Lombard Capital PLC - Statement in respect of LCP Financial plc
PR Newswire
London, September 8
LOMBARD CAPITAL PLC
("Lombard" or the "Company")
Statement in respect of LCP Financial plc
The Directors wish to advise Shareholders that it now owns 70.494% of LCP Financial Limited ("LCP").
Shares comprising 29.506% of LCP's share capital were sold to third parties for cash consideration of £275,000 in order to provide working capital in particular for to assist the development of Lombard's investment in Waste and Recycling.
The directors of Lombard Capital Plc accept responsibility for this announcement.
