NET ASSET VALUE

BLACKROCK NORTH AMERICAN INCOME TRUST PLC

549300WWOCXSC241W468

The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock North American Income Trust plc at close of business on 7 September 2020 were:

162.33p Capital only

162.63p Including current year income XD

Notes:

1. Investments have been valued on a bid price basis.

2. Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable deducted on the ex-dividend date.

3. Following the Buyback of 53,187 ordinary shares on 7th September 2020, the Company has 80,499,044 ordinary shares in issue, excluding 19,862,261 which are held in treasury.