DJ AMUNDI ETF S&P 500 BUYBACK UCITS ETF: Net Asset Value(s)

AMUNDI ETF S&P 500 BUYBACK UCITS ETF (BYBU) AMUNDI ETF S&P 500 BUYBACK UCITS ETF: Net Asset Value(s) 08-Sep-2020 / 10:16 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: AMUNDI ETF S&P 500 BUYBACK UCITS ETF DEALING DATE: 07/09/2020 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 169.0979 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 20979 CODE: BYBU ISIN: LU1681048556 Category Code: NAV TIDM: BYBU Sequence No.: 83712 EQS News ID: 1128627 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 08, 2020 04:16 ET (08:16 GMT)