

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - JD Sports Fashion (JD.L) reported profit before tax of 41.5 million pounds for the 26 weeks to 1 August 2020 compared to 129.9 million pounds, prior year. Earnings per ordinary share was 3.85 pence compared to 9.67 pence. Profit before tax and exceptional items decreased to 61.9 million pounds from 158.6 million pounds. Adjusted earnings per ordinary share was 6.09 pence compared to 12.57 pence.



On a proforma basis under IAS 17 'Leases', with rents recognised according to contractual terms, the headline profit before tax and exceptional items to 1 August 2020 was at 72.8 million pounds compared to 166.2 million pounds, last year. Under Proforma IAS 17, adjusted earnings per share was 6.32 pence compared to 13.36 pence.



First half total revenue decreased by 6.5% to 2.54 billion pounds. Sports Fashion revenue reduced by 4.6% to 2.40 billion pounds.



For the full year, the Group anticipates headline profit before tax of at least 265 million pounds under IFRS 16 'Leases'.



