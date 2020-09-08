

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - A measure of the public assessment of the Japanese economy rose for the fourth month in a row in August, survey data from the Cabinet Office showed on Tuesday.



The current conditions index of the Economy Watchers' Survey, which measures the current business morale from the view of workers including hairdressers, taxi drivers and waiters, increased to 43.9 in August from 41.1 in July.



A reading below 50 suggests pessimism.



The outlook index that signals future activity rose to 42.4 in August from 36.0 in the previous month. In June, the outlook index was at 44.0.



