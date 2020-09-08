With effect from September 09, 2020, the subscription rights in Unlimited Travel Group AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue up until and including September 23, 2020. Instrument: Subscription rights Short name: UTG TR Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0014829313 Order book ID: 203207 Market Segment: First North STO Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table With effect from September 09, 2020, the paid subscription shares in Unlimited Travel Group AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue until further notice. Instrument: Paid subscription shares Short name: UTG BTA Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0014829321 Order book ID: 203208 Market Segment: First North STO Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance , telephone +46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.com Nasdaq Stockholm AB