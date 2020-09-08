The "Europe Blueberry Market Growth, Trends, and Forecasts (2020 2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The blueberry market in Europe is projected to register a CAGR of 2.4% during the forecast period (2020-2025)

The tabletop has become a widely used concept in Europe in greenhouses and can be adapted for outdoor use with the use of a high tunnel. In order to increase the marketable produce in the region to serve the consumer demands, the farmers have resorted to polytunnels. These flexible greenhouses with their curved metal girders and polythene covers have spread out over large swathes of the British countryside.

This method increases the probability of a good crop and extends the growing season from 4-6 weeks to a much wider time frame of early spring to autumn. Therefore, the shift to high technology methods has led to an increase in the production of yield in the country. The major producers of blueberries in Europe include Spain, Poland, Germany, Portugal, Netherlands, France, and others. Germany, the United Kingdom, Spain, Netherlands, France, Austria are some of the major importers of blueberries in Europe.

Key Market Trends

Growing Consumer Preference for Home-Grown Berries

The British blueberry season is flourishing in the country owing to the rapid growth of the blueberry bush plantations across Europe in order to meet the increased demand for home-grown fruit among the British. This, in turn, has led to increased overall berry revenue in the country which will further boost the market growth. The improved weather condition and the approaching Easter in the country lead to greater demand for summer fruits like blueberries.

According to the British Summer Fruits campaign, in 2018, supermarkets have latched onto the importance of soft fruits, stocking full shelves, and ensuring berries are easily accessible to consumers. This increased in-store prominence resulted in the sales of soft fruit in the country. Therefore, the rise in dependence on local produce has encouraged retailers to increase the stock of soft fruits like berries.

Increasing Blueberry Consumption in United Kingdom

As per the International Blueberry Organization, the per capita consumption of blueberries in the United Kingdom market was at 0.67 kg per person per year in 2018, whereas the per capita consumption has slightly peaked at 0.7 kg per person per year in 2019, and subsequently fallen to 0.65 kg in 2020 due to pertinent supply gap in the blueberry availability in the retail shelves.

As stated by the prominent retail outlets in the country such as Tesco, Sainsbury's, Asda, Morrison, and Co-op, which corner nearly 79% share in the United Kingdom blueberry retail sales in 2019, the average bleu berry sales at the beginning of 2020 has gone down by 40%. This burgeoning trend had continued until the first quarter of the year, thereby affecting the blueberry sales to a greater extent. Blueberry production in the country was peaked at 2,700 metric tons in 2018, while the rest is met only through imports. The increasing demand for blueberries is further expected to enhance the consumption in the country.

Key Topics Covered:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions Market definition

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.3 Market Restraints

4.4 Value Chain Analysis

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Geography

5.1.1 Spain

5.1.1.1 Production Analysis

5.1.1.2 Consumption Analysis and Market Value

5.1.1.3 Import Market Analysis (Volume and Value)

5.1.1.4 Export Market Analysis (Volume and Value)

5.1.1.5 Price Trends Analysis

5.1.2 Poland

5.1.3 Germany

5.1.4 Netherlands

5.1.5 United Kingdom

5.1.6 France

5.1.7 Italy

6 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

7 IMPACT OF COVID-19

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/gfxcil

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200908005541/en/

Contacts:

ResearchAndMarkets.com

Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900