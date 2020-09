IQE's revenues grew by 35% year-on-year during H120 to a record £89.9m, taking the group from a £1.9m adjusted operating loss in H119 to a £4.3m adjusted operating profit. We upgrade our FY20 estimates in line with management's guidance. The resultant 15% revenue upgrade changes the outcome from a loss to £3.1m adjusted PBT.

