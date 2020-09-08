

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Travis Perkins plc (TPK.L) reported a total loss after tax of £113 million compared to a profit of £12 million last year. Loss per share was 45.7 pence versus a profit of 4.2 pence per share a year ago.



Adjusted operating profit plunged 80.9% to £42 million from £220 million in the prior year period. On a per share basis, adjusted earnings totaled 1.4 pence, 97.5% lower than the previous year's earnings of 56.5 pence.



Revenue for the six months ended June 30, 2020 amounted to £2.78 billion, a decline of 20.2%, compared to £3.48 billion generated in the same period of last year.



Nick Roberts, Chief Executive Officer, said, 'Although our financial performance in the first half of 2020 was impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic, and we have had to undertake a restructuring programme in light of the challenging outlook for the Group's end markets, we have made significant strategic and operational progress against the four strategic priorities we outlined at our full year results in March 2020...'



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

TRAVIS PERKINS-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de