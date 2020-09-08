Pacific Assets Trust Plc - Director Declaration

8 September 2020

PACIFIC ASSETS TRUST plc

(the "Company")

Director Declaration

Pursuant to LR 9.6.14, the Company acknowledges that Ms Charlotta Ginman, a Non-Executive Director of the Company, has been appointed a Non-Executive Director on the Board of Gamma Communications plc, with immediate effect.

Contact information:

Katherine Manson - 0203 709 8734

Frostrow Capital LLP

Company Secretary