The global industrial overrunning clutches market size is expected to grow by USD 23.02 million as per Technavio. This marks a significant market growth compared to the 2019 growth estimates due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic in the first half of 2020. Moreover, steady growth is expected to continue throughout the forecast period, and the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 2%. Request Free Sample Report on COVID-19 Impacts

Read the 120-page report with TOC on "Industrial Overrunning Clutches Market Analysis Report by Product (Sprag clutches, Roller clutches, and Spring clutches) and Geography (APAC, Europe, North America, MEA, and South America), and the Segment Forecasts, 2020-2024".

The market is driven by product customization and services. In addition, the miniaturization of overrunning clutches is anticipated to boost the growth of the Industrial Overrunning Clutches Market.

The growing popularity of product customization and services is expected to drive the industrial overrunning clutches market growth. Many vendors offer customization of their products to differentiate themselves from the competition and provide suitable products to the customers. Some end-user applications require a particular chemical coating to prevent abrasion and variable torque. These requirements are driving vendors to offer customization of their products. Some processes require higher torque and should be capable of handling higher RPM; thus, industrial overrunning clutches need to be customized to handle these situations. Vendors also offer services such as installation support and product performance check.

Major Five Industrial Overrunning Clutches Companies:

Altra Industrial Motion Corp.

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. has business operations under two segments: power transmission technologies, and automation specialty. The company offers a line of clutches such as RSCI 180-300, RSCI 20-130, RSXM, AA, AE, ASK, and CSK and CSK..2RS, among others.

Boca Bearings Inc.

Boca Bearings Inc. offers a wide range of products such as angular contact bearings, cam follower, ceramic insulated bearings, cylindrical roller bearings, oil seals, one way clutch bearings, O'rings, and thrust bearings, among others. The company offers one way clutch bearing, which is constructed from a drawn cup with needle roller clutches and is suitable for transmitting high torque. The units are compact, lightweight, and operate directly on a shaft.

Bondioli and Pavesi Spa

Bondioli and Pavesi Spa offers a wide range of products such as drive shafts, standard gearboxes, gear pumps and motors, axial piston pumps and motors, cartridge valves, and fan drive systems, among others. The company's key offerings include SFT RA1, RA2, which is offered as overrunning clutches, which prevents transmission of inertial loads from implements to the tractor during deceleration.

Dayton Superior

Dayton Superior has business operations under three segments: shaft clutches, shaft collars, and shaft couplings. The company offers industrial overrunning clutch, which is made with a carbon steel design, which allows industrial clutches to compete with the heaviest torque clutches in the market. It is manufactured with a standard bore size.

Francis Klein and Co.Pvt.Ltd.

Francis Klein and Co.Pvt.Ltd. offers a wide range of industrial tools such as riveting process control system and software, universal testing machines, crankshaft rolling machine, and ultra precision hard turning lathes, among others. The company supplies a wide range of pneumatically and hydraulically operated clutches and brakes through Wichita company products, an Altra Industrial Motion Group company.

Industrial Overrunning Clutches Market Product Outlook (Revenue, USD mn, 2020-2024)

Sprag clutches size and forecast 2019-2024

Roller clutches size and forecast 2019-2024

Spring clutches size and forecast 2019-2024

Industrial Overrunning Clutches Market Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD mn, 2020-2024)

APAC size and forecast 2019-2024

Europe size and forecast 2019-2024

North America size and forecast 2019-2024

MEA size and forecast 2019-2024

South America size and forecast 2019-2024

