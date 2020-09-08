The Upcoming Premier League Season and How COVID-19 Has Affected Sport

WARRINGTON, England, Sept. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- COVID-19 has had a negative impact on all sports, with many sporting events having to be cancelled in the early part of this year. Sporting events including: Euro 2020, 2020 Tokyo Olympics in Japan and the Cricket T20 World Cup in Australia have all been postponed. Here is how the imminent Premier League season is set to play out.

The 2020/21 Premier League season is upon us and will kick off on Saturday 12thSeptember 2020. It's certainly going to be an interesting one with many teams looking to invest in their squad and push on from last season's campaign. Chelsea have bolstered their squad and now looking at a potential title challenge. Signings like Thiago Silva and Timo Werner can only help their aim to improve on last season. Could we see the Merseyside club make a push for a Champions League place this season? Manchester United are also a team that will be waiting to cement their place in the top four once again. Off field troubles including captain Harry Maguire hasn't stopped Ole Gunnar Solskjær trying to enhance their squad with them signing Donny van de Beek from Dutch giants Ajax.

Can Liverpool hold on to their Premier League title this season? They certainly haven't improved the squad during this transfer window, showing Klopp has full confidence that they can go and repeat the achievements of last year.

We have seen the first pilot test for fans to be allowed back into stadiums with Brighton hosting Chelsea in front of 2,500 socially distanced home fans at the Amex Stadium. We have also seen a pilot test in Scottish Rugby with Edinburgh playing Glasgow at Murrayfield. This is an encouraging sign that we may see sports fans back in stadiums soon.

We have a lot to look forward to in terms of other sports at the backend of 2020. Sporting events such as, The Masters, tour de France, US Open Tennis and the London Marathon all to look forward to before the year is out. Keep up to date on where you can watch these sporting events here - https://www.wheresthematch.com.

WheresTheMatch.com

WheresTheMatch.com is the most comprehensive and up-to-date live sports schedule on the internet. WheresTheMatch.com has evolved into a popular, daily source for sports fans checking when Live Sport is on TV.