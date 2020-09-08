Ricardo For Congress: Meet Ricardo De La Fuente, the youngest Democratic nominee for Congress in Texas

CORPUS CHRISTI, TX / ACCESSWIRE / September 8, 2020 / After a resounding victory in Texas' district 27th primary, with a win of 62%, Ricardo De La Fuente has become the youngest congressional nominee in Texas in recent history.

At just 30 years of age, Ricardo brings fresh new ideas to the table. His platform is focused on healthcare, the economy and education. He brings his entrepreneurial spirit to help revive our economy during and post-COVID, he is working with both the private and public sectors to help organize drives to deliver PPE to the public and our most vulnerable population. Recently he worked with councilman Cezar Martinez of Robstown Texas to distribute masks to the citizens and local law enforcement. During the runoff election, while in the middle of a dangerous spike in the pandemic, Ricardo De La Fuente donated much needed PPE to election workers in his district.

"I'm running to fight for the people of TX-27 those without a voice," said Ricardo De La Fuente, Democratic Congressional nominee. "like the 31 percent uninsured in this district, we need to fix our broken healthcare system."

Ricardo is focused on making real change in the district, starting with healthcare, jobs, and education. As the uncertainty grows around this pandemic Ricardo took a proactive approach to help get laptops to young students across his district and has promised to fight to keep our teachers, students and schools safe and healthy.

"I joined Ricardo's team because I know he has the heart to serve people, " said Jonathan Helmer, Deputy political Director. "Everyday on the campaign trail we meet people who had been affected by COVID 19, these people have lost their jobs, their health insurance and some people are losing their homes, this makes Ricardo's resolve that much stronger."

The Ricardo De La Fuente campaign brings a mix of old school grassroots politics with a touch of modern technology. Because of the coronavirus his field team has taken on a heavy digital presence during the pandemic, he has committed his own resources to bring his message to the people in Texas-27 by investing 1.1 million dollars into the campaign to bring jobs, healthcare, and education for our communities. He values strong values and is committed to fight the culture of corruption in our nations capital.

"We're here not just to win but to be the voice for the people" said Ricardo De La Fuente, Democratic Congressional nominee. "We have a lot of work to do from here to November 3rd. I'm ready to work hard from the first day in Congress to deliver results for our families".

SOURCE: Ricardo For Congress

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/605088/Meet-Ricardo-De-La-Fuente-the-youngest-Democratic-nominee-for-Congress-in-Texas