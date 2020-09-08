

LUTON (dpa-AFX) - EasyJet plc (ESYJY.PK, EZJ.L) said it now expects to fly slightly less than the 40% of planned capacity for the fourth quarter of 2020, citing reduced demand for travel, based on current travel restrictions and quarantines in the markets.



Further, the company noted that it would continue to focus on delivering a flying schedule that drives a positive contribution while maintaining focus on minimising cash burn through its cost out programme that will drive down costs in all areas of the business.



easyJet will also continue to review its liquidity position on a regular basis to assess any further funding opportunities, the company stated.



