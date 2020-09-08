The "Europe Automotive Ceramics Market By Application (Passenger Vehicles and Commercial Vehicles), By Material (Alumina, Zirconia and Other Material), By Country, Industry Analysis and Forecast, 2020 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Europe Automotive Ceramics Market is expected to witness market growth of 8.5% CAGR during the forecast period (2020-2026).
The rising demand in the end-user industries for advanced ceramics is the key factor driving the market growth during the forecast years. However, the increasing automobile and electrical electronic industry are expected to contribute significantly to the growth of the advanced ceramics market in developing regions. In addition to this, the feasible substitution of metal and plastics, among others, with advanced ceramics in the automotive industry is also projected to lead to market growth.
Advanced ceramic technologies are growing in insulating, semiconducting, and superconducting, magnetic, and piezoelectric technologies. Growth in the sector is attributed to the increasing growth of the automotive, machinery, and electrical and electronics industry. Additionally, the benefits of advanced alumina ceramics, such as weather and corrosion resistance, are expected to contribute to the segment's growth.
The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market.
Key companies profiled in the report include
- Kyocera Corporation
- Saint-Gobain Group
- Corning, Inc.
- 3M Company
- CeramTec GmbH
- Morgan Advanced Materials PLC
- IBIDEN Co., Ltd.
- NGK Spark Plug Co., Ltd.
- CoorsTek, Inc.
- Elan Technology, Inc.
Scope of the Study
Market Segmentation:
By Application
- Passenger Vehicles and
- Commercial Vehicles
By End User
- Alumina
- Zirconia and
- Other Material
By Country
- Germany
- UK
- France
- Russia
- Spain
- Italy
- Rest of Europe
