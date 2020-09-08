

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Genus plc (GNS.L, GNS.L) reported that its profit before tax for the year ended 30 June 2020 significantly increased to 51.5 million pounds from last year's 9.9 million pounds, reflecting the increase in the underlying trading performance and the uplift in the non-cash fair value net IAS 41 biological asset movement.



Profit attributable to owners of the company for the year rose to 40.5 million pounds or 61.9 pence per share from the previous year's 7.8 million pounds or 11.9 pence per share.



Adjusted earnings per share increased to 84.7 pence from 70.7 pence in the previous year.



Annual revenue rose 13% in both constant and actual currencies to 551.4 million pounds.



The company anticipates further growth in constant currency across the business in the coming year and to perform in line with its expectations.



The Board has recommended a final dividend of 19.7 pence per ordinary share, an increase of 5% over the prior year final dividend. It is proposed that the final dividend will be paid on 11 December 2020 to the shareholders on the register at the close of business on 20 November 2020.



