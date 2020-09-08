Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 08.09.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 646 internationalen Medien
Top-Explorer erwirbt neue Gebiete direkt neben den Mega-Minen von Agnico-Eagle und Alamos Gold!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
08.09.2020 | 09:39
43 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Lombard Capital PLC - Statement in respect of LCP Financial plc

Lombard Capital PLC - Statement in respect of LCP Financial plc

PR Newswire

London, September 8

LOMBARD CAPITAL PLC

("Lombard" or the "Company")

Statement in respect of LCP Financial plc

The Directors wish to advise Shareholders that it now owns 70.494% of LCP Financial Limited ("LCP").

Shares comprising 29.506% of LCP's share capital were sold to third parties for cash consideration of £275,000 in order to provide working capital in particular for to assist the development of Lombard's investment in Waste and Recycling.

The directors of Lombard Capital Plc accept responsibility for this announcement.

For further information please contact:

Brent Fitzpatrick

Tel: 07718 883813

AQSE Corporate Adviser:

Alfred Henry Corporate Finance Limited

Nick Michaels: 020 7251 3762

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2020 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.