Y.S.S. Moves Ahead More Aggressive Business Expansion Plan and Emphasizes Its Performance as a Global Leader in Shock Absorber

BANGKOK, Sept. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Y.S.S. (Thailand) Co., Ltd, Thailand's manufacturer and developer of shock absorber, emphasizes its position as the world No.1 of high-performance shock absorber. The company is moving even faster with its business expansion in every region, with an ambition to become the world No.1 of high-performance shock absorber from Thailand over the next 3 years.

Amid the Covid-19 pandemic, however, its total sales went up against the trend, with an increase of 4% in the first half of this year. The Covid-19 crisis forced counterfeit products to stop its role in the market, plus shipping system improvement initiated by the company in order to respond clients' demand in time, prompting consumers to turn to use the genuine products of Y.S.S. increasingly. For the whole year of 2020, YSS expects sales figure to reach Bt1 billion. The firm has allocated Bt50 million in budget to prepare for its first flagship store opening and also plans to expand its business in ASEAN, Europe and USA.

Mr. Pinyo Panichgasem, CEO of Y.S.S. (Thailand) Co., Ltd, says YSS is strongly committed to developing its products to serve higher demand of clients. Currently, the company is proud that YSS is the Thai shock absorber brand with the top-selling in the global market for high-performance shock absorber for motorbike and scooter. At present, YSS products are exported worldwide in 55 nations in Europe, Asia and USA. There are 95 distributors, 121 service centers globally, and a production capacity of over 1.5 million units annually.

For its business plan over the next 3 years, the company will keep more focus to expand the car shock absorber market both passenger car and specific group like off-road cars, which started to develop two years ago. In the future, the firm expects sales of car shock absorbers will be a major contributor to the group's total sales.

YSS is also a major supporter of global racings such as CIV Championship Italy Coppa Italia Spanish Championship Yamaha European Superenduro Championship. Supporting the global competition is an evidence to ensure YSS product quality, beyond the company's certified quality system QS 9000 ISO/TS16949 ISO 9000 ABE BEST EXPORTER BEST THAI BRAND.

https://www.yss.co.th/

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1248428/YSS_THAILAND_39__1.jpg