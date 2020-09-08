

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Halfords Group Plc (HFD.L) reported that the Group delivered a strong trading performance during the 20-week period to 21 August 2020, with revenue up 7.5%, and sales up 5.0% on a LFL basis. Service-related sales were up 6.3%, B2B grew 25.9% and online sales grew 160%.



The Group projects first half underlying profit before tax to be in the range of 35 million pounds - 40 million pounds. The Group noted that its second half profit before tax could be significantly lower than first half period.



