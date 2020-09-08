EXCHANGE NOTICE, 8 SEPTEMBER 2020 SHARES EEZY PLC: MOVE FROM NASDAQ FIRST NORTH GROWTH MARKET FINLAND TO THE OFFICIAL LIST At the request of Eezy Plc, the company's shares will be removed from Nasdaq First North Growth Market Finland. As from September 9, 2020 the shares will be listed on Nasdaq Helsinki's Official List. An exchange notice about the listing on Nasdaq Helsinki's Official List was sent separately. The last trading day on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Finland is September 8, 2020. Identifiers: Trading code: EEZY ISIN-code: FI4000322326 Orderbook id: 156200 Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260