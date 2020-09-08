

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Oxford Instruments plc.(OXIG.L) said that the coronavirus has continued to have an impact on trading in the first five months of the year, with cumulative revenue down 2% against last year.



Revenue has been supported by a strong uplift in shipments of compound semiconductor process solutions and installations of cryogenic and magnet systems. It has partially offset lower revenue to academic markets for our scientific cameras, microscopy products and electron analysers, due to continued covid-19 disruption.



The company said it has seen modest order growth over the first five months of trading and a good improvement in the order book.



The company said it will release its results for the half year ended 30 September 2020 on 10 November 2020.



