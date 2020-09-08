Market-leading ATM software company KAL has announced the immediate availability of a whitepaper that provides an in-depth analysis regarding securing ATMs to the maximum possible extent.

Clearly, keeping ATMs secure is essential. ATM networks are responsible for millions of dollars of cash and are a potential entry point to a bank's internal systems that have the power to transfer large amounts of money around the world.

In this whitepaper, KAL's CEO Aravinda Korala says that TPMs are the "core root of trust" of computing systems and that "TPMs must be deployed correctly in order to fully secure ATM networks."

TPMs are tiny semiconductor devices that are embedded inside all PCs and are sometimes implemented inside the CPU itself. TPMs are a secure vault for encryption keys and the core root of trust that enables computer networks to be fully locked down. TPMs have been shipped inside PCs and laptops for a long time, but they are often not deployed fullyin bank ATM networks.

This paper's goal is to educate and enlighten the ATM community regarding TPM-based security and change the situation. It examines what banks must do when designing their ATM security architecture and how the industry needs to leverage the TPM to lockdown the hardware, software and the network.

Explaining why KAL believes it is important to publish this whitepaper now, Aravinda says: "ATMs deliver cash to the world. The goal is for everyone, everywhere to have safe and secure access to cash and to lock down the networks used to deliver that cash as tightly as possible. The TPM can make that a reality."

Download the whitepaper in English from here, TPMs are the root of all security, or for other languages check out our local language sites where you can download a PDF of the whitepaper in German, French, Spanish, Italian, Russian, Japanese or Chinese. You can alsojoin our discussion on ATM security or for more information, contact KAL at info@kal.com

About KAL

KAL is a world-leading ATM software company and the preferred supplier to mega-banks such as Citibank, UniCredit, ING, Erste and China Construction Bank.

KAL's software gives banks full control of their ATM network, reducing costs, meeting security needs and improving competitiveness. It is installed and supported in more than 80 countries.

For more information, visit www.kal.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200908005219/en/

Contacts:

Steve Hensley, EVP for Global Sales, KAL

Email: steve.hensley@kal.com