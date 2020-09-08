Anzeige
WKN: A2PREX ISIN: US00901B1052 
AIM ImmunoTech Inc.: AIM ImmunoTech CEO to Participate in Virtual Panel: 'New Approaches to COVID-19: Hidden Breakthroughs,' on Thursday, September 10th

OCALA, FL / ACCESSWIRE / September 8, 2020 / AIM ImmunoTech Inc. (NYSE American:AIM), today announced that Thomas K. Equels, CEO of AIM ImmunoTech, will participate in a virtual panel titled, "New Approaches to COVID-19: Hidden Breakthroughs," being held on Thursday, September 10, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. ET.

The virtual panel discussion will also include: Dr. David Jin, President and CEO of Avalon Globlocare Corp. (NASDAQ:AVCO); Jeff Wolf, CEO of Heat Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBX); Dr. Jennifer Bath, CEO of ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd. (TSX-V:IPA) (OTCQB:IPATF) (FSE:TQB2); and Vered Caplan, CEO of Orgenesis Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGS).

The event brings together executives from leading biopharmaceutical companies to discuss how their companies are helping address the COVID-19 pandemic. The panel will be moderated by broadcast journalist Christine Corrado of Proactive Investors. Investors interested in attending the event can register at: https://zoom.us/webinar/register/8215990551540/WN_YFe8n6dQSm6mpgG3iWfF-w.

About AIM ImmunoTech Inc.

AIM ImmunoTech Inc. is an immuno-pharma company focused on the research and development of therapeutics to treat immune disorders, viral diseases and multiple types of cancers. AIM's flagship products include the Argentina-approved drug rintatolimod (trade names Ampligen® or Rintamod®) and the FDA-approved drug Alferon N Injection®. Based on results of published, peer-reviewed pre-clinical studies and clinical trials, AIM believes that Ampligen® may have broad-spectrum anti-viral and anti-cancer properties. Clinical trials of Ampligen® include studies of cancer patients with renal cell carcinoma, malignant melanoma, colorectal cancer, advanced recurrent ovarian cancer and triple negative metastatic breast cancer. These and other potential uses will require additional clinical trials to confirm the safety and effectiveness data necessary to support regulatory approval and additional funding. Rintatolimod is a double-stranded RNA being developed for globally important debilitating diseases and disorders of the immune system.

Contacts:

Crescendo Communications, LLC
Phone: 212-671-1021
Email: aim@crescendo-ir.com

AIM ImmunoTech Inc
Phone: 800-778-4042
Email: IR@aimimmuno.com

SOURCE: AIM ImmunoTech Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/604807/AIM-ImmunoTech-CEO-to-Participate-in-Virtual-Panel-New-Approaches-to-COVID-19-Hidden-Breakthroughs-on-Thursday-September-10th

