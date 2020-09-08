Perpetual Income & Growth Investment Trust plc (PLI)

As at close of business on 07-September-2020

NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 254.77p

INCLUDING current year revenue 256.56p

NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 247.85p

INCLUDING current year revenue 249.64p

LEI: 549300UIWJ7E60WUQZ16