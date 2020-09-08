

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - McBride plc (MCB.L) reported fiscal 2020 profit before taxation of £10.9 million compared to £16.2 million last year. Earnings per share declined 18.2% to 3.6p from 4.4p in the previous year.



Profit before taxation from continuing operations totaled £11.2 million or 3.7 pence per share compared to £22.0 million or 6.5 pence per share in fiscal 2019.



Adjusted profit before taxation was £24.2 million or 9.5 pence per share versus £23.7 million or 9.4 pence per share a year ago.



Adjusted profit before taxation from continuing operations slipped 1.2% to £24.2 million from £24.5 million earned a year ago. On a per share basis, adjusted earnings from continuing operations dropped 2.1% to 9.5p per share from 9.7p per share last year.



Revenue decreased 5% to £706.2 million from the previous year's revenue of £743.2 million.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

MCBRIDE-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de