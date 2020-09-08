

DUBLIN (dpa-AFX) - Experian plc. (EXPN.L), an information services company, on Tuesday has lifted its revenue forecast for the second quarter ending September 30, citing stronger trading in July and August.



In its trading update, the company said it now expects Group organic revenue growth for the second quarter to be in the range 3 to 5 percent. Further, the company now expects organic growth in costs of between 2 and 3 percent for the first half.



In July, the company had stated that it expected organic revenue would be in the range of flat to minus 5 percent and that organic costs for the first half would be held broadly flat.



The outlook revision was helped by further strength in US mortgage, which is expected to contribute 3 percentage points to growth in the quarter, as well as strength in its services.



