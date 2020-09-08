The "Europe Automotive Ceramics Market By Application (Passenger Vehicles and Commercial Vehicles), By Material (Alumina, Zirconia and Other Material), By Country, Industry Analysis and Forecast, 2020 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Europe Automotive Ceramics Market is expected to witness market growth of 8.5% CAGR during the forecast period (2020-2026).

The rising demand in the end-user industries for advanced ceramics is the key factor driving the market growth during the forecast years. However, the increasing automobile and electrical electronic industry are expected to contribute significantly to the growth of the advanced ceramics market in developing regions. In addition to this, the feasible substitution of metal and plastics, among others, with advanced ceramics in the automotive industry is also projected to lead to market growth.

Advanced ceramic technologies are growing in insulating, semiconducting, and superconducting, magnetic, and piezoelectric technologies. Growth in the sector is attributed to the increasing growth of the automotive, machinery, and electrical and electronics industry. Additionally, the benefits of advanced alumina ceramics, such as weather and corrosion resistance, are expected to contribute to the segment's growth.

The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market.

Key companies profiled in the report include

Kyocera Corporation

Saint-Gobain Group

Corning, Inc.

3M Company

CeramTec GmbH

Morgan Advanced Materials PLC

IBIDEN Co., Ltd.

NGK Spark Plug Co., Ltd.

CoorsTek, Inc.

Elan Technology, Inc.

Scope of the Study

Market Segmentation:

By Application

Passenger Vehicles and

Commercial Vehicles

By End User

Alumina

Zirconia and

Other Material

By Country

Germany

UK

France

Russia

Spain

Italy

Rest of Europe

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/6vv15f

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200908005523/en/

Contacts:

ResearchAndMarkets.com

Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900