opening programme restarted in July, with the UK business continuing to plan to open 60 new branches in 2020 in total. New format branches continue to be trialled, particularly following the success of the enforced "Drive Through" model of click & collect service developed during lockdown. In Europe, the lockdown impacted the business earlier than in the UK, but with the result of reopening also coming sooner. It is apparent that Toolstation's proposition, particularly its multichannel model and digital capability to service customers, combined with reliable stock availability, has proven popular with tradespeople in the Netherlands, Belgium and France, with significant sales growth in the half. Total sales in the Netherlands and Belgium grew by 79%, and by 56% on a LFL basis. In France, total sales grew by 74%, and by 61% on a LFL basis. Although the

branch network expansion is behind plan, eight new branches were opened in Europe in H1 with further openings in Benelux and France planned for the second half. As disclosed previously, the additional operating costs of the European business will lead to the consolidation of around a GBP20m loss for 2020, of which GBP9m was recognised in the first half of the year. Retail H1 2020 H1 2019 Change Total revenue GBP636m GBP695m (8.5)% Like-for-like growth (8.2)% 9.7% (17.9)ppt Adjusted operating profit* GBP32m GBP52m (38.5)% Adjusted operating margin 5.0% 7.5% (250)bps ROCE 6% 7% (1)ppt Store network - Wickes** 235 235 - Store network - Tile Giant** 93 94 (1) *Segmental adjusted operating profit figures are presented excluding property profits **2019 store network figures for comparison are taken at 31 December 2019 Total sales declined by 8.5% in the half, demonstrating a strong recovery throughout the course of Q2. From the end of March to mid-May, Wickes stores operated as fulfilment centres for click & collect orders, alongside direct to home deliveries from the distribution network. Stores reopened to customers in late May, driving an acceleration in DIY sales as the trend for consumers to carry out DIY projects continued strongly. In June, overall LFL growth was 22%, despite Kitchen & Bathroom sales not recovering fully, with core DIY sales up nearly 50%. The sales performance during this period reflected the strength of Wickes' digital capabilities, particularly the level of integration between digital platforms and stores. Online delivered sales grew by 115%, and click & collect deliveries up over 1000%. Sales growth was particularly strong in DIY categories, including gardening, and painting and decorating. Do-It-For-Me sales through the Kitchen & Bathroom showroom declined by around 40% on a LFL basis with showrooms closed for April and May, and installation activities paused until June. With the service now fully up and running, lead generation is running modestly ahead of 2019 levels, with installation recovering more quickly than previously expected. Gross margins were broadly flat year-on-year, with a mix shift towards DIY from K&B showroom sales offset by reduced promotional activity in the DIY categories through the busy spring bank holiday period. Margins on K&B sales also declined modestly with a greater take up of installation services by customers, particularly since the launch of the tiling and flooring services. Operating costs were modestly reduced in absolute terms in the half, with a benefit from the Business Rates Relief programme partially offset by the higher costs required to operate the supply chain and distribution network on a socially distanced basis. Against the lower volumes, the operating cost base drove a reduction in overall operating margin. The Board still intends to pursue the demerger of Wickes when market conditions are more settled and predictable, and will update the market in due course. Plumbing & Heating H1 2020 H1 2019* Change Total revenue GBP475m GBP713m (33.4)% Like-for-like growth (22.8)% (3.9)% (18.9)ppt Adjusted operating profit/(loss)** GBP(8)m GBP24m (133.3)% Adjusted operating margin (1.7)% 3.4% (510)bps ROCE 4% 12% (8)ppt Branch network*** 354 375 (21) *H1 2019 figures include GBP129m of revenue and GBP3m of operating profit from PF&P wholesale, which was sold in January 2020. H1 2020 figures include GBP28m of revenue and GBP0.7m of operating profit, plus the GBP1.8m profit on sale of the business. **Segmental adjusted operating profit figures are presented excluding property profits ***2019 branch network figures for comparison are taken at 31 December 2019 During lockdown, sales in the P&H segment reduced to around one-third of prior year levels, similar to the other trade focused businesses, and representing the ongoing support for essential maintenance being carried out on UK homes' plumbing and heating. The recovery in sales has generally been slower than for the general merchant business, driven by a slower recovery in new housebuilding, a more gradual return to activity in the social housing sector, and a careful return to operating in customers' homes by larger contractor installers. Smaller installer customers have returned to work more quickly, and the Bathroom showroom has performed well since branches reopened. Gross margins were stable year-on-year, with the impact of lower annual volume rebates offset by the shift in sales mix towards small installer customers and the business mix change following the sale of the PF&P wholesale business in January. Absolute overhead costs reduced by around GBP16m through Government furlough support and variable cost savings in the supply chain, although the significant drop in volumes drove an operating loss for the business of GBP8m in H1 2020. In line with the Group restructuring actions announced in June, 16 P&H branches were closed in June, alongside a streamlining of above branch activities. This is expected to generate around GBP25m of annualised cost savings. While it remains the intention to sell the P&H business, the Group took the opportunity to divest the low-margin wholesale business of PF&P in January 2020. The Board will continue to improve the remaining Plumbing and Heating business further whilst assessing opportunities to optimise value for shareholders. Central costs Unallocated central costs rose in H1 2020, partly owing to higher costs resulting from the separation of the Wickes and P&H businesses. In Wickes in particular, the infrastructure had been put in place for Wickes to operate as an independent business following the proposed demerger in April 2020, but with the demerger process paused there has been some cost duplication within the Group. In March 2020 the Group disclosed stranded costs relating to the separation of Wickes and P&H from the Group of around GBP15m per annum, anticipating that these would be mitigated over a two-year period. Mitigations will be accessed through progress on the phased IT modernisation programme to make costs more scalable rather than fixed in the future, as well as the successful demerger of the Wickes business. The streamlining of central support functions as part of the restructuring programme is well advanced, and is expected to generate annualised savings of around GBP5m. Property transactions The impact of the pandemic and resulting lockdown resulted in fewer property transactions being completed in the first half of 2020 than previously planned. The Group generated around GBP2m of property profits in the first half (H1 2019: GBP6m), and now expects to generate around GBP10m of property profits in 2020. Financial Performance ********************* Revenue analysis During the lockdown period, the greatest revenue impact was experienced across the Merchant businesses, where only around one third of branches remained open, with trading volumes down by around 80% on the prior year. Both the Retail and Toolstation segments traded more strongly during lockdown as their established digital capabilities, a switch to distanced operations through click & collect services and direct delivery enabled a greater degree of trading to continue as they satisfied strong demand for DIY products. From the end of April, large parts of the construction industry began to return to work, and the Group correspondingly opened more Merchant branches to satisfy the increasing demand for materials. This recovery continued throughout May and June, with the Group returning to a run-rate close to 2019 in July and August, supported by continued strong domestic RMI and DIY sales. Volume, price and mix analysis Total revenue Merchanting Toolstation Retail Plumbing Group & Heating Volume (25.5)% 14.4% (7.0)% (26.5)% (19.3)% Price and mix (0.3)% (1.4)% (1.1)% 3.7% 0.0% Like-for-like (25.8)% 12.9% (8.2)% (22.8)% (19.3)% revenue growth Network (0.7)% 23.5% (0.8)% (11.2)% (1.5)% expansion and acquisitions / disposals Trading days 0.6% 0.6% 0.5% 0.6% 0.6% Total revenue (25.9)% 37.0% (8.5)% (33.4)% (20.2)% growth Quarterly like-for-like revenue analysis Merchanting Toolstation Retail P&H Group Q1 LFL sales (8.7%) 9.1% 4.5% (1.9%) (3.8%) growth April (73.1%) (1.9%) (53.1%) (69.1%) (63.6%) May (37.4%) 23.8% (32.1%) (53.0%) (34.6%) June (17.6%) 27.6% 21.7% (23.4%) (6.7%) Q2 LFL sales (42.9%) 16.5% (19.8%) (48.4%) (34.8%) growth H1 LFL sales (25.8%) 12.9% (8.2%) (22.8%) (19.3%) growth At a Group level, price inflation was neutral in the first half of the year reflecting a benign input cost environment. There was one extra trading day in the period. Toolstation total sales include fully consolidated sales from Toolstation Europe, driving the significant step up in growth between LFL and total sales. Conversely, P&H total sales figures were impacted by the disposal of the PF&P Wholesale business in January 2020. Operating profit and margin The significant drop in revenue negatively impacted profitability with lower gross profit generated. Adjusted operating profit fell by 81% to GBP42m (2019: GBP220m). The Group took significant actions to control its cost base and has appropriately used government assistance, including accessing the Coronavirus Job Retention Scheme, with up to 15,000 colleagues furloughed in April,

and benefitting from the business rates relief scheme. GBPm HY 2020 HY 2019 Change* Merchanting 35 140 (75.0)% Toolstation 1 13 (92.3)% Retail 32 52 (38.5)% Plumbing & Heating (8) 24 (133.3)% Property 2 6 (66.7)% Unallocated costs (20) (15) 33.3% Adjusted operating profit 42 220 (80.9)% Amortisation of acquired intangible (5) (4) 25.0% assets Adjusting items (129) (154) (16.2)% Operating profit (92) 62 (248.4)% Adjusting items in H1 2020 are primarily related to the restructuring programme announced on 15 June 2020 at a cost of GBP111m. In addition, the Group recognised adjusting items of GBP13m in relation to Wickes store impairments and GBP9m in relation to costs to separate Wickes from the Group ahead of the planned demerger. Further details are provided in note 2. Adjusting items in H1 2019 primarily related to the impairment charge taken against the IT improvement programme, and the costs to separate the P&H business from the Group. In the first half of 2020, as a direct result of the challenging trading conditions, the Group recognised additional provisions in relation to holiday pay, slow moving stock, rebates, and timing of customer credit account settlement. Of this, up to GBP20m may be recovered in the second half of the year as colleagues utilise outstanding holiday before the year end, and stock and debtor provisions may reduce if the recovery in trading continues. Finance charge The net finance charge for the six months to 30 June 2020 was significantly lower than the first half of 2019, at GBP34.9m (H1 2019: GBP43.3m). There was a significant movement in the foreign exchange rates in the period, with the Group posting a gain on FX of GBP7m, compared with GBP0.5m for the same period in 2019. Interest costs were flat year-on-year, although 2019 also included the costs of refinancing the Group's revolving credit facility in January 2019. Interest recognised on lease liabilities was flat year-on-year, at GBP30m. Taxation The tax credit for the period to 30 June 2020, including the effect of adjusting items, is GBP13.2m, (2019: tax charge of GBP58m). This represents an effective tax rate (ETR) of 10.4% (2019: 32.1%). The tax charge for UK activities for the period before adjusting items is GBP2.3m (2019: GBP67m) giving an adjusted ETR of 22% (standard rate 19%, 2019 actual 19.2%). The adjusted ETR is higher than the standard rate due to the effect of expenses not deductible for tax purposes (such as depreciation of property) and the effects of a reduction in the deferred tax asset related to employee share schemes following a fall in the Group's share price in the period. The tax charge for the period, before adjusting items but including overseas activities, is GBP2.3m (2019: GBP67m) giving an adjusted ETR of 111.7% (2019: 19.7%). The increase in ETR is as a result of the non-recognition of losses incurred in these overseas activities. It is considered that these losses will not be utilised for the foreseeable future. It is expected that the ETR on UK activities, before adjusting items, for the full year will be in the region of 22%. This is higher than previous guidance due to the effect of the expected fall in profits for the year as a result of COVID 19, without a corresponding reduction in expenses incurred which are not deductible for tax purposes. An ETR of between 20.5% and 21% is expected for future periods. During the period the Group received a deferred cash benefit on tax payments of GBP107m. This was as a result of the Government's decision to allow deferral of VAT payments due on or before 30 June 2020 as a result of the COVID 19 crisis. This amount is required to be repaid to HMRC on or before 31 March 2021. Other than the deferral of VAT, the Group has not entered any other arrangements with HMRC and has continued to meet its tax liabilities as they fall due. Earnings per share The Group reported a statutory loss after tax of GBP(113)m (H1 2019: profit after tax of GBP12m) resulting in a basic loss per share of (45.7) pence (H1 2019: earnings per share of 4.2 pence). There is no significant difference between basic and diluted basic earnings per share. Adjusted profit after tax was GBP4m resulting in adjusted earnings per share (note 11b) of 1.4p (H1 2019: 56.5p). There is no significant difference between adjusted basic and adjusted diluted earnings per share. Cash flow and balance sheet Throughout the Covid-19 crisis, and in particular during the lockdown period, the Group has maintained a close focus on cash flow and its liquidity position. The actions taken by the Group have protected liquidity throughout, generating significant cash from working capital in the half and maintaining a strong balance sheet. Free cash flow (GBPm) H1 2020 H1 2019 Group adjusted operating profit excluding 40 214 property profits Depreciation of PPE and other non-cash movements 64 70 Change in working capital* 320 (134) Net interest paid (excluding lease interest) (5) (4) Interest on lease liabilities (30) (30) Tax paid (37) (30) Adjusted operating cash flow 352 86 Capital investments Capex excluding freehold transactions (47) (51) Proceeds from disposals excluding freehold 0 5 transactions Free cash flow before freehold transactions 305 40 *Change in working capital includes around GBP100m of deferred VAT payments, due to the HMRC in March 2021 The two main drivers of the significant improvement in free cash flow generation in 2020 compared with 2019 were the difference in adjusted operating profit, offset by a strong performance on working capital. The significant cash inflow from working capital was driven by a number of factors: · Inventory reduced by GBP154m as the business reduced purchase volume and worked to collaborate between businesses to share stock holdings where appropriate. The inventory held in closed branches has also been shared across the network. In Toolstation and Wickes, branches remained well stocked with good product availability, but the unprecedented demand for DIY products has left lower stock levels in some distribution facilities, and some restocking is likely in the second half of the year. · Receivables reduced by GBP393m, primarily driven by the reduction in trade receivable volumes in the second quarter of the year. Continued strong collections from customers from traded volume in Q1 saw the overall size of the customer credit book reduce throughout Q2. As the construction industry returns to work, this debtor book will increase through the second half of the year but will be broadly offset by the corresponding increase in trade payables. · Payables also reduced in the period, but to a lesser extent than the change in receivables. This has been influenced by a move to net settlement of invoices to suppliers, removing the timing difference of standard pricing rebates. The deferred VAT payment of around GBP100m, due in March 2021, is also included in non-trade payables. Capital investment As part of the Group's drive to conserve cash in the short term, capital expenditure was constrained in the first half of the year. (GBPm) H1 2020 H1 2019 Maintenance (22) (22) IT (3) (12) Growth capex (22) (17) Base capital expenditure (47) (51) Freehold property (12) (9) Gross capital expenditure (59) (60) Disposals 18 29 Net capital expenditure (41) (31) Overall base capital spend was broadly flat year-on-year because while capex commitments were curtailed during the Covid crisis, the cash phasing includes settlement of projects carried out in the final months of 2019 and early 2020. Maintenance capital expenditure was flat in H1 2020, primarily because of the timing of cash payments on vehicle purchases in late 2019. The Group has taken the opportunity to rephase vehicle replacements through the first half of the year, including the reallocation of vehicles previously aligned to branches which have now been closed. The reduced capital spend on IT programmes reflects the change in approach, moving from a large capitalised programme to a more phased approach based on the progressive improvement or replacement of existing modules, with a greater proportion of costs being expensed rather than capitalised. Growth capex investment was flat due to the phasing of cash payments for investments made in 2019. Growth projects were paused during the height of the crisis, mainly in Toolstation where no new branches could be opened between the end of March and June as fitters could not access sites to set the branches up. The network expansion programme is now back underway, with the target of 60 new branches in 2020. Uses of free cash flow H1 2020 H1 2019 Free cash flow (GBPm) 305 40 Investments in freehold property (12) (9) Disposal proceeds from freehold transactions 18 24 Acquisitions / disposals 50 (20) Dividends - (78) Pensions payments (6) (6) Sale / (purchase) of own shares 1 (14) Cash payments on adjusting items (26) (33)

Other (9) (21) Change in cash/cash equivalents 321 (117) Combined with the strong free cash flow generation in H1 2020, the overall cash position of the Group was further boosted by the suspension of the final 2019 dividend payment, due in May 2020. The Group sold GBP1m of its own shares (previously held for employee schemes) in the first six months of the year (H1 2019: purchased GBP14m). The Group received GBP50m on the disposal of the PF&P wholesale business in January. Cash payments on adjusting items were broadly flat year-on-year, with costs primarily focused on the separation of Wickes from the Group. The cash costs of the restructuring programme announced in June are likely to be around GBP85m, with around GBP35m in 2020. Net debt and funding The strong focus on cash and liquidity, and the resulting cash position of the Group, has driven a significant improvement in the net debt position. Medium Term H1 2020 H1 2019 Change Guidance / Covenant (June 2020)* Covenant net debt GBP22m GBP414m GBP(392)m Covenant net debt / 3.5x 0.04x 0.6x adjusted EBITDA Net debt under GBP1,441m GBP1,890m GBP(449)m IFRS16 Net debt / adjusted 2.5x 2.6x 2.7x (0.1)x EBITDA *Leverage covenant for June 2020 was relaxed from 3.0x to 3.5x. It has been waived for December 2020 Covenant net debt reduced by GBP392m to GBP22m from 30 June 2019, and by GBP322m since 31 December 2019. Lease obligations reduced modestly, so there was a corresponding significant improvement in IFRS16 net debt. Despite the significant step down in profitability of the Group, the reduction in IFRS16 net debt caused the rolling 12-month Net debt / adjusted EBITDA ratio to reduce year-on-year to 2.6x. In May 2020 the Group took the prudent step to agree with its lenders a relaxation of its financial covenants for the test dates at the end of June and December 2020: · The interest cover covenant has been waived for both June and December 2020 · The net leverage covenant has been relaxed to 3.5x for June 2020 · The net leverage covenant has been waived for December 2020 · A minimum liquidity headroom covenant has been established for September and December 2020 Funding As at 30 June 2020, the Group's committed funding of GBP950m comprised: · GBP250m guaranteed notes due September 2021, listed on the London Stock Exchange · GBP300m guaranteed notes due September 2023, listed on the London Stock Exchange · A revolving credit facility of GBP400m, refinanced in January 2019, which has been extended to run until 2025. As at 30 June 2020, the Group had undrawn committed facilities of GBP400m (2019: GBP400m) and deposited cash of GBP455m (2019: GBP52m), giving overall liquidity headroom of GBP855m. The Group's credit rating, issued by Standard and Poor's, was maintained at BB+ negative watch following its review in April 2020, with the risks from the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Group's end-markets broadly offset by the pausing of the Wickes demerger. Principal risks and uncertainties ********************************* The risk environment in which the Group operates does not remain static and has been significantly impacted by the global Covid-19 pandemic. This was considered an emerging risk in the Group's 2019 Annual Report & Accounts and, through the half year review of principal risks and uncertainties, it has been determined that Covid-19 represents a new principal risk for the Group. The current assessment of the risks faced in relation to Covid-19, and the key mitigating actions taken to date are set out below, followed by an update on the other principal risks faced by the Group. Covid-19 The Covid-19 pandemic has rapidly become a global crisis that has significantly impacted the Group's results and operations during 2020, as described earlier in this announcement, which should be read in conjunction with this section. It is not clear how long the pandemic will last, how much more extensive it may become or what further measures may be introduced by governments to mitigate the associated health, economic and wider societal impacts. The pandemic may lead to a significant and prolonged impact for the Group in respect of: · Operational disruption resulting from high levels of colleague absence, due to contracting the virus or attempts to contain an outbreak at any Group location. This could impact the Group's ability to operate its branch and distribution network, or provide the necessary functional support to the business, where these cannot be delivered remotely. · Pressure on colleagues to adapt to rapidly changing circumstances, ways of working and resourcing levels, which will continue to evolve both locally and nationally depending on the progression of the pandemic. · Disruption to the Group's supply chain, which operates across multiple territories. In addition to the proximate disruptive effects of the pandemic, the supply chain may also be impacted by business closures and consolidation activity. · Levels of consumer confidence in an uncertain economic environment, which may adversely impact demand for the Group's products and services. The Group's operations and distribution network may also be impacted by measures to contain further localised Covid-19 outbreaks in the UK or in the event of a further wave of the virus that requires a return to national lockdown. Failure to respond swiftly and appropriately to the many risks presented by Covid-19, which continue to evolve, could adversely impact the health and wellbeing of colleagues and customers as well as the financial condition and reputation of the Group. The Group acted quickly to respond to the challenges posed by Covid-19 with the safety and wellbeing of colleagues and customers the overriding priority for the Group in its ongoing response to the crisis. Tiered crisis response teams were mobilised before the UK lockdown to coordinate the actions taken to manage the impact of Covid-19 on colleagues, customers and operations. These teams continue to monitor the situation closely, with regular oversight from the Board, and update measures, advice and communications as required. Colleagues have been regularly consulted throughout the pandemic and are empowered to call out unsafe practices, such as refusing to complete a delivery if the environment at a delivery site is found to be unsafe. Under normal circumstances the Group's safety culture and practices are assessed as good but a number of incidents in recent months suggest that Covid-19 has been an influencing factor both in terms of the physical and mental impact to colleagues of adapting to changed ways of working, and as a necessary area of focus which may divert attention from more typical operational hazards. To reinforce that safety is everyone's responsibility, the Group ran an organisation-wide safety stand down briefing to provide colleagues with the time to reflect and consider the actions that can be undertaken individually and collectively to take responsibility for their own and each other's safety. The Group's other major response measures during this challenging period have included: · Rapid changes to branches and stores that included initial limited provision of products for 'essential services' only; the introduction of contactless click & collect or call & collect; and closure to browsing. Almost all of the network is now open and strict social distancing measures and enhanced hygiene routines are enforced. · Supporting all colleagues able to work from home to do so, which it is anticipated will continue for the foreseeable future. · The suspension of the 2019 final dividend payment and a reduction in Board and Executive pay by 20% for three months. · Active, detailed management of cost and cash flow, including a significant reduction in non-committed capital expenditure, reduction in business rates and deferral of VAT payments. · Monitoring product availability and investigating alternative sources of supply. · Regular communications to colleagues including a weekly pulse survey reported to leadership and the provision of extended wellbeing support. The Covid-19 pandemic, and the related risks and impacts, continue to evolve and cannot be determined with any certainty. We will therefore continue to monitor the situation and related guidance from the Government, focus relentlessly on safety and wellbeing, and evolve other mitigation activities and communications as needed. Other Principal Risks & Uncertainties With the exception of the Covid-19 risk outlined above, the Directors consider that the principal risks and uncertainties faced by the Group have been, and are expected to remain, consistent with those described on pages 40 to 51 of the 2019 Annual Report and Accounts. Details are provided for inherent risks relating to the changing customer and competitor landscape, supplier risks, Brexit, market conditions, capital allocation, change management, portfolio management, IT systems and infrastructure, cyber threat and data security, health and safety, talent management and legal compliance. The Directors consider the risk trend to be increasing in relation to market conditions, supplier risks and the changing customer and competitor landscape. The capital allocation risk trend is now considered static, with all other risk trends unchanged at this point. The Group's risks are regularly reviewed and reassessed through a process that considers both internal and external factors. There are no emerging risks considered significant enough to report

at this time. Emerging risks, which are known risks that are currently difficult to fully assess and/or quantify, are regularly considered and monitored by the Directors. Condensed consolidated income statement *************************************** GBPm Six months ended Six months ended Year 30 June 30 June ended 2020 2019 31 December (unaudited) (unaudited) 2019 (re-presented*) (audited) Revenue 2,780.6 3,484.3 6,955.7 Adjusted operating 42.0 219.8 441.5 profit (note 20) Adjusting items - (128.5) (153.9) (200.4) operating (note 2) Amortisation of (5.0) (4.3) (9.0) acquired intangible assets Operating (loss) / (91.5) 61.6 232.1 profit Adjusting items - - - 40.3 remeasurement of associate Share of (0.1) (2.5) (4.3) associates' results Net finance costs (34.9) (43.3) (87.3) (note 5) (Loss) / profit (126.5) 15.8 180.8 before tax Adjusting items - (6.4) - (27.1) deferred tax Tax on adjusting 21.9 27.6 36.2 items Other tax (2.3) (31.8) (67.1) Total tax (note 7) 13.2 (4.2) (58.0) (Loss) / profit (113.3) 11.6 122.8 for the period Attributable to: Owners of the (113.5) 10.5 121.1 Company Non-controlling 0.2 1.1 1.7 interests (113.3) 11.6 122.8 Earnings per ordinary share (note 11) Basic (45.7)p 4.2p 48.9p Diluted (45.7)p 4.2p 48.4p Total dividend declared per share (note 12) - 15.5p 33.0p *Figures for the six months ended 30 June 2019 have been re-presented to include the results of the Plumbing & Heating segment, which was previously presented as a discontinued operation. Condensed consolidated statement of comprehensive income ******************************************************** GBPm Six months Six months Year ended ended ended 30 June 30 June 2019 31 December 2020 2019 (unaudited) (unaudited) (re-presented) (audited) (Loss) / profit (113.3) 11.6 122.8 for the period Items that will not be reclassified subsequently to profit and loss: Actuarial gains 6.9 (39.9) (43.0) / (losses) on defined benefit pension schemes (note 8) Income taxes (4.7) 15.5 8.3 relating to other comprehensive income Items that may be reclassified subsequently to profit and loss: Foreign (2.6) - 3.2 exchange differences on retranslation of foreign operations Other (0.4) (24.4) (31.5) comprehensive loss for the period net of tax Total (113.7) (12.8) 91.3 comprehensive (loss) / income for the period Attributable to: Owners of the Company (113.9) (13.9) 91.3 Non-controlling interests 0.2 1.1 - (113.7) (12.8) 91.3 Condensed consolidated balance sheet ************************************ GBPm As at As at As at 30 June 30 June 31 December 2020 2019 2019 (unaudited) (unaudited) (audited) (restated - note 1) ASSETS Non-current assets Goodwill 1,359.5 1,222.7 1,359.1 Other intangible 321.6 318.5 332.6 assets Property, plant and 860.2 835.8 882.0 equipment Right-of-use assets 1,212.8 1,208.4 1,276.8 Interest in 1.8 46.6 1.9 associates Investments 6.7 5.8 6.7 Retirement benefit 66.2 48.5 57.5 asset (note 8) Total non-current 3,828.8 3,686.3 3,916.6 assets Current assets Inventories 786.7 687.3 937.8 Trade and other 849.2 992.3 1,239.7 receivables Tax assets 21.1 - - Derivative financial 0.4 - - instruments Cash and cash 528.5 139.3 207.9 equivalents Total current assets 2,185.9 1,818.9 2,385.4 Assets classified as - 762.3 138.0 held for sale (note 14) Total assets 6,014.7 6,267.5 6,440.0 Condensed consolidated balance sheet (continued) GBPm As at As at As at 30 June 30 June 31 December 2020 2019 2019 (unaudited) (unaudited) (audited) (restated - note 1) EQUITY AND LIABILITIES Capital and reserves Issued share capital 25.2 25.2 25.2 Share premium account 545.6 545.5 545.6 Merger reserve 326.5 326.5 326.5 Revaluation reserve 14.5 14.7 14.5 Own shares (47.1) (55.7) (50.8) Foreign exchange 0.6 - 3.2 reserve Other reserves (1.8) (4.5) (4.1) Retained earnings 1,612.4 1,645.2 1,722.6 Equity attributable to 2,475.9 2,496.9 2,582.7 the owners of the Company Non-controlling 4.6 5.1 4.4 interests Total equity 2,480.5 2,502.0 2,587.1 Non-current liabilities Interest bearing loans 579.3 583.2 583.3 and borrowings Lease liabilities 1,215.2 1,193.4 1,253.6 Derivative financial - 4.7 - instruments Deferred tax 54.7 33.8 62.7 liabilities Retirement benefit - - 4.9 liability Long-term provisions 14.7 - 8.0 Total non-current 1,863.9 1,815.1 1,912.5 liabilities Current liabilities Lease liabilities 175.0 139.8 158.7 Derivative financial 1.8 - 2.5 instruments Trade and other 1,385.9 1,230.5 1,613.9 payables Tax liabilities - 68.5 13.4 Short-term provisions 107.6 55.9 60.4 Total current 1,670.3 1,494.7 1,848.9 liabilities Liabilities classified - 455.7 91.5 as held for sale (note 14) Total liabilities 3,534.2 3,765.5 3,761.4 Total equity and 6,014.7 6,267.5 6,440.0 liabilities The interim condensed financial statements of Travis Perkins plc, registered number 824821, were approved by the Board of Directors on 7 September 2020 and signed on its behalf by: Nick Roberts Alan Williams Chief Executive Officer Chief Financial Officer Condensed consolidated statement of changes in equity ***************************************************** GBPm Issued Share Merger Revaluation Own Foreign Other Retained Total Non- Total share premi reserv reserve shares exchang earnings equity cont equity capita um e e before roll l accou non-con ing nt trollin inte g rest interes t At 31 December 25.2 545.6 326.5 14.5 (50.8) 3.2 (4.1) 1,722.6 2,582.7 4.4 2,587.1 2019 (audited) (Loss)/income - - - - - - - (113.5) (113.5) 0.2 (113.3) for the period Other - - - - - (2.6) - 2.2 (0.4) - (0.4) comprehensive loss for the period net of tax Total - - - - - (2.6) - (111.3) (113.9) 0.2 (113.7) comprehensive (Loss)/income for the period Purchase of - - - - 1.0 - - - 1.0 - 1.0 own shares Option on - - - - - - 2.3 (2.3) - - - non-controllin g interest

Own shares - - - - 2.7 - - (2.7) - - - movement Equity-settled - - - - - - - 6.1 6.1 - 6.1 share-based payments, net of tax At 30 June 25.2 545.6 326.5 14.5 (47.1) 0.6 (1.8) 1,612.4 2,475.9 4.6 2,480.5 2020 (unaudited) GBPm Issued Share Merger Revaluation Own Other Retained Total Non- Total share premi reserv reserve shares earnings equity contr equity capita um e before ollin l accou non-co g nt ntroll inter ing est intere st At 1 January 25.2 545.4 326.5 14.7 (47.8) (5.6) 1,847.5 2,705. 11.8 2,717. 2019 (as 9 7 previously stated) (audited) Impact of - - - - - - (95.9) (95.9) - (95.9) change in accounting policy (as previously stated) At 1 January 25.2 545.4 326.5 14.7 (47.8) (5.6) 1,751.6 2,610. 11.8 2,621. 2019 (as 0 8 previously stated) Impact of - - - - - - (10.2) (10.2) - (10.2) restatement - note 1 At 1 January 25.2 545.4 326.5 14.7 (47.8) (5.6) 1,741.4 2,599. 11.8 2,611. 2019 (restated 8 6 - note 1) Profit for the - - - - - - 10.5 10.5 1.1 11.6 period Other - - - - - - (24.4) (24.4) - (24.4) comprehensive (Loss)/income for the period net of tax Total - - - - - (13.9) (13.9) 1.1 (12.8) comprehensive income for the period Dividends - - - - - - (78.4) (78.4) - (78.4) Dividend - - - - - - (0.1) (0.1) - (0.1) equivalent payments Issue of share - 0.1 - - - - - 0.1 - 0.1 capital Purchase of - - - - (14.0) - - (14.0) - (14.0) own shares Option of - - - - - 0.8 - 0.8 - 0.8 non-controllin g interest Acquisition of - - - - - - (12.0) (12.0) (7.8) (19.8) non-controllin g interest Tax on share - - - - - - 0.1 0.1 - 0.1 based payments Foreign - - - - - 0.3 - 0.3 - 0.3 exchange Own shares - - - - 6.1 - (6.1) - - - movement Equity-settled - - - - - - 14.2 14.2 - 14.2 share-based payments, net of tax At 30 June 25.2 545.5 326.5 14.7 (55.7) (4.5) 1,645.2 2,497. 5.1 2,502. 2019 0 0 (unaudited) (restated - note 1) Condensed consolidated statement of changes in equity (continued) ***************************************************************** GBPm Share Share Merger Revaluation Own Foreign Other Retained Total Non- Total capital premi reserv reserve shares exchang earnings equity contr equity um e e before ollin reserve non-con g trollin inter g est interes t At 1 25.2 545.4 326.5 14.7 (47.8) - (5.6) 1,847.5 2,705.9 11.8 2,717.7 January 2019 (audited) Impact of - - - - - - - (106.1) (106.1) - (106.1) change in accounting policy Adjusted 25.2 545.4 326.5 14.7 (47.8) - (5.6) 1,741.4 2,599.8 11.8 2,611.6 balance at 1 January 2019 Profit for - - - - - - - 121.1 121.1 1.7 122.8 the year Other - - - - - 3.2 - (34.7) (31.5) - (31.5) comprehensi ve income for the year net of tax Total - - - - - 3.2 - 86.4 89.6 1.7 91.3 comprehensi ve (loss) / income for the year Dividends - - - - - - - (116.2) (116.2) - (116.2) paid Dividend - - - - - - - (0.1) (0.1) - (0.1) equivalent payments Issue of - 0.2 - - - - - - 0.2 - 0.2 share capital Purchase of - - - - (7.7) - - - (7.7) - (7.7) own shares Adjustments - - - (0.2) - - - 0.2 - - - in respect of revalued fixed assets Arising on - - - - - - - (11.9) (11.9) (9.1) (21.0) acquisition Equity-settled - - - - - - 27.5 27.5 - 27.5 share-based payments, net of tax Option on - - - - - - 1.5 - 1.5 - 1.5 non-control ling interest Own shares - - - - 4.7 - - (4.7) - - - movement At 31 25.2 545.6 326.5 14.5 (50.8) 3.2 (4.1) 1,722.6 2,582.7 4.4 2,587.1 December 2019 (audited) Condensed consolidated cash flow statement ****************************************** GBPm Six months ended Six months ended Year ended 30 June 2020 30 June 2019 31 December 2019 (unaudited) (unaudited) (audited) Cash flows from operating activities Adjusted 42.0 219.8 441.5 operating profit Adjustments for: Depreciation of 48.3 48.0 97.5 property, plant and equipment Depreciation of 85.1 84.0 176.5 right-of-use assets Amortisation and 8.2 8.5 23.5 impairment of intangible assets Share-based 6.8 14.2 19.9 payments Foreign exchange 4.5 - 4.1 Other non-cash (9.9) 0.1 4.2 movements Gains on (1.8) - - disposal of subsidiaries Gains on (1.9) (6.0) (20.6) disposal of property, plant and equipment Purchase of (2.2) - (9.2) toolhire assets Adjusted 179.1 368.6 737.4 operating cash flows Decrease / 153.9 (50.7) (104.2) (increase) in inventories Decrease / 393.0 (105.0) 12.5 (increase) in receivables (Decrease) / (226.5) 21.5 (36.5) increase in payables Payments in (26.2) (32.5) (90.0) respect of adjusting items Pension payments (6.2) (6.3) (9.9) in excess of charge Cash generated 467.1 195.6 509.1 from operations Interest paid (5.1) (4.6) (27.0) Interest on (29.7) (30.1) (57.0) lease liabilities Debt arrangement (0.5) - (2.9) fees Income taxes (37.5) (30.1) (52.9) paid Net cash inflow 394.3 130.8 369.4 from operating activities Cash flows from investing activities Interest 0.8 0.4 0.8 received Proceeds on 18.0 28.8 82.0 disposal of property, plant and equipment Development of (2.5) (12.2) (8.4) software Purchases of (53.9) (48.2) (125.2) property, plant and equipment Interests in - (14.9) (20.6) associates Acquisition of - - (23.0) businesses Disposal of 50.1 - - business Net cash outflow 12.5 (46.1) (94.4) from investing activities Cash flows from financing activities Proceeds from - 0.1 0.2 the issue of share capital Sale / 1.2 (14.0) (7.7) (purchase) of own shares Repayment of (83.9) (85.3) (175.6) lease liabilities / finance lease liabilities Drawdown on bank 400.0 - - facilities Repayment of (400.0) - - borrowings Decrease in (3.5) (3.4) (3.4) loans and liabilities to pension scheme Dividends paid - (78.4) (116.2) (note 12)

Purchase of - (19.8) (19.8) non-controlling interest Net cash outflow (86.2) (200.8) (322.5) from financing activities Net 320.6 (116.1) (47.5) increase/(decrea se) in cash and cash equivalents Cash and cash 207.9 255.4 255.4 equivalents at the beginning of the period Cash and cash 528.5 139.3 207.9 equivalents at the end of the period Notes to the interim financial statements ***************************************** 1. General information and accounting policies The interim financial statements have been prepared on the historical cost basis, except that derivative financial instruments, available for sale investments and contingent consideration arising from business combinations are stated at their fair value. The condensed interim financial statements include the accounts of the Company and all its subsidiaries ("the Group"). Basis of preparation The financial information for the six months ended 30 June 2020 and 30 June 2019 is unaudited. The June 2020 information has been reviewed by KPMG LLP, the Group's auditor, and a copy of their review report appears on page 51 of this interim report. The June 2019 information was also reviewed by KPMG LLP. The financial information for the year ended 31 December 2019 does not constitute statutory accounts as defined in section 435 of the Companies Act 2006. A copy of the statutory accounts for the year ended 31 December 2019 as prepared under International Financial Reporting Standards as adopted by the EU ("IFRS") has been delivered to the Registrar of Companies. The auditor's report on those accounts was not qualified, did not include a reference to any matters to which the auditor drew attention by way of emphasis without qualifying the report and did not contain statements under section 498(2) or (3) of the Companies Act 2006. The unaudited interim financial statements for the six months ended 30 June 2020 have been prepared in accordance with IAS 34 - Interim Financial Reporting and have been prepared on the basis of IFRS. The annual financial statements of the Group are prepared in accordance with IFRS. As required by the Disclosure and Transparency Rules of the Financial Conduct Authority, the condensed set of financial statements has been prepared applying the accounting policies and presentation that were applied in the preparation of the Company's published consolidated financial statements, with the addition of the policy for the government grants described below, for the year ended 31 December 2019. The 2019 full year financial statements are available on the Travis Perkins website (www.travisperkinsplc.co [2].uk). Significant impact of COVID-19 outbreak During the period ended 30 June 2020 the UK's economic outlook has deteriorated as a consequence of the COVID-19 pandemic and the measures taken by the government to control the spread of the virus. In these circumstances, neither the Group nor its customers have been able to trade in a normal manner. The Group disclosed in its 2019 Annual Report that it was monitoring the potential impact of coronavirus carefully. This has subsequently become a principal risk. Going concern assessment by the Board of Travis Perkins plc In the context of the current COVID-19 outbreak, the Board of Travis Perkins plc undertook an assessment on 4 September 2020 of the ability of the Group to continue in operation and meet its liabilities as they fall due over the period to 31 December 2021. In doing so, the Board considered events throughout the period of their assessment, including the availability and maturity profile of the Group's financing facilities, and concluded that it remained appropriate to prepare the interim financial statements on a going concern basis on the following basis. In late March and early April 2020, the Group operated a "service-light" operating model, focusing on serving customers through remote, non-contact channels with sites primarily running call/click and collect or direct delivery services to support essential construction programmes. After 20 April 2020, the Group carefully re-opened more of its Merchant branch network and the Wickes and Toolstation responded at pace to cope with the high levels of consumer demand. In June 2020, the Group initiated a restructuring programme involving branch closures and reductions in above-branch roles. The purpose of this restructuring was to align the cost base of the Group to reduced sales volumes, particularly in the Merchanting and Plumbing & Heating businesses. As a result the Group is well positioned to trade through even a significant and long-term decline in volume, has the flexibility to react to changing market conditions and is adequately placed to manage its business risks successfully. Furthermore, the Group's experience of trading over the initial lockdown period gives confidence in its ability to operate through subsequent lockdowns if there are further peaks in infections. Notes to the interim financial statements ***************************************** In the analysis performed, the Travis Perkins plc Board considered the impact of the COVID-19 outbreak on the Group's results and financial position in a range of possible scenarios. The following key assumptions were used in the central scenario: · Trading over the remainder of 2020 broadly continues at current levels, with no material improvement over the Group's experience through July and August · Business rates relief of circa GBP80m for the 2020-2021 tax year and no further furlough claims · No further overhead reductions beyond those identified as part of the recent restructuring programme · Capital expenditure of circa GBP70m, net of disposals · Working capital metrics return to normal, with a cash benefit from stock reduction related to closed branches A second two-month lockdown scenario was also considered, with trading and cash collection reduced to the levels experienced by the Group in May 2020, and recovering to a lower level than in the central scenario. In this scenario it was assumed that the Group would take mitigating measures, including reduced dividend payments, although no further structural cost savings are included. Under all scenarios considered, the Group was able to operate for the period ended 31 December 2021 within its existing borrowing facilities and its financial covenants. Further reverse stress testing examined the scale of prolonged sales decline required to cause the Group to become insolvent or to breach its financial covenants and concluded that the magnitude of the sales decline required was not plausible. After reviewing these forecasts and risk assessments and making other enquiries, the Board of Travis Perkins plc on 4 September 2020 formed the judgement that there is a reasonable expectation that the Group has adequate resources to continue in operational existence for the period ended 31 December 2021 and meet its liabilities as they fall due. For this reason the interim financial statements have been prepared on a going concern basis. New and amended standards adopted by the Group A number of new or amended standards became applicable for the current reporting period and the Group has applied the following requirements: · Amendments to References to Conceptual Framework in IFRS Standards · Definition of a Business; amendments to IFRS 3 · Definition of Material; amendments to IAS 1 and IAS 8 · Interest Rate Benchmark Reform; amendments to IFRS 9, IAS 39 and IFRS 7 The above requirements did not have a material impact on the Group and have been adopted without restating comparatives. Notes to the interim financial statements ***************************************** Restatement of numbers reported as at 30 June 2019 In the preparation of the Group's 2019 Annual Report & Accounts, certain leases and lease-related current assets and liabilities were identified, for which the accounting in the 30 June 2019 interim financial statements did not correctly reflect the adoption of IFRS 16 - Leases on 1 January 2019. The comparative figures have been restated for these items and this has resulted in the following changes to the reported numbers: GBPm As at Adjustment As at 30 June 2019 30 June 2019 (reported) (restated) ASSETS Non-current assets Right-of-use assets 1,146.5 61.9 1,208.4 Current assets Trade and other receivables 1,024.0 (31.7) 992.3 Total assets 6,237.3 30.2 6,267.5 EQUITY AND LIABILITIES Capital and reserves Retained earnings 1,655.4 (10.2) 1,645.2 Total equity 2,512.2 (10.2) 2,502.0 Non-current liabilities Lease liabilities 1,155.6 37.8 1,193.4 Deferred tax liabilities 31.2 2.6 33.8 Total liabilities 3,725.1 40.4 3,765.5 Total equity and 6,237.3 30.2 6,267.5 liabilities These changes also affect the opening balance sheet as at 1 January 2019 as presented in the 30 June 2019 interim financial statements. The total equity at 1 January 2019 as presented in the 30 June 2019 interim financial statements has been reduced by GBP10.2m to GBP2,611.6m. However these matters were corrected in the 31 December 2019 Annual Report & Accounts and, as such, there is no restatement of the balances at 1 January 2019 as presented in the 31 December 2019 Annual Report & Accounts in these interim financial statements.

The impact on trade and other receivables represents an adjustment to the initial measurement of right-of-use assets for lease-related prepayments that were recognised in the balance sheet immediately before the date of initial application. This restatement has not affected the income statement for the six-month period ended 30 June 2019 nor has it affected earnings per share. No adjustment has been made to the depreciation charge on right-of-use assets in that period, as any such adjustment would have been immaterial. Notes to the interim financial statements 2. Adjusting items To enable a reader of the interim financial statements to obtain a clear understanding of the underlying trading, the Directors have presented the items below separately in the income statement. Six months Six months Year ended 31 ended 30 June ended 30 June December 2019 2020 2019 GBPm Adjusting items - operating Branch closures and 111.0 - - restructuring Wickes separation 9.1 3.5 11.7 and store impairment Wickes store 12.6 - - impairment IT-related (4.2) 111.2 107.6 settlement and impairment charge Closure of business - 12.6 13.1 Plumbing & Heating - 26.6 46.5 separation and disposal process Supply chain - - 21.5 restructuring costs 128.5 153.9 200.4 Adjusting items - business acquisitions Fair value gain on - - (40.3) the acquisition of Toolstation Europe - - (40.3) Adjusting items - tax Deferred tax rate 6.4 - - change Rollover relief - - 27.1 deferred tax 6.4 - 27.1 134.9 153.9 187.2 Branch closures and restructuring ................................. In June 2020, in response to coronavirus and an expectation of reduced sales volumes in 2020 and 2021, the Group announced a significant programme of branch closures and the restructuring of distribution, administrative and sales functions. This will result in the closure of around 165 branches across the overall branch estate, representing approximately 8% of the Group's network. The branch closures are concentrated in the Merchant businesses and in particular on small branches in the Travis Perkins General Merchant. In total, the Group expects to reduce the number of roles by around 2,500 or approximately 9% of the workforce. Costs recognised in relation to these closures are as follows: · GBP56.2m of property costs arising on the closure of branches and office locations, including a GBP24.4m impairment charge in respect of right-of-use assets · GBP22.8m of redundancy and other restructuring costs · GBP21.1m of fixed asset impairments · GBP10.9m of inventory provisions in respect of closed branches and associated restructuring A number of these costs are currently based on estimates and will therefore be revised in the period to 31 December 2020 as the actual costs are incurred. Notes to the interim financial statements Wickes separation ................. The Group incurred costs preparing to demerge the Wickes business, prior to the announcement in March 2020 that the demerger would be paused given the uncertainty of the impact of coronavirus and the current volatility in the equity markets. The costs disclosed as adjusting consist of: · GBP5.2m of costs related to the separation of IT functions from the Group · GBP3.9m of professional service fees incurred in preparation for the demerger Wickes store impairment ....................... An impairment charge of GBP12.6m was recognised in respect of five Wickes stores where the impacts of coronavirus have made it more challenging to implement the performance improvement plans necessary to generate cash flows that support the stores' value-in-use. The impairment reviews were carried out using assumptions consistent with the impairment review of the Wickes CGU (note 17). The remaining lease term was used as the remaining useful life. The impairment has been recognised against the right-of-use assets associated with these stores, which are the only material assets. IT-related impairment charge The gain of GBP4.2m is the result of the full and final settlement of claims in relation to the cancelled replacement of the Group's merchant ERP system. Deferred tax rate change The tax charge includes an adjusting charge of GBP6.4m arising from the increase in the rate of UK corporation tax effective on 1 April 2020 from 17% to 19%. 2019 .... The following items were disclosed as adjusting in 2019: · An impairment charge of GBP107.6m after the previous programme to develop a replacement ERP for the Merchant businesses was halted · Costs of GBP46.5m incurred in relation to separation of the Plumbing & Heating business from the Group's central IT infrastructure and support functions to enable the business to operate autonomously and support any future disposal · GBP11.7m of Wickes separation and demerger costs were disclosed as adjusting following the Group's announcement of its intention to demerge the Wickes business · Restructuring costs of GBP21.5m relating to cost reduction activities in the supply chain and support centre of the merchant business, including the costs of closure of the Group's range centre and timber network · Losses recognised following the closure of the Built business in April 2019 · A fair value gain on the acquisition of Toolstation Europe of GBP40.3m following the remeasurement of the investment at fair value · A deferred tax charge of GBP27.1m following the Group's change in property strategy and therefore its assessment of its ability to use rollover relief indefinitely on capital gains in 2019. Notes to the interim financial statements 3. Business segments The operating segments are identified on the basis of internal reports about components of the Group that are regularly reviewed by the Chief Operating Decision Maker ("CODM"), which is considered to be the Board, to assess performance and allocate capital. All operating segments sell building materials to a wide range of customers, none of which are dominant, and operate almost exclusively in the United Kingdom. Segment result represents the result of each segment without allocation of certain central costs, finance income and costs and tax. Unallocated segment assets and liabilities comprise financial instruments, current and deferred tax, cash and borrowings and pension scheme assets and liabilities. a) Segment results Six months ended 30 June 2020 ............................. GBPm Merchanting Retail Toolstation Plumbing Unallocated Consolidated & Heating Revenue 1,384.7 635.9 284.5 475.5 - 2,780.6 Adjusted 35.2 31.8 1.2 (8.4) (19.7) 40.1 segment result before property profits Property 0.1 - - 1.8 - 1.9 profits Adjusted 35.3 31.8 1.2 (6.6) (19.7) 42.0 segment result Adjusting (93.2) (25.9) (0.7) (12.0) 3.3 (128.5) items Amortisation (2.8) - (1.9) (0.3) - (5.0) of acquired intangible assets Segment (60.7) 5.9 (1.4) (18.9) (16.4) (91.5) result Adjusted 2.5% 5.0% 0.4% (1.7%) - 1.4% segment margin excluding property profits Adjusted 2.5% 5.0% 0.4% (1.4%) - 1.5% segment margin Six months ended 30 June 2019 (re-presented) ............................................ GBPm Merchanting Retail Toolstation Plumbing Unallocated Consolidated & Heating Revenue 1,869.1 694.8 207.5 712.9 - 3,484.3 Adjusted 140.0 52.3 12.6 24.3 (15.4) 213.8 segment result before property profits Property 7.0 (1.1) - 0.1 - 6.0 profits Adjusted 147.0 51.2 12.6 24.4 (15.4) 219.8 segment result Adjusting - (3.5) - (26.6) (123.8) (153.9) items Amortisation (3.0) - (1.1) (0.2) - (4.3) of acquired intangible assets Segment 144.0 47.7 11.5 (2.4) (139.2) 61.6 result Adjusted 7.5% 7.5% 6.1% 3.4% - 6.1% segment margin excluding property profits Adjusted 7.9% 7.4% 6.1% 3.4% - 6.3% segment margin Notes to the interim financial statements 3. Business segments (continued) Year ended 31 December 2019 ........................... GBPm Merchanting Retail Toolstation Plumbing Unallocated Consolidated & Heating Revenue 3,703.4 1,342. 445.1 1,464.8 - 6,955.7 4 Adjusted 284.3 96.6 24.6 48.4 (33.0) 420.9 segment result before property profits Property 20.7 - - 1.0 (1.1) 20.6 profits

Adjusted 305.0 96.6 24.6 49.4 (34.1) 441.5 segment result Adjusting (23.5) (11.6) - (45.4) (119.9) (200.4) items Amortisation (6.1) - (2.6) (0.3) - (9.0) of acquired intangible assets Segment 275.4 85.0 22.0 3.7 (154.0) 232.1 result Adjusted 7.7% 7.2% 5.5% 3.3% - 6.1% segment margin excluding property profits Adjusted 8.2% 7.2% 5.5% 3.4% - 6.3% segment margin b) Segment assets and liabilities GBPm 30 June 2020 Segment assets Merchanting 2,682.5 Retail 1,627.8 Toolstation 527.4 P&H 547.7 Unallocated 629.3 Total assets 6,014.7 Segment liabilities Merchanting (1,054.2) Retail (1,190.8) Toolstation (264.0) P&H (322.9) Unallocated (702.3) Total liabilities (3,534.2) 4. Seasonality The Group's trading operations when assessed on a half-yearly basis are mainly unaffected by seasonal factors, however it is anticipated that there will be higher seasonal variation in 2020 due to the significant impacts of coronavirus. In 2019, the period to 30 June accounted for 50.1% of the Group's annual revenue (2018: 49.7%). Notes to the interim financial statements 5. Finance costs a) Net finance costs Six months Six months Year ended ended GBPm ended 30 June 30 June 31 2020 2019 December 2019 Finance income Fair value gains on 0.9 - - derivatives Net gains on 6.9 0.5 - remeasurement of foreign exchange Interest receivable 0.8 1.3 2.5 Other finance income 0.5 1.2 2.4 - pension scheme 9.1 3.0 4.9 Finance costs Interest on lease (29.7) (30.1) (57.0) liabilities Interest on bank (1.7) (1.4) (2.0) loans and overdrafts Interest on sterling (10.5) (10.4) (21.0) bonds Amortisation of issue (0.7) (2.2) (2.9) costs of bank loans* Other interest (0.2) (0.9) (2.3) Unwinding of (1.1) (1.1) (2.2) discounts - liability to pension scheme Unwinding of (0.1) - (0.2) discounts - property provisions Fair value losses on - (0.2) (1.3) derivatives Net loss on - - (3.3) remeasurement of foreign exchange (44.0) (46.3) (92.2) Net finance costs (34.9) (43.3) (87.3) *The 2019 charge includes a GBP1.5m accelerated charge recognised as the result of the replacement of the Group's previous banking agreement with a new GBP400m agreement in January 2019. b) Interest for non-statutory measures Interest for non-statutory measures is used to calculate fixed charge cover ratio. 12 months 12 months Year ended ended ended GBPm 31 December 30 June 2020 30 June 2019 2019 Interest on bank 2.3 2.1 2.0 loans and overdrafts Interest on sterling 21.1 21.0 21.0 bonds Amortisation of issue 1.4 3.0 2.9 costs of bank loans Unwinding of discount 2.2 2.0 2.2 - liability to pension scheme Interest for fixed 27.0 28.1 28.1 charge ratio purposes Notes to the interim financial statements 6. Government grants and other support The UK government has offered a range of financial support packages to help companies affected by coronavirus, including the furlough scheme and business rates holidays. During the six-month period ended 30 June 2020 the Group has received the following benefits from these support packages: Six months ended GBPm 30 June 2020 Government grants from furlough scheme 44.9 Business rates relief 21.3 66.2 The Group has elected to deduct the grants from the furlough scheme in reporting the related expense. In addition the Group has deferred GBP107m of VAT payments, which will be paid on or before 31 March 2021. 7. Tax Six months Six months Year ended ended ended GBPm 31 December 30 June 2020 30 June 2019 2019 (re-presented) Current tax - current year - 11.1 44.0 - prior year - - (3.1) Total current tax - 11.1 40.9 Deferred tax - current year (13.2) (6.9) (12.1) - prior year - - 29.2 Total deferred (13.2) (6.9) 17.1 tax Total tax (13.2) 4.2 58.0 charge/(credit) Tax for the interim period is charged on profit before tax, based on the best estimate of the corporate tax rate for the full financial year. Notes to the interim financial statements 8. Retirement benefit obligations (a) Pension scheme asset movement Six months ended 30 June 2020 ............................. GBPm TP Schemes BSS Schemes Group Gross pension asset / (liability) 55.0 (2.4) 52.6 at 1 January Administration expenses (0.3) (0.3) (0.6) Net interest income / (expense) 0.6 (0.1) 0.5 Contributions from sponsoring 1.0 5.8 6.8 companies Return on plan assets (excluding 126.4 35.5 161.9 amounts included in net interest) Actuarial losses arising from (119.6) (35.4) (155.0) changes in financial assumptions Gross pension asset at 30 June 63.1 3.1 66.2 Deferred tax (12.8) Net pension asset 53.4 Six months ended 30 June 2019 ............................. GBPm TP Schemes BSS Schemes Group Gross pension asset / (liability) 82.3 (1.1) 81.2 at 1 January Administration expenses (0.5) (0.2) (0.7) Current service charge (0.2) - (0.2) Net interest income / (expense) 1.2 (0.1) 1.1 Contributions from sponsoring 1.0 6.0 7.0 companies Return on plan assets (excluding 103.1 30.8 133.9 amounts included in net interest) Actuarial losses arising from (0.9) (0.3) (1.2) changes in demographic assumptions Actuarial losses arising from (130.5) (42.1) (172.6) changes in financial assumptions Gross pension asset / (liability) 55.5 (7.0) 48.5 at 30 June Deferred tax (10.6) Net pension asset 37.9 Notes to the interim financial statements 8. Retirement benefit obligations (continued) (a) Pension scheme asset movement (continued) Year ended 31 December 2019 ........................... GBPm TP Schemes BSS Schemes Group Gross pension asset / (liability) 82.3 (1.1) 81.2 at 1 January Current service costs and (0.9) (0.5) (1.4) administration expenses Net interest income 2.3 0.1 2.4 Contributions from sponsoring 2.1 11.3 13.4 companies Return on plan assets (excluding 127.1 34.7 161.8 amounts included in net interest) Actuarial losses arising from (0.9) (0.3) (1.2) changes in demographic assumptions Actuarial losses arising from (161.5) (48.3) (209.8) changes in financial assumptions Actuarial gains arising from 4.5 1.7 6.2 experience adjustments Gross pension asset / (liability) 55.0 (2.4) 52.6 at 31 December Deferred tax (8.9) Net pension asset 43.7 (b) Amounts recognised in the statement of comprehensive income Six months ended 30 June 2020 ............................. GBPm TP Schemes BSS Schemes Group Return on plan assets (excluding 126.4 35.5 161.9 amounts included in net interest) Actuarial losses arising from (119.6) (35.4) (155.0) changes in financial assumptions Actuarial gains on defined 6.8 0.1 6.9 benefit pension schemes Notes to the interim financial statements 8. Retirement benefit obligations (continued) (b) Amounts recognised in the statement of comprehensive income (continued) Six months ended 30 June 2019 ............................. GBPm TP Schemes BSS Schemes Group

Return on plan assets (excluding 103.1 30.8 133.9 amounts included in net interest) Actuarial losses arising from (0.9) (0.3) (1.2) changes in demographic assumptions Actuarial losses arising from (130.5) (42.1) (172.6) changes in financial assumptions Actuarial losses on defined (28.3) (11.6) (39.9) benefit pension schemes Year ended 31 December 2019 ........................... GBPm TP Schemes BSS Schemes Group Return on plan assets (excluding 127.1 34.7 161.8 amounts included in net interest) Actuarial losses arising from (0.9) (0.3) (1.2) changes in demographic assumptions Actuarial losses arising from (161.5) (48.3) (209.8) changes in financial assumptions Actuarial gains arising from 4.5 1.7 6.2 experience adjustments Actuarial losses on defined (30.8) (12.2) (43.0) benefit pension schemes 9. Trade and other receivables As at As at As at 30 June 30 June 2019 31 December 2020 2019 GBPm (restated - note 1) Trade receivables 595.5 705.9 743.0 Allowance for (34.8) (24.3) (20.0) doubtful debts 560.7 681.6 723.0 Other receivables 215.9 224.5 444.4 Prepayments and 72.6 86.2 72.3 accrued income 849.2 992.3 1,239.7 The Directors consider that the only class of asset containing material credit risk is trade receivables. No interest is charged on the trade receivables from the date of the invoice until the date the invoice is classified as overdue according to the trading terms agreed between the Group and the customer. Thereafter, the Group retains the right to charge interest at 4% pa above the clearing bank base rate on the outstanding balance. Notes to the interim financial statements 9. Trade and other receivables (continued) Expected credit loss assessment The outbreak of coronavirus has had a material impact on businesses around the world and the economies in which the Group operates. Given the rapidly changing economic impact and the effect of substantial government and central bank relief actions and support measures, the Directors have made various judgements to best reflect the range of outcomes at the reporting date. The expected credit loss for current debt has been increased to reflect the Group's experience in the 2008-2009 recession and overdue debt has been provided against as if it were one aging bracket older. The following table provides information about the exposure to credit risk and expected credit losses for trade receivables as at 30 June 2020. As at 30 June 2020 As at 31 December 2019 Gross Weighted Loss Credit Gross Weighted Loss Credit carry average allowa impair carry average allowa impair ing loss nce ed ing loss nce ed amoun rate amoun rate t t GBPm Current 528.4 1.0% (5.0) No 673.7 0.4% (2.4) No 0 - 30 13.9 10.0% (1.3) No 35.0 4.0% (1.5) No days 31 - 60 12.6 18.0% (2.2) No 13.6 8.0% (1.1) No days 61 - 90 6.2 35.0% (2.1) No 3.5 18.0% (0.6) No days 91 - 2.0 71.0% (1.3) No 2.1 31.0% (0.6) No 120 days >120 32.4 71.0% (22.9) Yes 15.1 91.0% (13.8) Yes days Total 595.5 (34.8) 743.0 (20.0) 10. Share capital Allotted No. GBPm Ordinary shares of 10p: At 1 January 2020 252,143,923 25.2 Allotted under share option schemes - - At 30 June 2020 252,143,923 25.2 Notes to the interim financial statements 11. Earnings per share a) Basic and diluted earnings per share GBPm Six months ended Six months ended Year 30 June 30 June ended 2020 2019 31 December (re-presented) 2019 (Loss) / profit (113.5) 10.5 121.1 attributable to the owners of the parent No. Weighted average 248,364,801 248,121,892 247,957,050 number of shares in issue Dilutive effect of 3,135,205 4,348,093 2,293,525 share options Weighted average 251,500,006 252,469,985 250,250,575 number of shares for diluted earnings per share (Loss) / earnings (45.7)p 4.2p 48.9p per share Diluted (loss) / (45.7)p 4.2p 48.4p earnings per share b) Adjusted earnings per share Adjusted earnings per share are calculated by excluding the effects of the amortisation of acquired intangible assets, adjusting items and discontinued operations from earnings. GBPm Six months Six months ended Year ended ended 30 June 2019 31 30 June December (re-presented) 2020 2019 (Loss) / profit (113.5) 10.5 121.1 attributable to the owners of the parent from continuing operations Adjusting items 128.5 153.9 160.1 Tax on adjusting (21.9) (27.6) (36.3) items Amortisation of 5.0 4.3 9.0 acquired intangible assets Tax on amortisation (1.0) (0.8) (1.6) of acquired intangible assets Adjusting items - 6.4 - 27.1 deferred tax Earnings for 3.5 140.3 279.4 adjusted earnings per share Adjusted earnings 1.4p 56.5p 112.7p per share Adjusted diluted 1.4p 55.6p 111.6p earnings per share Notes to the interim financial statements 12. Dividends Amounts were recognised in the financial statements as distributions to equity shareholders in the following periods: GBPm Six months Six months ended Year ended ended 30 June 2019 31 December 30 June 2020 2019 Final dividend for - 78.4 78.2 the year ended 31 December 2019 of 33.0 pence (2018: 31.5 pence) per share Interim dividend - - 38.0 for the year ended 31 December 2019 of 15.5 pence per share The Board suspended the final dividend payment of 33.0 pence per ordinary share in respect of the year ended 31 December 2019 due to the impact of COVID-19. No interim dividend is proposed in respect of the year ending 31 December 2020. 13. Borrowings At the period end, the Group had the following borrowing facilities available: As at As at As at 30 June 30 June 31 December GBPm 2020 2019 2019 Drawn facilities: Sterling bond 2014 (due September 254.1 257.5 255.8 2021) Sterling bond 2016 (due July 2023) 300.0 300.0 300.0 554.1 557.5 555.8 Undrawn facilities: 5-year committed revolving credit 400.0 400.0 400.0 facility (expires January 2025) Bank overdraft 30.0 30.0 30.0 430.0 430.0 430.0 The Group continues to work closely with its relationship banking syndicate. Despite the strong liquidity position, given the impact of the COVID-19 crisis and the resulting lockdown period on the Group's income statement for 2020, the Group has taken the prudent step to agree a relaxation of the covenants for the test dates at the end of June and December 2020. · The interest cover covenant has been waived for June and December 2020 · The net leverage covenant has been relaxed to 3.5x for June 2020 · The net leverage covenant has been waived for December 2020 · A minimum liquidity headroom covenant of GBP100m under the existing facility as at 30 September 2020 and 31 December 2020 The revolving credit facility was also extended to 2025. Notes to the interim financial statements 14. Non-current assets held for sale and discontinued operations On 30 June 2019 the Plumbing & Heating segment was available for immediate sale and the Directors considered that its sale was highly probable. The assets and liabilities of the Plumbing & Heating segment were therefore presented as held for sale and its results were reported as a discontinued operation. After this, a decision was made to pause the sale of the Plumbing & Heating segment and therefore as at 31 December 2019 and 30 June 2020 the assets and liabilities of this segment are not classified as held for sale. The Primaflow F&P wholesale business, which formed part of the Plumbing & Heating segment, was sold on 31 January 2020. As at 31 December 2019 the assets and liabilities of this business were classified as held for sale. a) Assets and liabilities of disposal group classified as held for sale GBPm 30 June 30 June 2019 31 December

2020 2019 Assets Property, plant and - 46.8 4.2 equipment Right-of-use assets - 110.0 19.0 Intangible fixed - 68.9 2.9 assets Inventory - 218.7 35.7 Trade and other - 317.9 76.2 current receivables Total assets - 762.3 138.0 GBPm 30 June 30 June 2019 31 December 2020 2019 Liabilities Trade and other - (302.7) (71.9) payables Tax liabilities - (31.3) - Lease liabilities - (113.0) (19.6) Provisions - (8.7) - Total liabilities - (455.7) (91.5) Net assets - 306.6 46.5 Notes to the interim financial statements 15. Net debt GBPm Six months Six months Year ended ended ended 30 June 30 June 31 December 2020 2019 2019 (restated - note 1) Net debt at 1 (1,787.7) (353.6) (353.6) January Recognition of (61.7) (1,510.3) (1,566.9) lease liability Decrease in cash 320.6 (116.1) (47.5) and cash equivalents Cash flows from 0.5 2.9 2.9 debt Cash flows from 113.6 115.2 232.6 repayment of lease liabilities Cash flows from 3.5 3.4 3.4 pension liability Finance charges (0.6) (2.2) (2.9) movement Amortisation of 1.7 1.7 3.4 swap cancellation receipt Discount unwind on (1.1) (1.1) (2.1) liability to pension scheme Discount unwind on (29.7) (30.1) (57.0) lease liability Net debt at 30 June (1,440.9) (1,890.2) (1,787.7) / 31 December Less: pension SPV 29.1 30.4 31.5 liability Less: lease 1,390.2 1,446.2 1,412.3 liability Covenant net debt (21.6) (413.6) (343.9) at 30 June / 31 December Notes to the interim financial statements 16. Financial instruments The fair values of financial assets and financial liabilities are determined as follows: · Foreign currency forward contracts are measured using quoted forward exchange rates · Deferred consideration liabilities are calculated using forecasts of future performance of acquisitions discounted to present value The following table provides an analysis of financial instruments that are measured subsequent to initial recognition at fair value, grouped into Levels 1 to 3 based on the degree to which the fair value is observable. There were no transfers between levels during the year. There are no non-recurring fair value measurements. GBPm As at 30 June As at 30 June As at 31 2020 2019 December 2019 Included in assets Level 2 - Foreign 0.4 0.5 - currency forward contracts at fair value through profit and loss 0.4 0.5 - Current assets 0.4 0.5 - Non-current assets - - - 0.4 0.5 - Included in liabilities Level 2 - Foreign - - 0.7 currency forward contracts at fair value through profit and loss Level 3 - Deferred 1.8 4.7 1.8 consideration at fair value through equity 1.8 4.7 2.5 Current liabilities 1.8 - 0.7 Non-current - 4.7 1.8 liabilities 1.8 4.7 2.5 Notes to the interim financial statements 17. Impairment The Group tests goodwill and other non-monetary assets with indefinite useful lives for impairment annually or more frequently if there are indications that an impairment may have occurred. The recoverable amounts of the goodwill and other non-monetary assets with indefinite useful lives are determined from value-in-use calculations. The key assumptions for the value-in-use calculations are those regarding the discount rates, growth rates, volume growth in the relevant markets and operating margins. Management estimates pre-tax discount rates that reflect current market assessments of the time value of money and the risks specific to the cash-generating unit groupings that are not reflected in the cash flow projections. Due to coronavirus and its impact on the UK economy and the Group, an impairment review has been performed on the Travis Perkins General Merchant, BSS, CCF, Keyline, Plumbing & Heating and Wickes businesses and on their branches and stores. The Directors' concluded that there is not an indication that the assets of the Toolstation UK and Toolstation Europe businesses may be impaired and accordingly these businesses and their branches were not reviewed for impairment. The impairment reviews have shown that no impairment has occurred in relation to goodwill, but that the Wickes CGU, which was disclosed as being sensitive to impairment in the Group's 2019 Annual Report & Accounts, remains sensitive to changes in the assumptions used in the impairment review. Additionally, an impairment of GBP12.6m has been recorded in respect of five Wickes stores as discussed in note 2. Key assumptions The key financial assumptions used in the estimation of the recoverable amount are set out below. The values assigned to the key assumptions represent management's assessment of current market conditions and future trends and have been based on historical data from both external and internal sources. 30 June 2020 31 December 2019 Pre-tax discount rate 11.8% 9.3% Long-term growth rate 1.6% 1.6% Management determined the values assigned to these financial assumptions as follows: · Pre-tax discount rates: these are calculated by reference to the weighted average cost of capital ("WACC") of the Group and reflect specific risks relating to the Group's industries and the countries in which the Group operates. The pre-tax discount rate is adjusted for risks not adjusted for in the cash flow forecasts, including risks related to the size and industry of each CGU. Due to coronavirus and its impact on debt and equity markets, the Group's cost of capital has increased significantly since December 2019. · Long-term growth rate: This is the weighted average growth rate used to extrapolate cash flows beyond the budget period. This represents the forecast GDP growth for the final year considered in the Office for Budget Responsibility's most recent Economic and Fiscal Outlook report. Cash flow forecasts are derived from the most recent board approved corporate plans updated for changes in current trading conditions and adjusted for risks relevant to the cash flows for 2020 and 2021. These updates have included the impact of coronavirus on sales, operating costs and government support schemes, with the forecasts incorporating grants from the furlough scheme from July 2020 to October 2020 and business rates relief from July 2020 to March 2021. The forecasts have not assumed any government support beyond March 2021. Notes to the interim financial statements 17. Impairment (continued) The key underlying operating assumptions used in the estimation of future cash flows are: · Market volumes, on which the approved corporate plans are based, are derived from a variety of sources including construction and consumer outlook reports, current and forecast housing market transaction numbers and mortgage approval levels. The Directors consider this to be the principal operating assumption as it determines management's approach to the interlinked factors underlying the operating margin percentage. · Operating margin percentage is forecast in the context of the sales market volume assumptions and is based on historical experience of operating margins, adjusted for the impact of changes to product costs and cost-saving initiatives. Cash flows beyond the corporate plan period (2022 and beyond) have been determined using the long term growth rate. Sensitivity of results to changes in assumptions Whilst the Directors believe the assumptions are realistic, there are reasonably possible changes in key assumptions that would cause the recoverable amount of the Wickes CGU to be lower than the carrying amount. The key variables applied to the value-in-use calculations for Wickes and the value at which the recoverable amount would be equal to the carrying amount of GBP595.2m, including the effect of lease liabilities GBP130.7m in excess of right-of-use assets, were: 30 June 2020 31 December 2019 Value Sensitivity Value Sensitivity Pre-tax 11.8% 12.3% 9.3% 10.7% discount rate Long-term 1.6% 1.2% 1.6% 0.3% growth rate Market 1.0% 0.6% 1.0% (0.1%) volume growth Operating 5.2% 4.9% 5.1% 4.3% margin

