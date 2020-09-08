The global kefir products market size is expected to grow by USD 392.76 million as per Technavio. This marks a significant market growth compared to the 2019 growth estimates due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic in the first half of 2020. Moreover, steady growth is expected to continue throughout the forecast period, and the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5%. Request Free Sample Report on COVID-19 Impacts

Read the 120-page report with TOC on "Kefir Products Market Analysis Report by Product (Greek-style, Low-fat, Frozen, and Other products) and Geography (Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and MEA), and the Segment Forecasts, 2020-2024".

https://www.technavio.com/report/kefir-products-market-industry-analysis

The market is driven by the rise in the popularity of kefir. In addition, continuous product innovation is anticipated to boost the growth of the Kefir Products Market.

Kefir has been gaining immense popularity over the last few years, owing to its nutritional benefits and its unique taste. Kefir, which contains beneficial bacteria and yeast, is rich in calcium; magnesium; vitamins B2, B12, A, D, and K; phosphorus; minerals; amino acids; and enzymes. Kefir has therapeutic properties as it is rich in anti-oxidants. Hence, its consumption has several health benefits such as skin health, digestion, weight loss, and regularizing lactase enzymes. Kefir can also be consumed in various forms such as smoothies, salad dressings, and snack meals. These factors make kefir a popular product. As a result, the market is expected to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period.

Major Five Kefir Products Companies:

Babushka Kefir

Babushka Kefir is engaged in the production and distribution of kefir frozen yogurt and kefir yogurt. The company offers probiotic kefir yogurt and probiotic kefir frozen yogurt.

Danone SA

Danone SA has business operations under various segments such as specialized nutrition, essential dairy and plant-based products, and waters. The company offers kefir products under Danone brand and Wallaby Organic brand.

DuPont de Nemours Inc.

DuPont de Nemours Inc. operates its business through various segments such as electronics and imaging, nutrition and biosciences, transportation and industrial, safety and construction, and non-core. The company offers Kefir-D and HOWARU Bifido Kefir which offer probiotic benefits.

General Mills Inc.

General Mills Inc. has business operations under various segments such as North America retail, convenience stores and foodservice, Europe and Australia, and Asia and Latin America. The company offers LIBERTÉ kefir products. Some of the variants are Icelandic and Greek.

Koninklijke DSM NV

Koninklijke DSM NV operates its business through four segments: nutrition, materials, innovation center, and corporate activities. The company offers kefir in its premium fermented milk products.

Kefir Products Market Product Outlook (Revenue, USD mn, 2020-2024)

Greek-style size and forecast 2019-2024

Low-fat size and forecast 2019-2024

Frozen size and forecast 2019-2024

Other products size and forecast 2019-2024

Kefir Products Market Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD mn, 2020-2024)

Europe size and forecast 2019-2024

North America size and forecast 2019-2024

APAC size and forecast 2019-2024

South America size and forecast 2019-2024

MEA size and forecast 2019-2024

